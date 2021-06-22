Dr. Anthony Fauci: the face of perverted science returns

WASHINGTON. Patriotism, they say, is the last refuge of a scoundrel. Today, however, it’s science. Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases for the National Institutes of Health (NIH), is one such scoundrel.

He recently told Axios that those who criticize him for his many conflicting health recommendations in the fight against Covid-19 “are actually criticizing science.”

Dr. Fauci is no idiot. He takes seriously the lessons from Big Tech, which censored all content that ran contrary to government-sanctioned and paid-for science. And that’s an important distinction. When Fauci and his like at the NIH or World Health Organization speak, they do so as appendages of the octopus-like denizens of deep pockets, big government.

Alexander Graham Bell invented his harmonic telegraph, the telephone, with funding from wealthy Boston attorney Gardiner Green Hubbard.

And inventor Thomas Alva Edison’s light bulb would have been nothing more than a curiosity without funding to build power stations and an electrical grid, backed by financier John Pierpont Morgan and the wealthy Vanderbilt family.





Scientific research always managed to find adequate funding provided its outcome promised world-changing technologies and a chance at vast profits.

Today’s science, by contrast, lives by government grants.

Among the dollars, the US government allocated to science were funds for gain-of-function research, which altered the SARS virus to become highly contagious to humans. This avenue of virology research then focused on devising treatments and vaccines to combat these scientifically enhanced viruses should they eventually evolve in nature.

Just such an NIH grant was issued to virologist Dr. Ralph Baric.

A fact that came to light during Dr. Fauci’s May 11 testimony before the US Senate.

According to GOP Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky:

“For years, Dr. Ralph Baric, a virologist in the US has been collaborating with Dr. Shi Zhengli of the Wuhan Virology Institute, sharing his discoveries about how to create super viruses. During their research, Dr. Baric and Dr. Shi worked together to insert bat virus spike protein into the backbone of the deadly SARS virus and then used the man-made super virus to infect human airway cells.”

Fauci insisted Paul was wrong and staunchly denied the NIH ever-funded gain-of-function research. But recently released email communications between Fauci and his NIH underlings indicate otherwise.

The revelations caused the leader in dissembling journalism to swing into action.

The New York Times ran a story on Monday saying members of the scientific community are no longer happy with the term “gain-of-function.”

“The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services held a meeting [in 2012] to consider what it called ‘gain-of-function research.’ The name took hold, but scientific experts have grown increasingly frustrated with it ever since.

“‘It’s a horribly imprecise term,’ said Gigi Gronvall, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security.

“Many gain-of-function experiments could never pose an existential threat; instead, they have provided huge benefits to humanity.”

In other words, when you find yourself in a bit of a scientific pickle, redefine the terms of the debate. Gain-of-function research will henceforth be known as…

Well, that’s yet to be determined.

But the Times admits gain-of-function studies…

“… could pose a tiny but real risk of dangerous outbreaks. In 2014, US officials announced that 18 such studies would be paused. The experiments were not just on influenza viruses, but on the coronaviruses that caused SARS and MERS.

“Three years later, the government rolled out a new policy — the ‘P3CO framework’ — for research on ‘enhanced potential pandemic pathogens.’ The rule requires the agencies under the H.H.S. umbrella, like N.I.H. and its several institutes, to carry out a special review of grant applications for any research on ‘a credible source of a potential future human pandemic.’”

And just in case you’ve forgotten, Dr. Fauci heads one such NIH agency required by law to “review” such gain-of-function research applications. Like the one granted to Dr. Ralph Baric in conjunction with China’s Wuhan Virology Institute.

Fauci, like the US government and many of our politicians, look upon science as the one, true religion. And they insist we worship at its altar and kiss the rings of its high priests, Fauci’s among them.

But the likely coronavirus lab leak shows that both Fauci and the false religion of science failed miserably.

Criminally so.

And Dr. Anthony Fauci isn’t doing himself any favors by wrapping his diminutive frame in the mantel of wicked science, which heightened the brutality of the Holocaust through human medical experimentation.

And the mindless, modern bioengineering of lethal viruses adds to the long list of science’s reprehensible moral infractions.

Unquestioned worship signals one’s submission to a higher moral authority. But its amoral history precludes our need to mindlessly worship at the clay feet of perverted science… and its creepy, little advocate.

