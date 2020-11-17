Election 2020: With MAGA country and Trump’s legal team, it isn’t over

According to the Epoch Times, President Trump leads the electoral count 332 to Biden’s 227. Last weekend conservatives trekked to Washington D.C., participating in the Million Maga March, to show their belief in this President. They renewed his spirits and showed the world that this election isn’t over yet. That the election was not just going to be accepted without legal challenges.



The Million MAGA March is now over, though more are planned at State Capitals. And as predictable, the Trump supporters demonstrated their support for our President in a respectful and dignified manner. On the other hand, Antifa and BLM whack jobs showed up intent on violence and mayhem.



However, they never suspected the vast support for our President, and they didn’t come in sufficient numbers to disrupt the rally until it was over. And then like, the cowardly thug mob that they are, they attacked Trump supporters eating dinner, or when they found them separated from the larger group.

It shows the basic difference between the unhinged Biden supporters and the patriotic, American loving peaceful Trump supporters. It clearly demonstrates the differences facing this nation and why Trump supporters truly believe that Trump really won this election.

The left is a cabal of criminals who commit crimes capriciously

Which Antifa and BLM demonstrate over and over again. They have become so bold that Americans cannot visit their capital without fear of assault. But those are the thugs of the Democrats movement. The smarter criminals on the left orchestrated the theft of this election through voter fraud. Many Trump supporters are listening to Trump lawyer Sidney Powell who says she will overturn this election.

That is why over a million peaceful conservatives came together to march in Washington D.C. All to show their support for our truly elected President. To show him to hold the course and to allow the courts to play out this election.



Twenty-one Antifa/BLM terrorists were arrested last weekend, and four police officers were injured while protecting peaceful Trump supporters. American’s needing protection from those criminals who believe that they have been victorious in stealing this election. Further proof of the left’s criminality.



Yet lawyers the caliber of Lin Wood and Sidney Powell truly believe that sufficient voter fraud will be shown that President Trump will remain in office for the next four years. They put their hard-earned reputations on the line by publicly stating exactly that on last Sunday’s news shows.





That has to account for a lot.

Powell and Wood risk their reputations if they fail

However, win or lose, Democrats will hold them accountable, giving them spaces one and two on their infamous lists. Only Powell and Wood are not lying shrills in the vein of Adam Schiff. Or those Democrats who quickly ran to every microphone to claim Trump’s duplicity with Russia, the Muller investigation and the Impeachment sham.

No, Powell and Wood are hard-working lawyers whose reputation means not only honor to them but draws in clients. When they speak it means that they really believe the words. And as Powell says, “I never say anything I cannot prove, and we’re fixin’ to overturn the results in multiple states!”

The left’s attempt to silence anyone who utters a word that Joe Biden has not yet won this election.

However, there are too many unaccountable instances of Trump’s votes being denied or flipped into the Biden column. No one can say the election is simply a done deal. Not just because the Democrats and media (one and the same) say so.

Starting with Republican poll watchers not being allowed to do their jobs, all the way to voting machine irregularities, there are too many questions that need answers before anyone can concede who the winner is, at least not now.



How this writer is so sure that this election can turn at any minute? The Washington Post just ran an article lying that President Trump’s lawyers have dropped their lawsuits in Pennsylvania. Knowing how the left thinks, it was a bit of an abstract-distract defense.

It means that Democrats are scared of what might happen in the Keystone State.

Of course, the Post article was then re-written as fact in multiple left sycophant media outlets. All standing in line to push Biden to the White House in order to get President Trump out.



The left always projects their malevolent intent so that when it happens it seems to be a conspiracy theory. Just remember all those articles about how on election night it would appear as if Trump won. But that prediction was only a red-mist? Other than fraud, how could the Democrat led media predict that Trump’s lead, 700,000 in Pennsylvania alone, would be reversed by mail-in and late votes?

That is exactly what happened, and now they call any reports of the vast amount of voter fraud a conspiracy theory. It is what they do.



The real tactic from the left is to demoralize conservatives.

By the way, it is working. Even this reporter penned a piece on accepting defeat however a CDN editor turned around that belief. We must all take heart that the press doesn’t get to name the winner. We must remember that they have blatantly lied to us over the past four years and that finding the truth has become a full-time job.



Do not be disheartened, because, no matter how many times you hear or read that this election is over, it isn’t over yet.

Keep praying for justice, and never give up hope in America.





**************

About the author:

Joseph Ragonese is a veteran of the United States Air Force, a retired police officer, has a degree in Criminal Justice, a businessman, journalist, editor, publisher, and fiction author.



His last book, “The Sword of Mohammad,” can be purchased at Amazon.com in paperback or kindle edition.

Follow Joseph on Parler.com @writerworks9





Lead Image: Image from Million MAGA March Twitter feed https://twitter.com/MilionMagaMarch/status/1328094597906632707/photo/1







