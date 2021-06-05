Dr. Fauci and the mainstream media: a toxic mix of monolithic arrogance

WASHINGTON. Best-case scenario, Dr. Anthony Fauci and the National Institutes of Health (NIH) funded a joint research program with China’s Wuhan Virology Institute that bio-engineered a more virulent animal-to-human virus (Covid-19) that “leaked” from a Chinese lab, infecting and killing millions the world over.

Worst-case scenario, Dr. Anthony Fauci and the NIH-funded research aiding China’s Wuhan Virology Institute and the People’s Liberation Army in developing a bioweapon that “leaked” from a Chinese lab, infecting and killing millions the world over.

Dr. Fauci and the media sycophants who canonized him insisted Covid occurred naturally. The mainstream media also insisted talk of its escape from a Chinese laboratory was a “conspiracy theory.” Aiding in this disinformation campaign was Big Tech, who actively censored news articles, commentary, and social media posts on their sites for not conforming to Fauci’s dogma.

“Trust the science,” they said as if scientists are just as monolithic in their thinking… like journalists.





They ignored a paper from Dr. Limeng Yan of the University of Hong Kong. She wrote in September of 2020:

“The natural origin theory, although widely accepted, lacks substantial support. The alternative theory that the virus may have come from a research laboratory is, however, strictly censored on peer-reviewed scientific journals. Nonetheless, SARS-CoV-2 shows biological characteristics that are inconsistent with a naturally occurring, zoonotic [animal] virus.”

In an interview with the website Republic World, Dr. Yan said “coronavirus is the Chinese government’s homegrown project. I called it a non-restricted bioweapon project.”

And then there’s a French virologist and 2008 Nobel Laureate, Luc Montagnier. In an interview on French television, he claimed the genome of the coronavirus had “sequences of another virus, which is HIV.”

And who can forget Dr. Robert Redfield, former director of the Centers for Disease Control? He told CNN, no less:

“I am of the point of view that I still think the most likely etiology of this pathogen in Wuhan was from a laboratory, you know, escaped. Other people don’t believe that. That’s fine. Science will eventually figure it out.”

For his pains, Dr. Redfield received death threats from – wait for it – his scientific colleagues. “I expected it from politicians,” he told Vanity Fair, “I didn’t expect it from science.”

Whether it’s funding research to combat disease, or funding research exploiting disease for the purpose of making war, science’s primary source of funding is big government.

In the weeks to come, we’ll likely learn a little more about the twisted alliance between big governments and big science, censorship by mass media and Big Tech notwithstanding. Hopefully, we’ll discover more about a horrific research project the communist Chinese and US governments funded.

Who is Dr. Fauci working for?

One government whose line of research had a nefarious purpose in mind.

The other whose investigation was a toxic blend of scientific arrogance and bureaucratic incompetence.

No matter how you look at it, they unleashed a killer pathogen upon our world.

A global disaster in which the pint-sized Dr. Anthony Fauci and his supporters among the Lilliputians of the mainstream media factor very, very large.

