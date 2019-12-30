Fake Newseum to close its doors, Trump still president

WASHINGTON. 2020 is sure to be a very Happy New Year! Tuesday – the last day of 2019 – the Newseum, a museum dedicated to elitist arrogance will shut its doors forever. The Newseum began with the concept of telling the news of the past. Exhibits included the fall of the Berlin Wall and the lives of President John F. Kennedy and First Lady Jackie.

All before the Left-Wing Media, the Fake News, began demanding the fake news narrative take front and center.

Fittingly, a distrusting and disinterested American public is responsible for ending an institution designed to promote the promoters of lies, Democratic Party disinformation, and general leftist nonsense.

Something to wrap fish in

Like the newspaper business itself, public indifference spelled the Newseum’s doom. A delicious just desert in the wake of the mainstream media’s failed attempt to sell the lie that President Trump is an illegitimate leader and traitor for working with Russia to steal the 2016 presidential election.





The Newseum’s impending oblivion, therefore, serves as a fitting coda to the crumbling age of “fake news.” A lasting moniker to stand as one of Trump’s more profound (Winning!) accomplishments.

Caught in lies

The media has desperately spun the lie that former Special Counsel Robert Mueller did not exonerate the president of colluding with Russia.

Mueller most certainly did.

They’ve also said Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz did not discover tangible malfeasance on the part of President Obama’s CIA and FBI through their use of the discredited Steele dossier.

A document they employed to launch an unprecedented domestic spy operation against a Republican presidential campaign and the incoming administration.

A document bought and paid for by the Democratic National Committee and the Hillary Clinton presidential campaign.

All tangible examples of treasonous behavior discovered by Horowitz.

Meet the liars

And Trump’s besting of the media has them in mental splinters. NBC’s Meet the Press moderator Chuck Todd is at his wit’s end. He recently told Rolling Stone magazine that Trump’s…

“… pretending the media is a liar or fake news… Trump has turned this into sport. People that are the loudest chanters of fake news and accusatory of us are the ones who, under a lie detector, would probably take our word over any word they’ve heard from the other side on whether something was poisonous our not.”

Through a Newseum glass darkly

Clearly, Todd lives in an alternative reality. What those on the right correctly describe as a “bubble.” The very one that popped the night of Nov. 8, 2016. The night the nation’s “deplorables” rejected the inevitability of a Hillary Clinton presidency as heralded by mainstream-media narratives and their phony push polls.

Today, as in 2016, Trump ignores the “issues” central to the media’s narratives and, instead, works tirelessly addressing the real concerns of average Americans.





Like…

Building a strong, post-recession economy.

Curbing illegal immigration.

Combating unemployment, especially among the less fortunate.

Withdrawing the US from draconian climate treaties that bilk the American taxpayer while hobbling our economy.

Demanding that our “allies” pay their fair share toward the common defense.

And, most importantly, proving the press and their twisted narratives to be outliers in the lives of Americans living in “flyover country.”

Let my people go

“So let it be written. So let it be done,” maybe a great line from Pharaoh Rameses in Cecil B. DeMille’s “The Ten Commandments,” but a free people – like willful actors – won’t adhere to a written script. Especially words so badly cobbled together by talentless hacks the likes of Todd and his gang of nattering nabobs.

Screenwriter Bill Boyle writes the following in Writer’s Digest concerning the art of constructing a dramatic narrative:

“The action in the narrative always takes place at the precise moment you write it and at the precise moment the reader reads… This style of writing forces an immediacy of participation on the part of the reader. They are drawn into the experience because it is happening as they read it. In a sense, they are creating it by the mere fact that they are reading it.”

What anger’s Chuck Todd and the media, in general, is that Donald Trump uses his bully pulpit to help Americans clearly see the gulf separating reality from the twisted contrivances of a dissembling media’s narratives. And they are seeing this in real-time.

Their upside-down world

Americans know the media is all about selling narratives. For instance, a dishonest press would have us believe a defeated Russia has never posed a greater threat to America than today. That transgender issues are front and center in the American imagination. That, like apartheid South Africa, race should be a determining factor when deciding government policy.

That the world will end within our lifetime if the government is not given dictatorial powers to combat imaginary “climate change.” That socialism, which history shows consistently starves the most vulnerable, will somehow work if instituted here at home.

Decline and fall

In 2020, more Americans will refuse to buy dishonest fake news narratives like they refuse to buy newspapers or watch CNN.

Or pay the hefty price of admission to a Newseun that glorifies what more and more Americans see as a crumbling empire of lies.

Top Image: Newseum, Washington, DC. Photo: Wikipedia, https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Newseum,_Washington,_D.C._(2013)_-_02.JPG.