Elections are stolen when the fox is put in charge of the henhouse

WASHINGTON. Last weekend, Chris Krebs, the fired former director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), told CBS’s “60 Minutes” that President Trump’s allegation that massive election fraud occurred in the 2020 presidential election is false.

He told Scott Pelley there was no…

“… manipulation of the vote on the machine count side. And so that pretty thoroughly, in my opinion, debunks some of these sensational claims out there – that I’ve called nonsense and a hoax, that there is some hacking of these election vendors and their software and their systems across the country. It’s – it’s just – it’s nonsense.”

Big Tech origins of election theft

But it’s worth noting that Krebs served on Big Tech Microsoft’s US Government Affairs team before coming to CISA. That means Krebs was well aware of Microsoft’s collusion with the National Security Agency (NSA) collection of email, text messages, and cellphone communications of every American. All under the US government’s secret PRISM program.

According to a 2013 article in the Manchester Guardian:





“Some of the world’s largest internet brands are claimed to be part of the information-sharing [PRISM] program since its introduction in 2007. Microsoft – which is currently running an advertising campaign with the slogan ‘Your privacy is our priority’ – was the first, with collection beginning in December 2007.”

It was the Guardian who first reported that “communications made entirely within the US [are] being collected without warrants” by Big Tech for Deep State agencies.

Just shut up and trust us

So, it’s more than a little ironic that Krebs says the targets of NSA domestic espionage, average Americans, should trust him on the question of election integrity.

Why?

Because, as Krebs told “60 Minutes,” Deep State agencies say so:

“We had the Department of Defense Cyber Command. We had the National Security Agency. We had the FBI… We had representatives from some of the – vendors, the election equipment vendors. And they’re critical because they’re the ones out there that know what’s going on… on the ground if there’s any sort of issue with some of their systems.”

In other words, we are to trust the word of Deep State agencies that launched two attempted coups against the president: the FBI/FISA court’s “Russia collusion” investigations, and the Pentagon’s whistleblower Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, instigator of the Ukrainian “quid-pro-quo” impeachment gambit.

Krebs adds insult to injury by insisting that election-systems providers like Dominion Voting Systems, one of the “election equipment vendors” at the heart of the voter fraud scandal, say there’s no election fraud to see.

Are we to trust them? Of course not.

But this is what happens when the fox is put in charge of the henhouse.

The mask is off, we are a banana republic

What’s important to note here is the lengths to which Washington’s secret government worked to undermine and remove an outsider and novice politician from office. And regardless of what Fox’s Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson say to the contrary, that effort was as bipartisan as was the passage and expansion of the extraconstitutional Patriot Act.

This expansion of the Deep State began under the presidency of George W. Bush. A pretext for fighting “the war on terror.” It expanded into the largest domestic spy program in the nation’s history, which continues to collect every cellphone, text, and email communication of every American to this day.





A frightening infringement of our constitutional protections aided by Big Tech companies thanks to advancements in software engineering.

The same software algorithms that so easily censored social-media users from sharing bombshell articles on Biden family financial corruption. They also altered the 2020 vote outcomes in battleground states.

Undermining our last defense

In 2016, the Electoral College was the last defense against the secret government machine’s presidential choice, Hillary Clinton. Undermining this constitutional safeguard was crucial to assuring victory for “entrenched interests [who] oppose our movement because we put America first. They don’t put America first, they only want power for themselves,” said Trump.

You see, the US Constitution contains safeguards against the profound evils of democracy. The Bill of Rights, many Americans forget, prevents the political majority and their elected representatives (“Congress shall make no law…”) from encroaching on the individual’s “unalienable right” to free speech, to possess a firearm, and be secure in their personal effects and privacy, to name but a few.

In America, personal freedom once trumped the democratic impulse of the majority to impose its will on nonconformists. In a nutshell, that was the essence of “American Exceptionalism.”

The divine right of progressives

Those who once refused to accept “The Divine Right of Kings” now refuse to accept the arrogant will of elite progressives to rule over them.

“It is a travesty that in the year 2020, we do not have any means of verifying the eligibility of those who cast ballots in elections,” said President Trump, “or determining who they are, whether they live in the state, or whether they are even American citizens. We have no idea.”

And thanks to Big-Tech/Big-Government folks like Chris Krebs, we never will.

Worse still, it looks like they’re going to get away with it.

Top Image: Chris Krebs. CBS “60 Minutes” screen capture.