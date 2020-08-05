Election 2020: Joe Biden vs Donald Trump on Racism in America

Democrats are making racism a platform for Election 2020. Writing in Philly Mag, Earnest Owens opines in I Won’t Vote for Joe Biden, the Lesser Racist, Until I Have To in November, that he does not plan to vote for Trump. Owen’s reasons being that Joe Biden is a lesser racist than Donald Trump. Read that again. Joe Biden is a lesser racist than Donald Trump. And that, Mr. Owens, is an opinion, and people have them.

Did becoming President turn Donald Trump into a racist?

Obviously not. Before he came down the golden escalator, citizen Trump was there for African American groups and causes. Ready with his checkbook. As President, he has continued his awareness of the dysphoria in how African Americans are treated.

This woman, she has some very strong words for President Donald J. Trump:





In Trump helping black communities thrive, Pastor Darryl Scott writes:

“African American voters will be hard-pressed to justify casting their ballots for a Democrat next year. In just under three years, we’ve made incredible progress thanks to President Trump’s common-sense policies.

Despite the socialist Democrats’ ongoing campaign to obstruct Donald Trump’s economic agenda, the president has kept his core promise to our community. By eliminating job-killing regulations and cutting taxes for the middle class, he has given millions of African Americans a chance to thrive in a strong and growing economy.

Since Donald Trump’s inauguration, the U.S. economy has created a whopping 1,017,000 new jobs for African Americans, including many right here in Ohio. Today, the national black unemployment rate is at an all-time low of 5.5 percent. Unemployment for black women is even lower, at just 4.4 percent. More importantly, the overall black-white employment gap is smaller than it has ever been. It is great to see so many African American men and women back in the workforce — more than ever before, in fact.

In addition, President Trump’s “Opportunity Zones” initiative is spurring even more economic growth in underdeveloped communities around the country. Through targeted tax incentives, the initiative is projected to generate approximately $100 billion of new private investment in communities that need it most.

That focus on expanding economic opportunity for minorities has been a major priority for the Trump administration. That’s why the president was so committed to reforming the criminal justice system. By eliminating the sentencing disparities caused by the horrendous Clinton-era crime bill, which disproportionately affected African Americans, President Trump is giving thousands of unfairly sentenced black inmates a second chance at the American Dream.

The FIRST STEP Act also included significant reforms to address recidivism, such as helping prisons improve their rehabilitation programs and allowing non-violent inmates to earn early-release credits for good behavior more easily. Thanks to this legislation, non-violent inmates will now be equipped with the professional and social skills they need to become productive members of society following their release.

President Trump also understands that the foundation of economic success is a quality education. That’s why he signed a $360 million grant to support Historically Black Colleges and Universities last year — by far the most that any president has ever appropriated for HBCUs. Even America’s first black president, Barack Obama, never allocated that much money to HBCUs.

These facts are undeniable, and I’m truly excited to help spread the word as part of the Black Voices for Trump coalition. President Trump has empowered African Americans throughout his presidency by implementing long-overdue economic and social reforms that have generated upward mobility in our communities. Black Voices for Trump will provide those who have directly benefited from these reforms with a massive platform to share our stories of “Promises Made, Promises Kept.”

After all the progress African Americans have made under President Trump, it’s difficult to even imagine going back to the Democrats’ failed, big-government policies that have held us back for so long.

As the president promised recently while recounting the positive impact his initiatives and accomplishments have had on the African American community, the best is yet to come.”

President Trump’s solution begins with education and opportunity.

School choice provides competition, a very American tradition, between public school unions and schooling alternatives such as home school, parochial and charter schools.

The President believes the money taxpayers contribute, now used to fund liberal school unions, should follow the child. If the parent/child opts to home school, attend private or parochial schools or a charter/magnet school, the Federal money for that education should follow the child. Thus enabling school choice.

The parents choose to provide the best education available. Not just a public school education where curriculums are based on test scores, do not include accurate history lessons and that teach an anti-American theme.

As a first-time parent who chose homeschooling for grades K-6 following a year in public school before moving on to a small boys’ school, I was surprised to learn that public schools lose federal funding if a child fails to attend school. But it made sense. Why would the liberal unions want to allow competition for those federal funds?

I also saw, while touring the public schools just how ineffective a public school education would be for my child. That said, my choice to homeschool was scorned by liberal neighbors in Maryland. However, I note, each of them had moved their child out of the local public school by the third grade.

Instead, Democrats will shut it all down and demand that alternative learning is outlawed in the next stimulus package. And the police defunded. (L.A. Teachers Union: Schools Can’t Reopen Unless Charter Schools Shut Down, Police Defunded) But who does that hurt? Not the white child with working parents with options. It will hurt the child that relies on the schools for their health – from school lunches to teachers who are able to identify and arrange help for everything from a learning impediment to abuse.

President Trump acts on behalf of Historically Black Colleges and Universities

This summer, the President made permanent federal funding for historically black colleges. A process that previously required a yearly trip to the White House, hat in hand, to ask for Federal Funds simply provided to other colleges. Why is this important?

It’s not that the president does not enjoy seeing HBCU representatives but that it is impossible for them to plan for an upcoming year not knowing if funding would be available. The uncertainty in their funding was, in and of itself, racist. And something that the Obama/Biden, Bush Sr. and Jr., or Clinton administrations did nothing to change. Twenty-eight years of political governance, and not one person inhabiting the White House could make this simple change.

How historically black colleges have been treated by past administrations is one clear example of racism endemic to Washington. If our leaders, republican and democrat, would treat all Americans as Americans, that HBCU leadership needing to beg for funding would have ceased with Clinton.





Earnest Owens recognizes Biden for what he is, but will vote for him anyway? Huh?

“No, I’m not supporting Trump. But I just can’t bring myself to vote for the presumptive Democratic nominee — who has his own history of racism — in the Pennsylvania primary.

As a millennial black voter, I take every election very seriously.

When my mail-in ballot arrived last week, it listed three Democratic presidential candidates: former vice president Joe Biden, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, and Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard. None of these were among my top picks when the primaries began. My perfect-world ticket would have been a pairing of Julián Castro and Elizabeth Warren, neither of whom made it this far in the primary process. So as I’ve done for all elections, I voted for the candidate I felt was the best of the available options — the one who actually earned my vote.

I voted for Bernie Sanders, because Joe Biden has lost his damn mind.”

Owens continuing to say

There is no way to put this other than bluntly: Joe Biden is a racist.

Owens further writes:

“Throughout his political career, Biden has proffered and supported a number of racist ideas and policies. From co-authoring the 1994 Crime Bill to his infamous treatment of Anita Hill during her sexual harassment testimony during the Clarence Thomas confirmation hearings, Biden has a dicey past when it comes to interacting with black people.

In 2007, while running against Barack Obama in the Democratic presidential primary before becoming his running mate, Biden described Obama as “the first mainstream African-American who is articulate and bright and clean.” Yeah, I don’t even think I need to explain how racist this is in 2020. (Okay, maybe I do. … ) Biden would later apologize, but remarks like that don’t just come out of nowhere.

In 2019, Biden touted his ability to work with segregationist Southern senators decades ago to “get things done” while bemoaning that “at least there was some civility” in the Senate back then. That statement, coupled with the fact that Biden sought the support of racist senators such as Strom Thurmond and John Stennis (who were against the civil rights movement), is another bad look. Again, Biden would later apologize for his remarks as backlash mounted.

Last week, the cycle continued as Biden had to apologize yet again after stating during a radio interview that if you are black and support Trump, “then you ain’t black.” Regardless of whether the remark was made “in jest” or one could understand the rationale behind the statement, Biden, a white man, has no business defining who is or isn’t black. Biden would later say he had been “much too cavalier” in his remarks, but I wonder what made him feel entitled to such arrogance in the first place?

As expected, Democrats of all races came out to defend the 77-year-old white man’s latest racist gaffe. In a nutshell, Democrats like me who cringed at Biden’s remarks were reminded that Trump was far worse — something we all already knew a thousand times over.

Going to the polls in November will be a decision between bad and slightly less bad, not a choice between oppression and liberation. Biden has made it clear that he will be a staunch moderate on policies (such as his opposition to Medicare for All and his pandering to the super-wealthy) that will still oppress, albeit just a bit less than Trump’s. Biden’s not about raising the bar. He’s about taking the bar, which Trump has buried six feet deep, and putting it back on the floor.”

What is interesting in Owen’s opinion piece is that he refers to President Trump as a racist, a far worse racist than Biden. But fails to offer any examples of either President or Citizen Trump’s alleged racism.

Is the theory that Trump is the greater racists because he is white, and being white we are all inherently racists? Or is he the greater racists because he is a conservative who believes that America is great. That it does offer opportunities to all and that he sees his role in making America great for all Americans means providing job, housing and educational opportunities for all?

Democrats are destroying America with racist policies.

In the blue cities like Minneapolis, Chicago, and New York failed liberal policies have kept minorities down while raping the middle class with taxes even as industry jobs moved out of America. From Manufacturing Jobs Aren’t Coming Back, No Matter Who’s President – October 17, 2012-NPR:

“By the early ’70s, a quarter of American workers worked in manufacturing. But in the decades that followed, technological improvements allowed manufacturers to produce more stuff with fewer workers. And the workers factories did need had to be more highly skilled. They were needed not for their brawn, but for their ability to operate and maintain high-tech equipment.”

Remember Obama saying it would take a magic wand to bring manufacturing back to America. That those jobs were long gone.

Ergo, President Trump must be a wizard. With a bigly wand, Mr. Owens.

President signs EO protecting American jobs from foreign nationals

Helping all Americans, and following up on the April 2017 “Buy American, Hire American” Executive Order, on Monday, President Trump signed an executive order barring federal government agencies from displacing American nationals and citizens with foreign workers.

The White House said in a statement the order will “create a policy where Federal agencies will focus on United States labor in lucrative Federal contracts” as it will be “unfair” for federal government agencies to “ replace perfectly qualified Americans with workers from other countries”.

The president ordering that all federal agencies will conduct an internal audit ensuring “only United States citizens and nationals are appointed to the competitive service.”.

Protecting jobs for Americans – all Americans – is a presidential priority that cannot be debated. Jobs in America are for Americans and until unemployment is back to early 2020 levels, then American jobs go first to Americans.

Looking for racists? Look no further than Democrats – white and black.

Juan Williams, Jessie Waters and Greg Gutfeld got into a disagreement on tonight’s episode of “The Five.” Juan, like Jerrold Nadler, claiming there is no crime wave as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic. (Rep. Jerry Nadler says Antifa violence in Portland a ‘myth’)

Williams further states that while murders are up, they are in limited areas. It is not a wave taking over the country. Watters and Gutfeld noted that murder is a crime, and murders are up. That is is a crime wave(Homicide Spike Hits Most Large U.S. Cities – Journal analysis shows double-digit increases in 36 of 50 biggest cities amid pandemic, though other types of violent crime fell – Wall Street Journal)

But then Gutfeld got to the base of the Democrat’s racism, as exposed by Williams, pointing out that the democrat said words to the effect that “As long as the murders are in a limited area, they don’t matter. It is happening to those people.”

Interesting to note is that Williams has a lovely family that is blended. In Williams’ racist America, he is married to a lovely white woman. His son has married a lovely white woman.

This despite the fact that America is racist. We, as a country, cannot possibly accept that love is love, regardless of skin. But wait, we have. And the Williams did, raising a beautiful, blended family.

The Williams are America. And Juan should stop the racist narrative. Because while we are not perfect, we are more perfect than we were. And the Williams are proof of that.

Because in this America, those people being killed are overwhelmingly black, young, male, and living in Democrat-run cities where generational poverty has always been the goal.

It was President Lyndon Johnson, a Texas Democrat, who said that keeping blacks in poverty, reliant on welfare, would keep them voting Democrat for two hundred years. The quote was seen the first time in Ronald Kessler’s book, Inside the White House: The Hidden Lives of the Modern Presidents and the Secrets of the World’s Most Powerful Institution, published in 1995:

Johnson, like other presidents, would often reveal his true motivations in asides that the press never picked up. During one trip, Johnson was discussing his proposed civil rights bill with two governors. Explaining why it was so important to him, he said it was simple: “I’ll have them niggers voting Democratic for two hundred years.” “That was the reason he was pushing the bill,” said MacMillan, who was present during the conversation. “Not because he wanted equality for everyone. It was strictly a political ploy for the Democratic party. He was phony from the word go.”

The Johnson quote, it must be noted, has been roundly debunked by Democrats. However, Johnson was a racist who knew he had to work with Black leaders like Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Only since then, Democrats have done little to lift Black communities up.

Maybe Mr. Owens needs to look at the history of racism in the Democrat party and Democrat leadership. What Owens writes about Joe Biden is just the tip of the spear.

In The Atlantic magazine writer MWhen Black Voters Exited Left – What African Americans lost by aligning with the Democratic Party

Days before the 1960 election, Coretta Scott King received a call from then-candidate John F. Kennedy while her husband was in a Georgia jail, charged with trespassing after leading a sit-in demonstration against segregation in Atlanta. “This must be pretty hard on you, and I want to let you both know that I’m thinking about you and will do all I can to help,” Kennedy told her. The Democratic nominee’s brother and campaign manager, Robert Kennedy, called a DeKalb County Judge and successfully lobbied for Martin Luther King Jr.’s release.

The personal call and the timely intervention significantly bolstered Kennedy’s standing among black voters. They also strengthened the political alliance between the Democratic Party and African Americans. After his release, King praised Kennedy for exhibiting “moral courage of a high order.” His father, the influential Baptist pastor Martin Luther King Sr., said, “Kennedy can be my president, Catholic or whatever he is. I’ve got all my votes and I’ve got a suitcase and I’m going to take them up there and dump them in his lap.” Kennedy earned 68 percent of the black vote, which was the decisive factor in key states like Illinois, Michigan, and South Carolina.

Furthermore:

While the passage of the Civil Rights Act helped Johnson earn support from 94 percent of black voters in 1964, there is a gulf between what black Americans hoped the legislation would achieve and what Democratic politicians actually delivered. Although the Civil Rights Act of 1964 helped end apartheid conditions in the South, a critical objective for which grassroots black Southern activists fought and died, the legislation did little to address the structures of racism that shaped black lives in cities like Chicago, Los Angeles, and Philadelphia. This was an intentional consequence of how the bill’s sponsors, largely liberals from the North, Midwest, and West, crafted the legislation.

Democrats offerings post-Martin Luther King fail the very minority communities who are now fighting for the very same thing they fought for in the 1960s. Very little has changed, despite the overwhelming Democrat leadership in America’s cities.

Democratic lawmakers drafted civil-rights legislation that would challenge Jim Crow laws in the South while leaving de facto segregation in the North intact. When NBC News asked the civil-rights organizer Bayard Rustin why many African American communities rioted the summer after the bill passed, he said, “People have to understand that although the civil-rights bill was good and something for which I worked arduously, there was nothing in it that had any effect whatsoever on the three major problems Negroes face in the North: housing, jobs, and integrated schools…the civil-rights bill, because of this failure, has caused an even deeper frustration in the North.” Today’s protest movements against second-class citizenship in Baltimore, Ferguson, Oakland, and elsewhere are in part a legacy of the unresolved failures of civil-rights legislation.

I can find nothing during the Obama/Biden history that shows how Mayors like Lori Lightfoot, or Governors like Gavin Newsome, have done anything to help minority communities. To help those minority communities find the generational growth that peoples of all colors need to ensure that their children climb the ladder of independence and financial security by creating safe housing, proper community engagement, food accessibility, and educational opportunity.

Returning to Mr. Owens opinion piece, he concludes:

I will vote for Biden in November because there will be no other viable option for defeating Trump. For many Americans, this is all that matters. But for black millennial voters like me who aren’t willing to be shills for the establishment, all of this speaks to a bleaker future for American politics.

Maybe you need to open your eyes to the racism inherent in Democrat leadership. Because if those leaders in our cities like New York, Chicago, Portland, Seattle, Minneapolis and Los Angeles, actually cared about ending racism the answers have always been there.

Eliminate the idea that a “class” of people should live in the “hood” and replace blighted areas with affordable housing, education, jobs, grocery stores that provide fresh and healthy food, and reliable transportation. Re-elect Donald J. Trump because, Black, White or Brown what do you have to lose? Other than the chains of racism forged by the Democrat party.