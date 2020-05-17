Ed Bruce and Washington’s Cowboys, Doctors, Lawyers and such

WASHINGTON: Once there was a dream that so many mamas had. That a child of theirs would become a doctor or lawyer. The pride of the professionals. No longer a dream today, it is a nightmare. In this age of COVID-19 and doctor celebrities on Cable News, what mama could ever have such a dream about a once honored profession.

Who would have ever thought it, but, Ed Bruce was wrong. Ed who? Bruce is an American country music songwriter, singer and actor. Known for writing the 1975 song “Mammas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys” covered here by Waylon Jennings.

“Mama Don’t let your babies grow up to be cowboys… Let ‘em be doctors and lawyers and such…”





But great country song aside, we must disagree, Ed. Let those boys and girls be cowboys. Cowboys work hard and are honest and don’t give way to hyperbole. Not even the ones who bother to spell it. Its gotta be more honest than being a Cable News expert. They can even one day be President. (Reagan, the cowboy president who rallied the western world)

Doctors and COVID-19 Experts

Like the so-called media, too many doctors are in front of a T.V. camera every night with the “final” word on the shutdown of America. Many of them work for the government and issue orders: wear masks, stay inside, practice social distancing, which should eliminate the obstetrics practice, and put those MDs on the public dole.

And when they aren’t selling snake-oil weight loss programs they are experts on Chinese Viruses. Anyone can be a COVID expert. Just ask Greta. (Twitter erupts as CNN announces climate change activist Greta Thunberg will appear on coronavirus panel)

Many of them, rushed through medical school via an affirmative action program only to bloviate on the necessity of not going to work. Forget about mental health. It is as if these government and T.V. doctors have all become afflicted with a “Dr. Dolittle” syndrome.

They can only relate to animals. And to this end, they see “we the people” as pets to be locked up and protected. Demanding that we “do little” as we can.

Sorry, Ed. Cowboys are free, in good health, or bad.

Many have learned medicine from the proper direction of both art and science.

These try to keep their opinions the same way a capable doctor should: with sound and thoughtful advice after first examining the patient. They come from the “old school” of treating people and their problems and not as an adjunct to some level of government. But they rarely get front row seats (if any seat at all) from the media. They are left in the hinterland, away from the celebrity selections.

No, those seats are reserved for guys like Dr. Fauci who probably hasn’t seen a patient in years. Or the head of the CDC who gets paid handsomely for expounding on the lessons of pandemics over the past 1,000 years. And this current pandemic (the China one) is apparently the worst of all and the world must be shut down. People need to be protected from themselves.

Nope, Ed. Better to be a cowboy stepping in it, than an M.D. dumping it.





Lawyers. Oh, good grief, Ed!

Congress is comprised of over 40% lawyers. When the public is exposed to this overpopulated group, both in Congress and in DC, it is closer to herding than a cattle drive. There are so many that come to the Capital not to honor the law but to discredit it.

And that runs the gamut from hucksters like Michael Avenatti to God-complex personalities like Emmet Sullivan.

Or even one of the Washington establishment’s grand and revered firms – Covington and Burling where former Obama AG Eric Holder is a partner. The firm that apparently tried to represent both sides of the United States vs. Michael T. Flynn. Covington and Burling were fired by Flynn and the law firm has since made it as difficult as possible on Flynn’s present attorney, Sidney Powell. (Flynn attorney blasts law firm’s ‘lame excuses’ for failing to turn over all its documents)

But this bunch has fallen into lockstep with their non-lawyer counterparts in swearing to preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution. However, reading the Consitution is obviously not a requirement. Note the recent passing in the House of a 3-Trillion-dollar spending bill without the presence of a quorum.

A majority being demanded by the (“preserved, protected and defended”) Constitution as a quorum. Records show about 20 reps were in attendance. Ha, ha to the law! Ironically, out on the trail, this bunch of “lawyers” would be disparagingly referred to as a “bunch of cowboys.” Gotcha Ed.

No, whatever esteem this once honored group of professionals, doctors and lawyers, had, it has fallen on hard times.

It was once said (as for other professions) that only a small percentage give the vast majority a bad name. Now that old bromide seems to be turning 180 degrees in its scope. The vast majority has taken the “bad name.”

“Doctors are men who prescribe medicines of which they know little, to cure diseases of which they know less, in human beings of whom they know nothing.” – Voltaire

“At his best, man is the noblest of all animals; separated from law and justice he is the worst.” – Aristotle

“We have a sense that we should be like the mythical cowboy… able to take on and conquer anything and live in the world without the need for other people.” – Morrie Schwartz

Sorry, Ed. Mama loves her children too much, NOT to let them be cowboys.

Paul Yarbrough writes novels, short stories, poetry, and essays. His first novel. Mississippi Cotton is a Kindle bestseller.

His author site can be found on Amazon. He writes political commentary for CommDigiNews.

Lead Image: Ronald Reagan Foundation Wallpaper – https://www.reaganfoundation.org/wallpaper/