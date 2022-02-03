D’Souza “2000 Mules” documentary proves 2020 Election Fraud

WASHINGTON, D.C.: Filmmaker and political commentator Dinesh D’Souza has released the trailer of “2,000 Mules.” D’Souza exposes how Democrats committed 2020 election fraud in a very low-tech manner. This trailer has received over a million and a quarter views in just the first five days. That is absolute proof that Americans have a hunger for the FBI and DOJ to step up and do their jobs in this matter.

Americans are not stupid, and they are only “tolerant” to a point. Most Americans did not vote for Joe Biden and did not want his kind in office. Honest Americans know that Joe Biden did not receive more votes than even Barack Obama. Those same Americans are now patiently waiting for the truth to emerge.

Because it will. Like a child with crumbs on her shirt, saying they did not take the last cookie, one thing Democrats fail to understand is the truth will always prevail.

CDN reporting on election fraud began in November of 2020.

The numbers did not add up. Watching the Pennsylvania vote totals on CNN switch from Trump to Biden became an instant concern to millions.





Last fall, True The Vote, a Texas-based non-profit looking to assure elections integrity, gave details of election fraud in Georgia.

D’Souza has worked in collaboration with the True The Vote Organization.

It is nearly impossible to do anything in the cover of darkness anymore. True the Vote has been collecting more than 27 terabytes of geospatial and temporal data, a total of 10 trillion cell phone pings, from October 1 to November 6 in 2020. The targeted geographic areas of concern were in the states of Georgia, Arizona, Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The data includes geo-fenced points of interest of ballot drop box locations. These include UPS stores and select government, commercial, and non-governmental organization (NGO) facilities.

However, they could track the movements of mules who were not transporting drugs, but votes, to sway the election.

A True The Vote document from founder and director Catherine Engelbrecht reported,

“From this, we have thus far developed precise patterns of life for 242 suspected ballot traffickers in Georgia and 202 traffickers in Arizona. According to the data, each trafficker went to an average of 23 ballot drop boxes.”

What this means is True The Vote was able to take cell phone ping data on a massive wide-scale and piece it together. Thus revealing suspected ballot harvesters making multiple trips to multiple drop boxes throughout the night. In addition, security camera footage proved the GPS data of cell phone tracking was accurate. All raising potential legal questions in a number of these states.

True The Vote investigators have paired video with GPS cellphones tracked of 240 leftist operatives they call “ballot traffickers” dumping tens of thousands of ballots into drop boxes in the middle of the night in locations across Georgia.

But still, in yet another sham court case of last October, a judge sided with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, saying that since True The Vote could not produce actual witnesses, they had no case. Moreover, that cellphone data lacks enough evidence to prove ballot harvesting, which is a convenient excuse to explain away the actions of these individuals.

Another political action group, 100 Percent Fed Up, explained the movie is titled” 2,000 Mules” because it presents the 2,000 “mules” who wore gloves and used disguises to “stuff ballot boxes” and made “ballot drops” that True The Vote was able to track.

“This one ‘mule’ made 53 trips to 20 drop boxes. He’s not alone. We tracked 2,000 mules making multiple ballot drops. Leaving no fingerprints. Snapping photos to get paid. A coordinated ring of illegal vote harvesting in all the key states where the election was decided. Game over,” D’Souza discloses in the trailer.

The footage obtained by True The Vote for the “2000 Mules” movie is only part of their investigation on ballot trafficking and ballot harvesting operations in key states such as Georgia. The investigation shows that one ballot trafficker in Georgia was “paid thousands to harvest ballots” in that state. That ballot trafficker has admitted “making several thousand for stuffing Georgia ballot boxes from 2 to 5 am.”

The Gateway Pundit reporting,

“He was just one of 242 alleged ballot traffickers identified by the True the Vote investigation. There is a possibility of HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS of ballots that were stuffed into the ballot boxes in Georgia alone.”

What is so maddening is that any thinking person can see the sheer statistical impossibility of Biden’s “victory.” His fraudulent claim to our highest office bucks every voting trend for the last 80 years. As they say, math and science never lie. The way vote counting stopped late in the evening of November 3, 2020, to mysteriously resume early the following morning (without the benefit of poll watchers) blew out any credibility of a valid election.

As Mike Lindell says, “The Big Lie is the Big Lie.” This movie offers Americans more proof.

Systematic racism is not a real thing. Socialist Democrat’s systematic election fraud is.

