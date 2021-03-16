El Centro Border Patrol’s agent Flores-Bañuelos killed responding to accident

SAN DIEGO: On Monday afternoon March 15, 2021, El Centro Sector Border Patrol Agent Alejandro Flores-Bañuelos was struck and killed while tending to a vehicle accident. The tragedy occurred as a result of a car driving through the scene on Highway 86 north of N. Marina Drive in Salton City, California.

It was a time of limited visibility. Agent Flores-Bañuelos was assigned to the Indio Station.

Emergency medical personnel were summoned by an Imperial County Sheriff’s Office deputy who quickly responded to the scene and applied first aid. An ambulance took Agent Flores-Bañuelos to Pioneers Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He leaves behind his wife and three children.

His death as one of our nation’s finest comes as a shock to millions who benefitted from his service and those he served with on the border.





“It is with a profound sense of loss that we mourn the passing of one of our own, Border Patrol Agent Alejandro Flores,” said El Centro Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gregory Bovino. “The men and women of the El Centro Sector will be deeply impacted by this tragic loss.”

Border Patrol agents put their lives on the line every day.

The dangers they face don’t always come from drug cartels, terrorist conspirators, or other bad actors. Risk is inherent in the ground and water rescues they perform on a regular basis or just being there when help is needed.

On June 15, 2020, El Centro Border Patrol agents rescued six illegal aliens in the Jacumba Wilderness region. The group wandered five miles south of the nearest road and became lost for three days. Agents found a female in distress from severe dehydration. CBP’s Air and Marine Operations transported the individuals to Border Patrol Search, Trauma, and Rescue (BORSTAR) paramedics and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) personnel. They were treated and returned to Mexico.

Agent Flores-Bañuelos’ errand to help cost him his life. This is the quiet courageous service and sacrifice Border Patrol gives America each day. We must never forget.

Everyone at CommDigiNews offers their sympathies to the family, friends and colleages of Agent Alejandro Flores-Bañuelos. His service to America and his community is appreciated. The accident is under investigation.