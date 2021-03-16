Fake news rears its ugly head at Washington Post lies about the President

WASHINGTON. It’s hardly a news story deserving of a second-coming headline, but you might have heard the mainstream media lies. And despite the Washington Posts copious “Trump lied” stories, it’s clear the pants of the newspaper’s reporters and editors, along with their small-town imitators, are on fire.

We kinda lied

Last January 2, the Post published a story saying President Trump telephoned Georgia’s chief elections investigator, Frances Watson, last December and “pressured” her to “find the fraud” in the Peach State’s presidential tallies.

“Whatever you can do, Frances,” the Post quoted Trump as saying, “It’s a great thing. When the right answer comes out, you’ll be praised.”

When Georgia’s office of Attorney General released the actual audio recording of the conversation, no such quote existed.





This put the Post in the awkward position of having to print a retraction to its article:

“Two months after publication of this story, the Georgia secretary of state released an audio recording of President Donald Trump’s December phone call with the state’s top elections investigator. The recording revealed that The Post misquoted Trump’s comments on the call, based on information provided by a source.”

Surely the @washingtonpost wouldn’t report fake news and silently retract 2 months later? I am totally shocked #Trump https://t.co/VEaLPbKYYE — Bullish Trades (@bullish_trade) March 15, 2021

Lies, liars, and journalists

The term “misquoted” is an understatement, being the president said no such thing. The term lie is, journalistically speaking, far more accurate. And wouldn’t it serve the Post’s damaged credibility to reveal the identity of the scumbag whose lie they printed as fact?

Not having done so tends to suggest the source is as phony as the so-called “facts” in their story.

This provides a perfect backdrop to Big Tech’s censoring of alternative news sources they deem “fake news.”

Lousy role models

In 2018, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg told Vox the best way to weed out fake news from his platform was to use legacy media as a barometer of truth. He insisted mainstream newspapers provided…

“… good, trustworthy journalism… By applying that kind of lens on this [fake news] – we know that people in our community want broadly trusted content – that is helping to surface more of the things that are building common ground in our society, and maybe pushing out a little of the stuff that is less trustworthy.”

That common ground isn’t worth a bucket of warm spit if built on a foundation of mainstream media lies.

So, you ask, who’s watching the watchers?





That’s the job of watchdog, alt-news sites like, well, this one.

