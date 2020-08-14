The War for the White House is looming. A battle enjoined every four years with the Presidential election. The armies are political forces – Democrats and Republicans. It is a shame that one calls themselves Democrats, as they do not believe in democracy. They believe in political wealth and power. It is probably more the shame that the other calls themselves Republicans. Particularly as there is no such thing. It is about so-called rights. Which are not a gift of the government.

A misunderstanding of this is a failure of an educated populous via public education, for the most part. (Education during COVID: Home school, colleges and public nonsense)

For example, the faux brand of each explodes in myth when the drumbeat about a “right to vote” is hammered into the public square by either.

But the fight (the battle) is carried much like the English Civil War. That is a leader, Charles II, and his Cavaliers, against Oliver Cromwell and his Roundheads.





In the case of the English Civil War, it was a one-time event. In the case of a presidential election, it is repeated every four years.

And the winner attempts to push its leader (Charles or Oliver equivalent) off to the castle so the soldiers can loot and pillage in their victory. Republics cannot minimize this. But one does not exist. Democracies cannot minimize it either. One exits but it can not prevent. It can only watch its mob destroy, lynch, and burn. This is what we see now. The beginnings after years of worshipping (and now locked in) a damnable and evil concept of voting rights.

And even a right to have a public agency, the U.S. Post Office, take this vote on their truck and planes for the so-called franchise of the people (sorry, the government’s citizens).

The Founders (so-called) believed God gave people rights.

Apparently, this is no longer a thing in America. However, God certainly gave us no right to vote. He gave rights to lead our lives and make informed decisions. He did not offer us a specific right, like to vote, on what is right or wrong.

Not even the Cavaliers and the Roundheads fought over Magna Carta’s not mentioning such a right. (Magna Carta)

Politics has always been a hotbed of irony.

The Democrats first supported a republic standard (until about 1850). The Republicans formed in 1854 as no such thing and supported a mob-style democracy. They supported Nat Turner styled insurrection and mob rule. This was their foundation—NOT a republic. (A Southern View of the Invasion of the Southern States and War of 1861-65)

Lincoln, being the consummate politician, drove off (with the War) any hope of a more perfect Union. (The Real Lincoln: A New Look at Abraham Lincoln, His Agenda, and an Unnecessary War)

Are Republicans responsible for those Democrats?

When the Republicans formed their nation (after 1865), they became responsible for the modern mob called the Democrat party. And now every four years the war is on to see who can get the most votes. Not attempts to get thoughtfully considered votes but votes from the voice of the mob, any number of whom cry out that they want to end police forces so they can burn the place down.

Now the war ahead is led by a private citizen, Donald Trump. And President Trump is leading the Republican army. The other army, the Democrats is led by the professional bureaucrat, Joe Biden. And now his counterpart, the not really black (one of Biden’s requirements), but oh so politically ambitious Kamala Harris.





The Election / War of 2020

The Republican leader, President Trump is feisty and braggadocious and seems genuinely concerned. This is probably because he earned his money privately. And for better or worse he has never, before now, experienced the political bureaucracy face to face.

He leads his army out of desperation for the future–if any exists.

The Democrat leader, Joe Biden, is an old man who has lived off the public trough most of his life. He loves and was weaned off of government employment. He is a part of the mob but not a leader of it. That isn’t possible. In his case, he probably won’t serve very long if elected.

Report after report, written, taped, or recorded demonstrates his aged weakness, physical, and mental.

But it doesn’t matter. He cannot control the mob any more than the Democrat adjutants Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer can.

Depending on the results of the next election (war) it will be interesting to see what the Second Amendment means to whom. Because the mob will not stop.

Paul Yarbrough writes novels, short stories, poetry, and essays. His first novel. Mississippi Cotton is a Kindle bestseller.

His author site can be found on Amazon. He writes political commentary for CommDigiNews.