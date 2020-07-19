FBI G-Man uncovers fake news at The New York Times

WASHINGTON. You know the world has turned upside down when the FBI does a better job of fact-checking news copy at The New York Times than its editors. A newly released FBI document details how a noted agency official jotted down a shocking inaccuracy contained in a Time’s story headlined, “Trump Campaign Aides Had Repeated Contacts with Russian Intelligence.”

According to the Times story:

“Phone records and intercepted calls show… Trump associates had repeated contacts with senior Russian intelligence officials in the year before the election.”

You know him, you love him

But none other than the FBI’s disgraced and fired director of counterintelligence, Peter Strzok, noted,

“We have not seen evidence of any individuals affiliated with the Trump team in contact with IOs [intelligence officers].”

Not worth the paper it is printed on

While many on the right believed the fake-news media’s endless stream of “bombshell” stories about Trump/Russia collusion were Deep-State, anti-Trump disinformation masquerading as leaks, Strzok’s observation clearly suggests the Times was all alone while fabricating all the news it thought fit to print.





In 2018, the Pulitzer Prize committee described the Times’ fictional stories as “deeply sourced, relentlessly reported coverage in the public interest that dramatically furthered the nation’s understanding of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and its connections to the Trump campaign, the President-elect’s transition team, and his eventual administration.”

Hack hackery on election hacking

The media refused to abandon the Russia hoax even after Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s overly-verbose report reluctantly admitted finding “no evidence” Trump, his campaign, his administration, or any American for that matter worked with Russia to “hack” the 2016 presidential campaign.

And what was the Time’s response to the Strzok memo?

“Mr. Strzok’s skeptical annotation of the Times article… were similar to congressional testimony months later by the former FBI director James B. Comey disputing it. Mr. Comey did not say exactly what he thought was incorrect about the article, which cited four and former American officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss classified information.”

In short, the Times is standing by its fake story and will continue to shield the “anonymity” of its imaginary, fake news sources.

You see, being a dissembling journalist means never having to say you’re sorry.

Better editors… with guns

President Obama may have turned the FBI into a partisan attack machine against Donald Trump the political outsider, but little did we know he also transformed J. Edgar Hoover’s G-Men into crackerjack editors capable of sniffing out journalistic BS – unlike the Pulitzer committee’s fake-news enablers and the overpaid clock-watchers on The New York Times copy desk.

*********************************************************************************

Top Image: Former FBI official Peter Strzok testifies before Congress. NBC News screen capture.