Empowering US enemies: Revealing the company that John Kerry keeps

WASHINGTON. Is it really a shock to hear former Secretary of State John Kerry, who once said the Vietnamese people “didn’t even know the difference between communism and democracy,” is himself confused on the question of whether Israel or Iran is America’s ally?

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, with whom Secretary Kerry negotiated the dangerous US/Iran nuclear deal, let slip that Kerry informed him of 200 Israeli military operations against Iranian-supported militias in Syria.

Zarif’s revelation came via a leaked audio recording that was part of an oral history of the current regime. The question is whether the leak came care of Zarif or an antagonist of his within the terrorist regime. Either way, it’s a betrayal of the anti-American, anti-Israeli inclinations of Kerry and the old Obama White House.

And what does this say about the “special relationship” between Iranian suck-ups Barack Obama and his former top diplomat with the Islamic Republic’s ruling clerics?





The John Kerry leak clearly shows Iran will never see anti-American Americans as anything but instruments of infidel America – “The Great Satan.”

But it also shows that Democrats Obama and Kerry’s hatred of America burns so brightly as to belay the smallest qualms within them at betraying and endangering the United States and her closest ally. And that endangerment, you should remember, involves a diplomatic arrangement, brokered by the pair, that all but guarantees Iran’s development of nuclear weapons.

The Kerry revelation triggered anger on the part of Capitol Hill Republicans, with many calling for his resignation as the Biden junta’s special presidential envoy for the climate.

But Kerry’s negotiations with the desert mirage called “climate change” is far safer for the nation than allowing him to sell out America to tangible enemies with extensive murder records.

And that brings up another question. Why?

What possible motive could The New York Times have in unmasking John Kerry so many years after his successful nuclear treaty with Iran? We know the Times, like so many of the mainstream media, are shills for the selfsame US intelligence agencies that sought to destroy the Trump administration.

Could it be the Deep State is offering Kerry as low-hanging fruit for conservative commentators and Capitol Hill Republicans as cover for an even more destructive move by the Biden junta as regards Iran?

Last February, Biden’s State Department announced it intended to involve itself in European Union talks with Iran to resuscitate the nuclear deal abandoned by Trump.

It’s clear the Biden junta wishes to continue the Obama administration’s policy of expanding Iran’s Mideast role as a counterweight to Western influence in the region.

And in doing so, stymie Israel’s efforts to increase her security against Iran and her cat’s paws, Hezbollah and Hamas.

Washington Republicans view Democrats as mere political opponents. In doing so, the GOP fails to understand the danger Democrats pose not only to America but the entire civilized world.

The Democrat’s anti-police rhetoric, which continues to encourage widespread unrest and mass police resignations here at home, is expanding. They’re taking that anti-law-and-order philosophy to the world. Democrats think locally and act globally.

And like the innocent citizens of America who watch as their cities and businesses burn, Israel watches as Obama’s shadow administration continues to empower the enemies of the United States, Israel, and decency itself.





BOOOOOOM!!! POTUS told us about John Kerry and his shady dealings with Iran almost 2 years ago (so did Q, kek) This clip is from May 9, 2019. POTUS always knows. pic.twitter.com/ceCWhqShZQ — Teresa 🗣 “Joe, you know Trump won.” (@thorsome1) April 28, 2021

######

About the Author:

Originally from Los Angeles, Steven M. Lopez has been in the news business for more than thirty years. He made his way around the country: Arizona, the Bay Area, and now resides in South Florida. A cigar and bourbon aficionado, Steven is a political staff writer for Communities Digital News and an incredibly talented artist.

Follow Steve on:

Twitter

Facebook

Gab

Clouthub