Fancy Nancy Pelosi, the worst wicked woman of the west not unexpected

Nancy Pelosi is a lying hypocrite. Such is not really news. It is where the decadence of the former republic has found itself; at least within its “more perfect union” of elected voices. Why is this even on the so-called news? Aren’t there more important things than Nancy’s hair? Or is it about Democrat Elites’ hypocrisy?

Following Nancy’s freezer faux-pas showing her love for ice cream and disdain for suffering Americans was anyone surprised that she got caught on camera pulling a Laurie Lightfoot- hair-hoorah-for me-no-hoorah-for you?

“Caught” because she, the femme fatale of political prostitution (she has enriched herself and family through favor for years) has admonished the people to wear masks and “socially distance,” all the time.





She, of course, does not. She is Master-ett of the universe. This lying hypocrite can do as she pleases. And most “news” outlets support her. (NBC – NBC media reporter hammered for dismissing controversy over Pelosi salon trip)

This eighty-year-old babe no more believes this “pandemic” hoax than she believes AOC has good sense.

But she will promote the idea for others while doing as she pleases. This is the deep-state way.

Whatever else this wretched bastion of deep-state masters can use to line their pockets and un-line ours they do. Even closing hair salons, then opening them for personal convenience. And these lying hypocrites are open about it because they have locked in votes, in protected districts. And their voters care not of the lying, duplicity, and hypocrisy.

You can be sure that any choices and rules these political masters provide for the people are for the masters’ self-interest and not the people. The rule of law has long since degenerated to the rape of law.

The people (taxpayers) should wear masks, lock themselves indoors and stay away from rioting BLM and Antifa gangsters while these bums loot and burn. This is the decree from the legal masters from on high.

And to judge by open observation a majority of the people timidly submit. It is hard to believe the number of people observed walking alone outside wearing a mask. Or driving solo while wearing a mask. My personal favorite is the moron reporters who sit at press conferences and ask questions through masks. God should create a closed-caption muffle filter, for these dunces. Maybe then people could hear the questions.

But then most of these “reporters” love hypocrite Pelosi. Some probably even cried when Pelosi fellow-ett femme fatale Hillary lost the 2016 election. Personally, I laughed at their tears, but that’s just me.

I am personally amazed at the number of people I have known since boyhood who have been duped into this nonsense of “just wear the damn mask.” And they have turned to the government for wisdom just as Judas turned to his silver-paying mobsters.

Many of these were the same people who thought The Gulf of Tonkin Resolution was a great idea in 1964. But by 1968 they were saying “Oh S***!” (Gulf of Tonkin Resolution )

It is often said, and debated, that during the American Revolution and secession from the British that the following numbers were reasonably accurate: One third were loyal to Britain; one third were indifferent; one third actually supported individual colonial independence. (Only 1/3rd of Americans Supported the American Revolution? | History News Network )





The point is, that fewer than half the people would stand for personal independence.

Fancy Nancy had essentially put her personal hair salon out of business.

Then with the fearlessness of a shark seeking a meal from a crippled walrus, she dares to demand service. Then after she receives it and the camera shines on her, she curses the salon for “setting her up.“ She fed on two crippled walruses. (‘It was a setup’: Pelosi snips at salon that publicized her rule-violating visit)

It is amazing in this new day and age barely a century after women received the “right” to vote that women like Pelosi and Clinton have special attributes, at least written in barroom graffiti (you’ve come a long way baby). That is, if they were men, they could sell their manhood to the gelding butcher and watch the price of brass drop eight-fold. (You’ve Come A Long Way, Baby: Virginia Slims Advertising Year By Year – Flashbak)

But this is the deep-state. It may have only “one-third” opposition.

Remember, the old republic union is gone. Deep-state democracy is here. And the masters got to have pretty hair, even if they get caught.

Paul Yarbrough writes novels, short stories, poetry, and essays. His first novel. Mississippi Cotton is a Kindle bestseller.

His author site can be found on Amazon. He writes political commentary for CommDigiNews.