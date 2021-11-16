Election 2020 fraud continues: Georgia’ Peaches and Election Schemes

WASHINGTON: More and more news keeps coming out in the State of Georgia indicating widespread election fraud. A conspiracy by Democrats and RINO Republicans working in unison to oust President Donald Trump in 2020. The plot to steal the election should have led to a criminal investigation. However, the FBI and A.G. Bill Barr were part of the problem. But, unfortunately, they sure as hell were not part of the solution.

Court battles over the 2020 election continue with more than two dozen lawsuits in Georgia alone.

George loses Election 2020 Ballot Images.

A VoterGA press release reveals that 74 Georgia counties cannot produce the original November 2020 election ballot images. The Dominion voting system automatically created the images of ballots used to tabulate results.

VoterGA is a non-partisan, 501(c)3 registered nonprofit created by a coalition of citizens working to restore election integrity in Georgia. Digital ballot images are a crucial component of election records, Voter records that must be retained for two years after an election by federal and state laws. Ballot images are essential for election records. By federal and state law, images must be retained for 22 months and 24 months, respectively.





At least 56 Georgia counties have admitted in writing that they do not have all or many images.

While another 18 Georgia counties failed to comply with Open Records Requests by members of the press.

The results were compiled by a VoterGA ballot image analysis team serving all 159 Georgia counties with Open Records Requests. The press conference also presented written evidence that the former State Elections Director authorized one or more counties to destroy original Election Day images by overwriting memory cards containing those images. A possible criminal activity that should be investigated. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced earlier this month that the longtime elections director in his office, Chris Harvey, was leaving. Coincidence? Probably not. (“74 Georgia Counties Can’t Produce Original 2020 Election Ballot Images” – VoterGA Press Conference)

The ballot images are stored on compact flash memory cards. For mail-in ballot images, they are contained on memory flash drives. The drives and cards are later manually uploaded to the Election Management Server in the counties. The more densely populated counties use high-speed scanners to directly transfer images to the Election Management Server of the state.

“At least 28 counties admitted having no original images at all, and 22 of those counties only had recount images that some claimed are the same as originals.”

According to VoterGA, recount images do not have the original timestamps necessary for auditing. Nor do they have the original metadata showing how votes were initially interpreted. In Georgia, recount images are invalid for an election audit because they can be changed by tampering between scans.

A total of another 28 counties admitted to VoterGA they do not possess a complete set of original images.

“Various counties were missing all in-person voting images, all absentee images, all Election Day images, or a substantial portion of one or more of those groups,” the nonprofit noted.

Over two months, there were another 18 counties that didn’t comply with repeated ORRs. While most didn’t respond, some requested “exorbitant fees for images that most counties provided for around $25-$50,” with the most being $1,700. In addition, six counties claimed to mail VoterGA images that have yet to be received.

VoterGA possesses written confirmation from former State Election Director Chris Harvey, who granted permission to erase images from the memory cards from in-person ballots.

“These violations are yet another glaring reason why Georgians cannot trust the Secretary of State’s office,” Garland Favorito, co-founder of VoterGA, said in a statement. “We desperately need a multi-county audit of the 2020 election to resolve these serious problems before 2022.”

In October, VoterGA was in court when a judge dismissed a lawsuit discrediting Fulton County absentee ballots Wednesday.

Henry County Superior Court Judge Brian Amero ruled against a request for an up-close review of Fulton’s 147,000 absentee ballots. This happened after a secretary of state’s office investigation cleared away their accusations that counterfeit ballots were cast in the November 3, 2020 election.

Amero’s ruling cited an investigation by Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s office that failed to find any fraudulent votes.

In that court brief, the secretary of state’s office noted that poll monitor turned 6th District U.S. congressional GOP candidate Suzie Voyles could not identify the batches of “pristine” counterfeit paper absentee ballots she claimed she observed in her affidavit.

Despite claims that illegal ballots diluted the plaintiffs’ votes, Amero wrote that without plaintiffs’ specific injury, no standing to sue exists.

Still, in September Amero asked the secretary of state’s office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to look into the possibility the claims of counterfeit ballots were valid.

Any thinking person sitting on a bench as a judge would know that President Donald Trump suffered a specific injury last November 3.

In Georgia and elsewhere, he had an election stolen from him by criminals. Security camera recordings clearly show the theft. Challenges to the vote were then denied due process in the courts. The entire country is suffering without his continued leadership, and it is becoming painfully obvious to everybody!

Garland Favorito, founder of VoterGa.org and lead plaintiff in the Fulton County ballot inspection lawsuit, disputed Judge Amero’s dismissal and maintained that only a public inspection could resolve questions about whether illegal ballots influenced the election. The group’s request included access to the paper ballots and the ability to use a high-powered microscope to inspect them. Doing so would allow paper in the ballots to be observed to see if they matched—the final version of the lawsuit listed as defendants the three Democrats on the Fulton election board. Favorito is planning to appeal Judge Amero’s ruling.

“All citizens of Georgia have a right to know whether or not counterfeit ballots were injected into the Fulton County election results, how many were injected, where they came from, and how we can prevent it from happening again in future elections,” Favorito said. “It is not adequate for any organization to secretly tell us there are no counterfeit ballots and refuse to let the public inspect them. We prepared diligently to present concrete evidence of our allegations and refute other false claims at the scheduled November 15 hearing,” he said.

RINO Republican Raffensperger repeatedly declared Georgia’s 2020 election the most secure in the state’s history, starting soon after the November 3 election. That statement was laughable, though, given the security video showing Democrat poll workers pulling hidden ballots from beneath tables. Republican poll workers were sent home due to a fake water leak. The security footage also reveals duplicate ballots for Joe Biden being scanned multiple times.

“Election Fraud Hidden in Plain Site Under Demonization of Trump” – Infowars with Alex Jones

Fulton County Chairman Robb Pitts celebrated the rejection of the attempt akin to requiring the election results be confirmed for the fourth time.

Favorito’s VoterGA group appeared to be on their way to gaining access to the ballots this May when Judge Amero unsealed the ballots. But a planned visit to an election records warehouse came to a halt after attorneys for Fulton County asked Amero to dismiss the case. Additionally, VoterGA asked to use high-powered microscopes to inspect high-resolution images of absentee ballots.

Their effort to prove irregularities plays a significant factor in election results. Results delivering former President Trump a loss in Georgia by only about 12,000 votes.

For the first time, a new Georgia State election law allows the public to inspect images of absentee ballots. Nevertheless, President Trump continues to demand that his presidential election loss be overturned in Georgia, citing Fulton’s duplicate ballots and incomplete chain of custody forms in DeKalb County as well as new irregularities recently discovered.

One investigation making headway is an independent state review of Fulton’s election operations prompted by requests from GOP lawmakers under the state’s new takeover provision for election boards. Although the check was led by Republicans who question the legitimacy of Georgia’s 2020 election, the potential takeover would only affect future contests.

Undercover DC news organization recently discovered Fulton County ordered over 1 million absentee/by mail ballots. However, the explanation given by the Georgia Secretary of State Elections Coordinator, Gabriel Sterling, to Undercover DC was found to be deficient for several reasons.

Mr. Sterling claimed the ballots were ordered to serve as a backup plan if the machines couldn’t correctly test logic and accuracy before the election, as required by Georgia law. But Undercover DC found that couldn’t have been the reason because the ballots were ordered after early voting had already begun. In addition, they discovered the Dominion machines were already in use by that time of the ballot order; therefore, testing couldn’t have been the issue.

Undercover DC also discovered and reported that the Fulton County voting machines were not logic and accuracy tested before using them for early voting in 2020.

Fulton County proceeded to use the untested machines anyway, which further negates Mr. Sterling’s excuse that the issue of testing precipitated the “emergency” ballot order.

After Undercover DC first broke this story, former Fulton County precinct manager Bridget Thorne contacted us to inform the news source, “The ballots ordered from Runbeck were ordered with “no stubs.”

The stubs number the ballots. When a vote is cast, the manager keeps the stub to verify the ballot was used. With no stubs, there is no accountability of used versus unused ballots.

So now Fulton County, Georgia, wants to destroy their unused ballots of this order.

The notice states only 284,901 emergency ballots are remaining, but Fulton County ordered a total of 1,058,210 emergency ballots. In the notice, Fulton County claims the emergency ballots were ordered as a contingency plan and thus never needed just as Ms. Sterling said.

So, doing the math, 1,058,210 minus 284,901 equals 773,309. What happened to those three-quarters of a million ballots, FULTON COUNTY?!

Once again, the Undercover DC news organization and VoterGA prove that anybody who says no voter fraud in George is a liar. President Trump needs his day in court, or things have the potential of getting very ugly for criminal Democrats and RINOs who remain at large.

We all just saw a judge threatened in Kenosha by the left. The right can do the same, and more if the laws and the constitution are not followed. They believe in a quote from one of our founding fathers.

“When injustice becomes law, resistance becomes duty.” – Thomas Jefferson.

About the author:

Mark Schwendau is a conservative Christian patriot and retired technology professor (CAD-CAM and web development). He prides himself on his critical thinking ability. Schwendau has had a long sideline of newspaper editorial writing where he used the byline, “bringing little known facts to people who want to know the truth.”

Mark is “on alternative free speech social media platforms after lifetime bans from Facebook and Twitter and shadow bans from Instagram and Fox News commenting.

His website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech

