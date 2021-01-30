Executive Orders: Old as the Constitution, they can be legally challenged

Joe Biden is doing more than destroying American businesses. He is taking the very life spark out of Americans. If the Supreme Court is not careful, they could find themselves Executive Ordered out of business. There will still be a Supreme Court, but instead of a jury of nine, it will be a jury of 13 as Biden appoints four more jurists. And its only purpose will be to genuflect before Biden and the liberal one-world globalist policies of the World Health Organization, George Soros, Barack Obama, and Macron. Once liberals have the Supreme Court, it will be impossible to stop them.

Every president, from George Washington to Obama, has used them. More than 13,000, in one form or another, have been issued since 1789. Joe Biden has the distinction of signing more executive orders on his first day in office than any other president. Donald Trump issued 220 during his term; Barack Obama issued 276; George W. Bush issued 291 and William J. Clinton issued 254 executive orders.

The 2022 elections will not stop the Globalization onslaught.

It will require judicial action. However, one of those Executive Orders (EOs) will massively increase mail-in balloting, and those same Democrat strongholds that stole the 2020 Presidential Election will do so across the nation. Just as Liberal Judges blocked President Trump’s allegations of Election Fraud, including the Supreme Court, liberal courts will block challenges to Biden’s ruling by decree.

With SCOTUS in Democrat’s pocket, Republicans will be unable to stop a rogue Presidential administration working with the Chinese Communist Party to allow them to take the leading financial and military position in the world. Sound farfetched? Ask yourself why Democrats are looking to give teachers unions a quarter of a billion dollars or Pakistan trillions of dollars to study gender equality or equity, as the admin’s new buzzword is. Without a fraction of that debt incurred on behalf of the American people, benefitting the American people. They will benefit elitists, sycophant unions, and countries around the world that are not American allies.





Why would Democrats want to put America so far into debt that China can purchase those debts, effectively buying America out from under Americans? The answer is obvious.

Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt were proponents of Globalization and it has stayed a part of the Democrat platform ever since

In a speech at the George W. Bush Institute, former President George W. Bush defends the ideas of globalism, free trade, and free markets as well as foreign interventionism around the world.

“We cannot wish globalism away,” Bush said, noting that the United States must sustain “wise and sustained global engagement” for the future of the country.

And we are watching the final decline of American sovereignty happen with the stroke of Biden’s pen.

Border officials are bracing for a coming wave of Biden EOs

Democrats not only want to open the borders to illegal aliens, but they also want to tear down the wall. The wall is working, reducing criminals, sex trafficking, illegal drugs, despite that will weaken border security. And now ANTIFA attacks the ICE offices, as much a federal bldg as the capitol, in an effort to not only defund the police, but attack ICE, facilities, and personnel, in order to allow illegals to flow unchecked over the border.

The attack of the ICE facilities during the evening of January 27 had some sixty terrorists carrying the ANTIFA message to burn burning American flags. The ANTIFA terrorists also threw projectiles and mortar explosives at the police officers. They blew up a mortar or bomb in a dumpster, then tried to push the flaming bomb it into the Federal ICE building. Federal police were attacked as soon as they came out of the building to stop ANTIFA’s arson.

Biden can only go so far when State AGS start suing the Biden administration.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has been successful in blocking the Executive Order issuing a fourteen-day moratorium on all illegal alien deportations for a period of 100 days. The vast majority of Americans do not want illegal immigration. Opening borders is not a “build back better” policy. It is a cry for anarchy and destruction of t America.

This is not the “best” for America, but for politics, primarily liberals, wealthy elitists, and the advent of Globalization around the world.

Immigration advocates and lawyers say that for the millions of undocumented immigrants who live in the U.S., 100 days without deportations is a “welcome respite after four years of a harsher Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) strategy, including arresting and deporting undocumented people who weren’t targets but happened to be in the vicinity when ICE conducted a raid. ICE dubbed the people caught up in this policy “collaterals” or “non-targets.”

But is the Biden EO stopping deportations of illegal criminals a welcome relief for Sam Vigil?

Mr. Vigil is the angel husband of Jacqueline Vigil, the mother of two New Mexico State Police officers. Jacqueline Vigil was killed on November 19, 2019, in her Albequerque driveway? And for no apparent reason. Her killer a thrice deported illegal alien. Under Biden not only will illegal alien murderers stay free to roam our communities, if caught, they will also be let back into the community to kill their next victim.

The Biden EO stopping deportations combined with the EO halting border wall construction puts Americans at risk, not only from criminals but also the increase in COVID that will come into the U.S. with the hoards. (CBP stops border wall construction after Biden executive order)





Fighting the Biden Executive Orders

Sam Vigil is suing the sanctuary city of Albuquerque, New Mexico for shielding the suspect from being arrested and deported. We need Attorney Generals, as well as Senators and Representatives, across the nation to be as brave as Mr. Vigil in sending the Biden Administration a message to stop.

In Montana, the Save Women’s Sports Act goes against the Biden EO on Gender Identity Discrimination. You cannot fight for women’s rights when you, as Democrats are doing, are erasing the entire gender.

The Western Energy Alliance, representing eight states, has also filed a lawsuit against Biden’s order halting the drilling leases on Federal land, in part due to the significant loss of jobs and damage to the country’s Gross Domestic Product. In addition, Biden’s EO puts national parks at risk as well as the $8.8 billion conservation revenue streams generated by the federal oil and natural gas program.

The Alliance also claims the order goes against existing law. President of the Alliance, Kathleen Sgamma, saying “the law is clear” and “Presidents don’t have the authority to ban leasing on public land.” Biden’s EO could eliminate nearly 60,000 jobs at a loss in wages of $15 billion. Over the next twenty years the Biden ban “would result in $639.6 billion in lost GDP, $285 billion in lost wages, $151 billion in lost state tax revenue and a loss of 343,088 jobs annually (Lawsuit Filed Challenging Biden’s Public Land Leasing Ban: $33.5 Billion Lost GDP in First Term Across Eight States)

There is no specific provision in the Constitution that permits Executive Orders

There is a “grant of executive power” given in Article II of the Constitution. Presidents use that language, along with their constitutional powers as commander and chief over the nation’s military, to issue executive orders. Most executive orders stem from a president’s desire to bypass Congress as the legislative body is not required to approve any executive order, nor can it overturn an order

But it is a lousy way to govern. Over history Executive Orders are legally binding with the U.S. Supreme Court has upheld all but two legal challenges to them.

The one sure way of getting rid of an executive order is in the White House.

If an administration doesn’t like an order from a previous president, it can legally reverse it on its own. As we saw President Trump do too much of Obama’s Executive Order legislation, we now see Biden erasing President Trump EOs.

Some of the more famous and contentious examples of executive orders include:

Abraham Lincoln’s suspension of the writ of habeas corpus and the Emancipation Proclamation during the Civil War.

Franklin Roosevelt—who holds the record for most executive orders—issued one in 1942 that led to Japanese-Americans internment camps during World War II.

Harry Truman integrated the armed forces under an executive order in 1948.

Dwight Eisenhower issued an executive order in 1957 dispatching federal troops to Little Rock, Ark., where crowds had prevented the desegregation of all-white Central High School.

Both President John F. Kennedy and President Lyndon Johnson used executive orders in the 1960s to bar racial discrimination in federal housing, hiring, and contracting.

President Ronald Reagan used an executive order in 1984 to bar the use of federal funds for advocating abortion. President Bill Clinton reversed it when he took office in 1993.

Clinton used a series of executive orders to allow U.S. military forces to fight in the Balkans in the 1990s.

President George W. Bush issued an executive order in 2001 that restricted public access to the papers of former presidents. Obama revoked it in 2009.

Obama’s executive orders include one in 2012 halting the deportation of hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children. He also issued one raising the minimum wage for federally contracted workers to $10.10 from $7.25 an hour.

What can Americans do to fight against Biden’s governance by fiat?

“I have this strange notion, we are a democracy … if you can’t get the votes … you can’t [legislate] by executive order unless you’re a dictator. We’re a democracy. We need consensus.” – Joe Biden – By his own definition, Biden is already governing like a dictator

Welcome to the Resistance 2.0

Seventy-Five or more million Americans can stop Joe Biden and the Democrat’s horrible policies. Biden’s overturning the XL Pipeline causing the loss of, some estimate, up to 100,00 direct and ancillary jobs. The overturning of Trump’s orders to provide affordable insulin and EpiPen to those most vulnerable, which will cost lives. Reducing the reduction of Abortion funding, leading to more American babies slaughtered in the womb. Declarations that conservatives are domestic terrorists. The continued occupation of Washington, D.C. by the National Guard. We are not China.

The second impeachment of President Trump in order to stop his running in 2024.

How can we stop it: Call, write, email your representative in the House. Your senator in Congress. Your legislatures in your state. Demand that they stand up for America and Americans and put a stop to Biden’s horrific plans to destroy America – all for the hatred of President Trump and the millions of us that support him.

Do something. Contact the men and women in Washington DC and demand they give our voice back to those who they govern. And don’t forget to send your letter to the White House. 75 million mail-in demands count. Send a different letter, email, or phone call for every policy.

Contact Joe Biden and state elected officials

Contact Joe Biden online, or call the White House switchboard at 202-456-1414 or the comments line at 202-456-1111 during business hours.

Locate your Senator’s contact information.

Find your State Representative website and contact information.

Local Elected Officials

Locate your mayor by name, city, or population size.

Find your county executive (the head of the executive branch of government in your county) by map search or your ZIP Code. The county executive may be an elected or an appointed position.

Get the contact information for your city, county, and town officials.

Sign the petition for a Convention of States/// https://conventionofstates.com/