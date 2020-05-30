Fake-news CNN discovers that things can get very real very quickly

WASHINGTON. As chaos reigns supreme in riot-wracked cities across America, fake-news CNN finds itself smack dab in the middle of the story. In the process, the network and its news readers soon discovered that things can get very real very quickly.

Where there’s smoke…

With buildings smoldering in the background and protestors milling around, fake-news CNN correspondent Omar Jimenez and his camera crew recorded the scene. That’s when a line of Minnesota State Police, clad in riot regalia, moved forward to push protestors away from the city center, arresting those who would not move.

That’s also when police encountered Jimenez.

Referring to the police presence over his shoulder, Jimenez said,





“The law enforcement presence behind you is the why… why people have been out on the streets protesting… why this violence is taking place.”

The violence and destruction of property in cities across the nation, according to the media narrative, are merely the means for achieving social change – not peaceful elections.

There’s nothing to see here, folks, move along…

Shifting focus for just a moment to rival fake-news cable network MSNBC, we found host Ali Velshi in Minneapolis covering the simultaneous chaos there as well. As flames licked the evening sky behind him, Velshi looked into the camera. Then, without a hint of irony or comprehension, he told the following to his viewers.

“I want to be clear on how I characterize this. This is mostly a protest. It is not generally speaking unruly.”

MSNBC reporter says “I want to be clear on how I characterize this. This is mostly a protest. It is not generally speaking unruly." As a building burns in the background…

pic.twitter.com/KGrtpPsF3E — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 29, 2020

That image and statement perfectly crystallized the media’s modus operandi. When three-dimensional reality refuses to support your narrative, stick to the narrative. Then calmly instruct viewers/readers not to believe their lying eyes.

Also, notice that Velshi refrained from denouncing the rioters for not abiding by their political leader’s social distancing orders. These orders in some cases require police enforcement.





Standing his ground

Getting back to Omar Jimenez of fake-news CNN, as he stood on the same Minneapolis streets, state police approached him. They meant to clear the area of potential rioters.

“We can move back where you’d like, we can move back to where you’d like, here,” Jimenez told police. “We are live on the air at the moment.”

Jimenez and his crew did not move.

Although it proved difficult to see their faces behind the Plexiglas shields of their helmets, the glint in the officer’s eyes was unmistakable. Not wanting a crisis to go to waste – or an opportunity for that matter – an officer pulled Jimenez’s arms behind his back, cuffing him. Police did the same for his producer and videographer.

The media madness continues

The media suggests the disgusting killing of suspect George Floyd while handcuffed is somehow a license to riot, loot, and kill. So, it’s understandable that authorities might see the press as members of the unruly mob. Especially when they stand on the same streets where cars and storefronts smoke and burn.

Unlike the arrestees the media insists are freedom fighters, CNN’s pampered news crew managed to get free just one short hour later. And the cable news network milked the arrest for all the tear-soaked sympathy it could muster. CNN claims the correspondent’s mother and grandmother were watching the news network when police nabbed Jimenez.

“I’m thankful to say we were able to do… our constitutionally protected job,” Jimenez said soon after his release.

If you think the incident burnished CNN’s riotous street cred, think again.

Chickens come home to roost

Ironically, down at CNN’s headquarters in Atlanta the following day, a substantial number of “protestors” gathered outside the cable news network.

That’s when a “not generally unruly” crowd outside the studio got decidedly unruly. They threw rocks, breaking windows. And they sprayed graffiti on the large CNN sculptural logo. Likely, they were just doing their constitutionally protected job of exercising freedom of expression.

A favorite scrawl on the building was, of course, “F*ck Trump.”

The only thing that prevented the mob from storming into the building itself and threatening the network’s well-coiffed talking heads was – you guessed it – the police. Never did a hair on Wolf Blitzer’s pretty, blow-dried head come under any real threat of harm.

“The mob,” Irish novelist Jane Porter said, “is a sort of bear; while your ring is through its nose, it will even dance under your cudgel; but should the ring slip, and you lose your hold, the brute will turn and rend you.”

In other words, the mob doesn’t appear all that flattered by friendly fake-news media narratives portraying their violent destruction as some kind of political performance art.

That’s because mobs don’t think. They are ruled by irrational hate. And by what they hear on fake-news CNN.

Top Image: CNN headquarters in Atlanta attacked by rioters. News on News YouTube screen capture.