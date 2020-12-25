Eric Clapton, Van Morrison release anti-lockdown song “Stand and Deliver”

LONDON, UK: Rock legend Eric Clapton has released an anti-lockdown-themed anthem, “Stand and Deliver”, written by Irish legend Van Morrison. Beyond the steady mid-tempo Clapton beat from the 1970s, the song openly criticizes government lockdowns and the COVID-19 response in England. Its critique is libertarian, grounded in the Magna Carta and the Bill of Rights. There was a time when their stance would have been considered bold and free-spirited.

Not in the modern authoritarian police state that is the current international response to Covid.

Clapton and Morrison have been vilified on Twitter and social media for having the temerity to express what used to be a widespread belief. That government does not have the authority to destroy our lives in the vain pursuit of trying to save or enhance them.





The cure cannot be worse than the disease. That our rights cannot be abrogated by decree, or our freedoms so casually and carelessly disregarded.

The rights of mankind come from God, not the government.

All the lockdowns, masks, and destructive economic measures have done nothing to mitigate the spread of the disease. Which primarily affects the elderly and the most vulnerable with compromised immune systems. All in a media frenzy of mandates and hysterical warnings that have been wrong for most of the past year. In an environment where the one thing that could have actually helped saved lives was trashed by the left-wing media.

The widespread use of HCQ with zinc administered to vulnerable populations in March would have saved hundreds of thousands of lives in America, Britain, and millions worldwide. But a campaign against an easy prophylactic and early treatment protocol would have upset the political applecart that was being set up by the globalist alliance.

So in a year where we have been constantly lied to about COVID-19. Where the safest protocols were deliberately taken off the table through vilification. In a country where billions are now invested in a series of vaccines that must be forced on wide swaths of the population for a disease that has a 99% recovery rate.

Meanwhile, millions of lives and businesses have been shattered by the lockdowns. Overdoses and suicides are skyrocketing. (COVID’s heavy toll: Depression, suicides, opioid overdoses increase in pandemic era)

Masks and Distance: None of it seems to stop the spread of COVID.

So masks don’t really work, but we wear them everywhere. Society has been destroyed. Millions of restaurants will close. And live music has been decimated. There isn’t enough money to print to make up for the destruction of GDP and the long-term damage to people’s lives and livelihoods. There is clearly no cost-benefit analysis. If everything that has been disseminated in the last year has been wrong or misguided, and it has, then why should we continue to submit to our torturers.

Enter Eric Clapton and Van Morrison

They are merely singing about freedom? The Magna Carta. The Bill of Rights. The lyrics are pointed and maybe a little too obvious. At the same time, how can you object to people standing up for themselves? Between the government lies, tech giant misinformation, and censorship. The incompetence, and the clear evidence that their “rule by decree” approach and a subsequent swath of economic destruction is not working. It is killing society and doing nothing to stop the virus. At the end, Clapton sings: “Dick Turpin wore a mask too”. Turpin was a bandit, a famous English highwayman thief in the 1800’s.

The point of the matter is that Eric Clapton and Van Morrison are willing to speak out when so many are being silenced by the mob. And rest assured. The mob is trying to silence them. Vicious attacks on Clapton and Morrison as racists, naturally, are everywhere. As are disgraceful references to Eric’s dead son Connor, who plunged to his death from an open window in New York in 1991 at the age of 4.

Here are the offending lyrics about the Bill of Rights and the Constitution.

“Stand And Deliver”

Stand and deliver

You let them put the fear on you

Stand and deliver

But not a word you heard was true

But if there’s nothing you can say

There may be nothing you can do Do you wanna be a free man

Or do you wanna be a slave?

Do you wanna be a free man

Or do you wanna be a slave?

Do you wanna wear these chains

Until you’re lying in the grave? I don’t wanna be a pauper

And I don’t wanna be a prince

I don’t wanna be a pauper

And I don’t wanna be a prince

I just wanna do my job

Playing the blues for my friends Magna Carta, Bill of Rights

The constitution, what’s it worth?

You know they’re gonna grind us down, ah

Until it really hurts

Is this a sovereign nation

Or just a police state?

You better look out, people

Before it gets too late You wanna be your own driver

Or keep on flogging a dead horse?

You wanna be your own driver

Or keep on flogging a dead horse?

Do you wanna make it better

Or do you wanna make it worse? Stand and deliver You let them put the fear on you Slow down the river But not a word of it was true If there’s nothing you can say There may be nothing you can do Stand and deliver Stand and deliver Dick Turpin wore a mask too

“Stand and Deliver” is in support of Morrison’s Save Live Music campaign.

Morrison has recently released three other songs protesting the U.K.’s lockdown, titled “Born to Be Free,” “As I Walked Out” and “No More Lockdown.” Proceeds from “Stand and Deliver” will go to Morrison’s Lockdown Financial Hardship Fund, which helps musicians facing difficulties as a result of the coronavirus and resulting lockdown measures.





Both musicians have expressed concern over the state of live music, even once the pandemic is over.

“We must stand up and be counted because we need to find a way out of this mess,” Clapton previously said in a statement. “The alternative is not worth thinking about. Live music might never recover.”