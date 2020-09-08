Election 2020: American civilization teetering on the brink of failure

What started out as a discussion on the lack of civilization now present in America, turned into a reflection on the nature of American society itself. As we see people belligerently attacking others over who is wearing a mask, or not, we find ourselves devolving in even greater ways. It makes us question whether our civilization is on the brink of failure.



We have to question “what is going on,” when we see grandmas pepper-spraying a couple she has never before met because they were sitting at a table, in a public park, eating lunch; because they weren’t wearing a mask. Or a woman going berserk because she was asked to wear a mask in a Texas grocery store.



Then there is the real civilization changing items. Riots in Portland, Oregon have continued for more than 100 continuous days because; well no one really knows why, except it is fun to loot, rob, rape, murder and bully people. Especially when there is no consequence for your actions. The only promise of peace, according to Democrats, is to elect Joe Biden. Otherwise, the liberal funded chaos will continue. Promise. But not everyone is ok with that.

Which leads us to people now pushing back.

Motorcyclists in Florida disrupted a Black Lives Rally because they didn’t believe the ‘peaceful’ protesters had the right to block the street they were driving on. Not only did they force the peaceful protesters to obey the law, but the also followed them to their next destination and not only forced them off the street again, but they also held a peaceful counter-protest causing the BLM mob to cry to police.







In Kentucky, BLM and the armed Not Fuc*ing Around Coalition (NFAC) militia determined to stop the Kentucky Derby. However, they were faced down by a pro-police armed militia, just as determined to see it run.

The Derby went on as scheduled, where the favorite horse, Tiz The Law, was bested by little known Authentic.

It is happening all around America, in small towns and major cities alike, where protesters are met with angry citizens not willing to concede their space to unruly rioters.

On the other side, just as some towns are fighting back, BLM and Antifa are pushing into small towns and suburbs. Both are forcing the issue to its maximum.



While people are unafraid to confront each other on any issue, as trivial as wearing a mask, to as important as the freedom to operate a business, gun sales are growing at astronomical rates. First-time buyers are a large number of those, causing gun manufacturers to go into overtime just to keep up with demand.

With all the new guns being sold as fast as they reach store shelves, gun prices are almost twice as high as they were only six months ago. No matter, they are flying off the shelves. The ammunition needed to shoot those guns are on backlog because people are buying as fast they reach suppliers. Costs are nearly twice as much as six months ago.

Guns are going to angry people who are incensed about the ongoing turmoil in this country.

But guns are not only being purchased by those on the right. Just as many are being sold to those on the left. Both sides see an apocalypse coming and they want to be able to protect themselves, their property, and their families. At the cost of American civilization



Stuck in the center are libertarians, independents, and centrist, who do not wish to upset either left or right, but understand that they will be enveloped in any clash between the two. They, too, are buying guns in record numbers.



The left has formed militias, after all, what is Antifa and BLM if not organized militias, who are trained to behave in ways to incite the right. The NFAC goes one step further and arms and drills as a semi-military militia. Expect to see rapid growth in left-winged militias whose goal is the destruction of our Constitution.

The Occupy Wall Street movement is nothing less than a mostly unarmed militia.

And they are not allowing BLM and ANTIFA to have all the fun. The Occupy movement is now organizing to occupy the White House. They are advertising for people to come together for a 50-day siege of the White House, from September 17, through election day, November 3.

When President Trump wins, I am sure, if they are allowed to remain, they will be in place to loot, riot, rape, murder and etc.

What is happening is a rush to civil war. No one is backing down, and no one is willing to compromise their beliefs. And compromise is the foundation of civilization. Right now both right and left feel so firmly that they are absolutely correct that there is no need to compromise; however, compromise is the hallmark of civility.

When President Trump wins reelection the left will throw an epic tantrum

They will destroy millions of dollars of property and middle-class jobs. In the middle of that eruption, citizens will understandably fight back, as they have already begun.





American civilization is on the brink of collapse, with little chance of ever returning to a compromising unity again. The only hope for our future lies in the strict enforcement of our Constitutional laws. Which doesn’t look as if it will happen anytime soon.



In fact, our last hope was that the Durham investigation would turn us in the right direction. But Attorney General Barr’s recent promise that the investigation will not disrupt the 2020 election may be the straw that broke the camel’s back.

With no hope of justice in the courts and uncontrolled mayhem in major cities not being prosecuted, it limits Patriots’ choices.



November 4th will mark the beginning of America’s next chapter. And it doesn’t look as if it will be Champaign and caviar rejoicing, rather the beginning of the end of Civilization in America. What follows will be as important to the world as was our Revolution in 1776.



Everything is about to change.





About the author:



Joseph Ragonese is a veteran of the United States Air Force, a retired police officer, has a degree in Criminal Justice, a businessman, journalist, editor, publisher, and fiction author.



His last book, “The Sword of Mohammad,” can be purchased at Amazon.com in paperback or kindle edition.

Political Cartoon by Al Goodwyn, a Creators Syndicate Artist