Education during COVID: Home school, colleges and public nonsense

TEXAS: It is an ill wind that doesn’t blow someone some good. Mask or no mask, the COVID China germ may have given the people something that seemed unlikely only a few months back. That gift is freedom FROM public education. Freedom from the state and its Orwellian edification programs. Children freed to learn once again. Free to learn truths and facts and not nonsensical doubletalk from plastic, union-shop flesh peddlers called educators. Teachers union fall opening survey finds only 8% comfortable with full in-person learning plan – cleveland.com

Just imagine ridding ourselves of the monster of public education. – Origins of the Educational Nightmare | Abbeville Institute

Free at last! Free at last! Thank God almighty we are free at last! (apologies to Dr. Martin Luther King). No longer, hopefully, will “teachers,” ask a seven-year-old if he/she “wants” to be a he or a she (or questions just as statist and stupid).

Possibly by homeschooling or private school, children can be taught by educated people. That is teachers who actually have degrees in math or English as liberal arts scholars, and not as math or English -education degrees (limited credits in the discipline).

Or just by parents who once had (as recently as 1912) an eighth-grade education that afforded them more skills than most high school graduates today. Century-old 8th-grade exam: Can you pass a 1912 test? – The Washington Post





Once public education became a universal conception the universe of education became the lame excuse for family and friends (local) passing on culture. The “culture” was taught and developed at the family and local level. But not with public education for the “public.”

No less of a proponent of public education than Adolph Hitler wrote, while in prison, in Mein Kampf: “Whoever has the youth, has the future.”

Public education carried Germany’s youth far. It carried them to the death camps at Dachau, etc.

Public education didn’t begin with the socialist Horace Mann, but he is largely identified as at the pinnacle of the Mount Olympus of the state-run school system. Following public education to its current status is a trail following Horace Mann’s career.

It is like following the money to the guilty party in a Mafia crime deal. Horace Mann | Biography & Facts | Britannica

But no more public education means not being led by superintendents and administrators who receive Ph. Ds with minimum effort. In other words, those who stand before children will be teachers and not promoters of the new-wave-age gibberish called “egalitarian.”

Selling “equality” is selling a lie. It diminishes the strong and destroys the weak. And private and homeschooling will give new meaning to the old labor term of “open shop.”

Freedom from public teachers and public schools is a light in the forest.

Hopefully, it brightens without extinguishing.

But, possibly equally important is the possibility that universities may pass into the dark night of ignorance, which is where they have cloistered themselves for the past 75 years or so.

Once universities were private. Many if not most which started in Europe were formed by the Catholic church. The early ones in America were formed by the largely Protestant church. However, the “private” appellation never was a synonym for exclusive.

Actually, private became attached later as the government became less “republic” and more democratically “natural.” Public for the peons. Private for the rich would-be aristocrats.





The end of the republic, the rise of public education

By the end of the War Between the States the ever-to-become popular land-grant college, like an experimental vacuum, began sucking anyone who could afford the relatively cheap tuition. Essentially the Morrill Act of 1862, and later 1890 sounded like an opportunity for students to learn the trades, agriculture, and engineering, while not “neglecting the classics.”

But, just as schooling was taken away from the home by the promise of “qualified” professional teachers the same fate fell upon colleges and universities. And the students were neglected.

As with any promise by the state, in the beginning, it appears promising.

However, today even a cursory scan of most any college campus reveals a student body reflexive of its body of professors. The graduate hopefuls also appear frequently in front of cameras. Dressed as if they are hobos from the 1930s with their unkempt and hygienically-challenged personage, they often mutter unintelligible thoughts when interviewed by someone who at least knows the alphabet. Watch College Students Who Can’t Answer Basic American History Questions – Freedom Outpost

Note: This video is during the Obama/Biden Administration(2013). And these products of education did not know who the VP is. Say what?

Public schools creating sports millionaires – that you paid for

But at least as hopeful, if public universities may pass, will be the no longer spectacle of these muscle-bound ballplayers who get rich by handling some kind of a ball better than most. The college allows them to play in a minor-league subsidized by taxpayers. Then after graduating in “Studies of Sunshine and Grass” or some such, they get millions of dollars handling a ball. Again subsidized by taxpayers (funded stadiums, etc).

Next, some ESPN reporter who also went through public school will put the player in front of a camera. Then exposed for all the world to see are two fools talking, both, sadly a product of public education.

And you can bet, one or both will use the word “exponential” without a clue as to its meaning.

*************

Paul Yarbrough writes novels, short stories, poetry, and essays. His first novel. Mississippi Cotton is a Kindle bestseller.

His author site can be found on Amazon. He writes political commentary for CommDigiNews.

