Facing multiple Biden crises, our fate lies in the hands of our Red States

Today America faces choices based on very bad political decisions from Joe Biden and the Democrat party. Three very diverse locations may lead to a war that we may not be able to recover from, on top of impending financial doom due to uncontrolled government spending is degrading America’s standing in the world. There is only one remedy, and it lies with us. Those in control of the Red States.



What we do over the next four years will determine America’s fate for the future. It will take only one of these Biden-made disasters to send this nation into a downward spiral where there is no recovery. While we cannot stop him, we can make our states strong enough to withstand the worst of what may happen. (Read: 10th Amendment)

Prior to January 20th, President Trump had most of the problems we now suffer, under control.

In less than 90 days we face disaster because the wrong man became our leader. Those man-made disasters begin with the very real possibility of war between Russia and Ukraine. (Crimea: Are NATO troops and US warships near the Black Sea?)



America may find itself embroiled in the conflict, on the side of Ukraine. All due to Hunter Biden’s corrupt dealings with Burisima, the Ukrainian oil cartel. The real possibility of America spending blood and treasure on Ukrainian soil was just exasperated with Biden suddenly announcing financial sanctions on Russia, as well as removing some of their diplomats.



Biden sent two guided-missile destroyers into the Black Sea in support of Ukraine, but prior to them entering he pulled them back. And then Biden called Putin and asked for a meeting. This type of erratic diplomacy shows weakness and emboldens our enemies. Russia immediately blocked Naval access to the Crimea, an aggressive move that put America on the defensive, and heightened the situation.

Enemies like China are emboldened.

Joe has destroyers and cruisers patrolling the Straits of Taiwan, where China is engaged in a war of intimidation against the breakaway island. Joe has recently made it easier for American diplomats to interact with their Taiwanese counterparts. An action that doesn’t please China, which considers Taiwan their territory, and Joe their personal (well) paid for president.



While Joe is bought and paid for by China, he is trying to maintain some semblance of authority with his actions. The problem is that this erratic behavior not only emboldens China, but it also highlights Biden’s weakness and lack of moral standing.



It invites China to attack Taiwan, thinking that America and our allies will not retaliate.

However, China might as easily attack American ships while performing freedom of navigation missions. Chinese PLA generals and admirals have already publicly called for just such an attack.





Lou Yuan, deputy chief of the Chinese Academy of Military Sciences, supports a Chinese invasion of Taiwan.

In a speech in 2019, Lou told an audience at a Chinese military-industrial conference that China could solve tensions over the South East China Sea by sinking two U.S. aircraft carriers. This would kill 10,000 American sailors.

“What the United States fears the most is taking casualties,” said Lou. “We’ll see how frightened America is.” – Lou Yuan

With Biden at the helm, this prospect may look more inviting to the CCP, as his inabilities to state a cohesive foreign policy emboldened attacks against America.



Meanwhile, in the Middle-east, Israel and Iran have ratcheted up their war footings by both attacking each other’s ships. On top of that, it is speculated that Israel attacked one of Iran’s nuclear facilities..



Due to Biden’s disrespect for Israel, and his pandering to Iran, Israel feels alone in its fight to stop Iran from becoming a nuclear power.

Although Joe may think that he can just ignore the building tensions in the Middle-east, he has put us right in the middle of it again by his anti-oil policies, making us dependent on oil from the region once again.

Any one of these regional conflicts is incendiary enough to ignite World War III. Individually each of these crises could transform from its present hybrid form of warfare, through the use of cyberattacks, financial market manipulation, biological warfare (if Covid-19 was actually released by the Wuhan labs), and clandestine sabotage, into an inferno that could go nuclear at a moments notice.

Yet, no one seems to be paying attention, least of all Joe Biden

Biden’s entire concern is stopping conservatives from regaining any power. It is as if there is a disconnect from reality inside the White House and the MSM. A real military crisis is unfolding before our eyes, and no one seems to know or care.

However, those are not the only threats we face today due to Democrat policies.

Our financial future is in doubt as inflation is skyrocketing, and not a peep from the economic world. In case you haven’t noticed, gas prices jumped over the past few months. As much as 25% in places like California.



Food costs have been rising for over a year and will continue to do so as the cost of gas jumps up. There will be added transportation costs that the consumer, that is you and me, will pay. Lumber, too, has jumped. An 8 foot 2×4 now costs around $10 each. Do you know how many 2x4s go into a new house?

When the cost rises in food goods, gas, and housing, you know that the economy is weak, yet the stock markets and banks somehow are ignoring these overt signs of economic upheaval. This is a prescription for disaster, on the order of the worldwide failure of 2008.



Only this time it will be far worse because of out-of-control government spending.



There will be a price paid by everyone who received their latest stimulus checks.

That 1.7 trillion deficit that Democrats gave us, and Biden shamelessly signed, will cost America dearly sooner than later. We are not mortgaging our grandchildren’s future, rather it is our own.



In plain sight, there is a currency war going on right now, between the Chinese Yuan, and the U.S. dollar. And China has the upper hand as they are capriciously spending their Yuan’s on American debt, trying to destabilize the dollar. Once enough of our debt is in China’s hands, the world will shift the standard currency from the dollar to the Yuan.



What that does is is once the dollar is no longer the financial standard, American inflation will skyrocket, to maybe 150% or more.

Every time our government prints more dollars, which has been the Democrat answer to our shortfalls of them in the international markets, our inflation will rise exponentially. That is exactly what happened under Jimmy Carter and his inflation rose to double digits, the highest ever in America.

This growing financial crisis Biden is precipitating

As happened in 2008, it will lead to this nation losing its position as a world leader. We will be forfeiting it to China. Which will lead to hyper-inflation.



We are in multiple crises with very limited prospects for good outcomes. The thing is, that under Trump he was able to manage every one of them and turn them to our advantage, by stressing America first. But he is no longer in the position to do anything about any of it.



In four years, when Biden/Harris finally departs, there will not be enough of this nation left to recognize as the only bastion of freedom that it once stood for.





There is a cure right now to stop Biden

And that is that those solid red states, like Arizona, Florida, Texas, Wyoming, Montana, and others, must band together. Work to hold off the radical left’s attempts to destroy our freedoms. Every red state today must work very hard to remain free.



The blue forces of evil are at work right now. Liberal socialist Democrats trying to destroy our freedoms. We must not allow that to happen. MAGA supporters must band together and work hard to maintain the freedoms that we were born with.



Whatever this nation becomes will be our lasting legacy. How do you want to be remembered by your ancestors? aAs one who fought for freedom or one who gave it away without a fight?





About the author:

Joseph Ragonese is a veteran of the United States Air Force, a retired police officer, has a degree in Criminal Justice, a businessman, journalist, editor, publisher, and fiction author.



His last book, “The Sword of Mohammad,” can be purchased at Amazon.com in paperback or kindle edition.

