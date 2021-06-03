Dr. Fauci and the strange odyssey of America’s Doctor Death

WASHINGTON. Thanks to the mainstream media, Dr. Anthony Fauci is the official face of America’s Covid-19 response. As the director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, not to mention the most vocal member of presidents Donald Trump and Joe Biden’s White House Coronavirus Task Force, he is the man the media reverently turn to.

But Dr. Fauci has been anything but consistent.

As coronavirus began to rage through China, Dr. Fauci told Newsmax that “this is not a major threat for the people of the United States, and this is not something that the citizens of the United States right now should be worried about.”

When the World Health Organization said those not presenting symptoms of Covid-19 “do not need to wear a medical mask,” Fauci was against masks. He later changed his mind, going so far as to advise wearing two masks.





He now says we might have to wear them (one or two?) until 2022.

He once said vaccinating 75 percent of the US population would create “herd immunity” to the disease.

But when a poll showed only “60 percent or more would take it [vaccines], I thought, I can nudge this up a bit, so I went to 80, 85 percent,” Fauci told the New York Times.

And testifying before the US Senate, Fauci denied the National Institutes of Health-funded gain-of-function research in alliance with the Wuhan Virology Institute of China. This field of research modifies animal viruses to become highly infectious to humans. The controversial practice seeks to devise treatments and vaccines to combat possible future animal-to-human transmission of infections.

“That categorically was not done,” Fauci told GOP Sen. Rand Paul of NIH funding of gain-of-function research in China.

But true to form, Fauci later admitted

“a modest collaboration with very respectable Chinese scientists who were world experts on coronavirus.”

And then, bombshell emails surfaced between Fauci and members of the virology community through Freedom of Information requests made by Buzzfeed and The Washington Post.

In one exchange, Fauci asks Dr. Kristian Anderson of the Scripps Research Institute to…

“… look really closely at all the [coronavirus genetic] sequences to see that some of the features look engineered.”

This was only natural since Anderson had informed Fauci that aspects of the coronavirus genome were “inconsistent with expectations from evolutionary theory.”

But the most damning email was between Fauci and his deputy Hugh Auchincloss, in which Fauci wrote:

“Hugh, it is essential that we speak… you will have tasks today that must be done.”

He attached a research paper with his email.

Auchincloss fleshed out his “tasks” and the contents of the research paper in his email response:

“The paper you sent me says the experiments were performed before the gain of function pause but have since been reviewed and approved by NIH… will try to determine if we have any distant ties to this work abroad.”

This tends to suggest Fauci and his NIH colleagues feared blowback if it came to light their five-year, $600,000 gain-of-function research grant helped China facilitate the deaths, so far, of 3.7 million souls worldwide.

All the above calls into question the media’s portrayal of President Donald Trump as a “racist” and “conspiracy theorist” for hitting China hard on its release of lab-made coronavirus.

And that makes the media much more than duplicitous. It makes them complicit in mass homicide.

An unintended consequence of the media’s Trump derangement syndrome.

The inconvenient revelations prompted booksellers Barns & Noble and Amazon to pull Fauci’s upcoming book “Expect the Unexpected: Ten Lessons on Truth, Service, and the Way Forward” from their sites for pre-sale.

Before pulling Fauci’s tome, the publisher National Geographic Books said the author offers “a universal message on how to lead in times of crisis and find resilience in the face of disappointments and obstacles.”

That “message” in leadership perfectly describes President Trump’s four years in the White House than the unscrupulous Fauci’s tenure as a so-called man of science and a corrupt media’s go-to demigod.

######

About the Author:

Originally from Los Angeles, Steven M. Lopez has been in the news business for more than thirty years. He made his way around the country: Arizona, the Bay Area, and now resides in South Florida. A cigar and bourbon aficionado, Steven is a political staff writer for Communities Digital News and an incredibly talented artist.

Follow Steve on:

Twitter

Facebook

Gab

Clouthub