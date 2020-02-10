Even MSNBC’s Chris Matthew knows Socialism is not free

WASHINGTON: Socialism doesn’t work, but many don’t know it. During a post-Democrat debate panel, MSNBC’s Chris Matthews says so. (When discussing a possible Bernie Sanders presidency, MSNBC’s Chris Matthews ranted about hypothetical executions in Central Park under Castro)

“The issue of this campaign, it is that word socialism,” Matthews says “Some people like it. Younger people like it. Those of us like me, who grew up in the Cold War and saw some aspects of it, if you’re visiting places like Vietnam, like I have, and seen countries like Cuba, being there, I’ve seen what socialism’s like, and I don’t like it. OK? It’s not only not free, it doesn’t frickin’ work.”

Matthews rant on socialism, which at one point he clarified is the same as communism, only demonstrates that even Democrats understand what’s happening to the Democrat party today. It is totally split between the liberal and socialist (communist) factions.

That split is around the 40-year-old mark. Younger people do not know the history of socialism, because it hasn’t been taught for over 20 years in schools or universities.





The rift between the liberal factions is as large as is the differences between conservative and globalist Republicans. A four-way split that is leading us into the 2020 elections. Democrats and their allies in the mainstream media will chip away at every crack in this President’s exterior to split our votes and try to reclaim the presidency.

This is not good for those of us who believe that President Trump must be reelected in order to maintain the prosperity he has brought us to this point. On the local level they will continue to present leftist as moderates in order to fool the voting public into holding the House and retaking the Senate. Republicans must be united in fighting this.

All the while Democrats will pretend that socialism is not an evil governing system, to placate the extremist in their party. At this point, a little socialism refresher is in order:

The first thing is that socialism kills hundreds of millions in the name of socialism, and that is pure evil.

Adolf Hitler was a socialist, his party was the National Socialist Party, or NAZI. He thought his form of socialism was better than Josef Stalin’s communist party, called the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics. Hitler was a novice at the political assassination business, he is only responsible for 11 million murders in the name of Nazism, while Stalin starved 11 million Ukrainians to death before Hitler opened his first concentration camp.

Stalin would go on to kill over 100 million people in the name of his form of socialism. Mao Zedong’s Chinese communism, his form of socialism he called the people’s socialist movement, killed at least as many, but China’s communist party is still killing people to this day in the name of their form of socialism, so the numbers keeps rising.

Read Also: Polls show that low information college grads prefer Sanders and Socialism

Millions more have been murdered in the name of socialism in places as disparate as Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, North Korea, Cuba, Venezuela, most countries in southern Africa, as well as many in South and Central America.

Don’t forget those millions killed in the Soviet satellite Eastern European countries in the name of their individual forms of socialism. The list only ends where socialism doesn’t exist and climbs into many hundreds of millions killed to create and sustain a socialist utopia.

Bernie Sanders – Improving America via Socialism

Then along comes Bernie Sanders in the good old U.S.A., with his new and improved version of socialism that he calls democratic socialism. And already his minions are talking about reeducation camps, gulags and mass murder to change the minds of freedom-loving people who oppose his form of socialism.

They are also primed and ready to forcibly take control of America if Bernie should lose the Democratic nomination in Milwaukee, or the national election in November.





Armed with this information, a reasonable person would assume that the Democrat party would stand no chance at winning the Presidency or keeping the House or Senate; but that would be a false assumption.

That Republican split, along with many Democrats unwilling to accept this President, and all the lies, obfuscation, and chaos that the far left mainstream media will throw at us between now and November, could cause a catastrophe.

This dynamic should cause a loss on election day but there is no guarantee. At the Democrat convention in Milwaukee this July, we will see someone from the party, or an Independent running as a Democrat, propelled into the vaunted position of that party’s Presidential nominee.

As soon as he or she is nominated, they will begin trying to appeal to the center of each party. Because it is the center who will determine the outcome of this election. Those who identify as moderate, or independent, account for less than 12 % of the electorate, but will account for the winning numbers that elect the next President and Congress.

Between now and November voters have to be educated on the evils of socialism, in all its guises.

A tall order indeed, but as soon as the election is over, and if President Trump is reelected, he must begin the process where America greatness is again taught in high schools across the country, so that this ignorance of evils facing us are never again this precious.

It is only through the understanding that socialism does not work, and the murderous consequences of allowing it to take root in this nation, will the freedom that each of us grew up with will be guaranteed for our children and grandchildren. A tall order between now and November.