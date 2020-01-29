Don’t be a “Boomer Rube” – Can you find Ukraine on a map?

WASHINGTON: A guest on the CNN Don Lemon show had the opinion host in tears of laughter saying President Donald Trump could not find Ukraine on a map and Trump supporters are “Boomer Rubes”. Even if there were a large U and a picture of a crane right next to it. National Security reporter Mary Louise Kelly was allegedly rebuked by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who she says, implied she was unable to find Ukraine on a map.

Mocking Trump Supporters

The clip shows Lemon and two guests weighing in on Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and NPR host Mary Louise Kelly’s Ukraine discussion. The anchor called Pompeo’s suggestion that Kelly couldn’t find the country on a map a “petty attempt to put her down.”

Lemons Author Rick Wilson then insults the “baby boomer” generation calling them boomer rubes:

“He also knows, deep in his heart, that Donald Trump couldn’t find Ukraine on a map if you had the letter ‘U’ and a picture of an actual, physical crane,” he said. “He knows that this is an administration defined by ignorance of the world. So that’s partly him playing to their base and playing to their audience: the credulous boomer rube demo.”

Trump supporters are no longer just deplorable, we are the Boomer Rube generation.

Fellow guest Wajahat Ali, a New York Times and CNN contributor, joined in as Wilson and Lemon, speaking in Southern accents pretending to be Trump supporters saying:





“You elitists with your geography and your maps and your spelling,” Ali joked. “Your math and your readin’,” Wilson added. Lemon laughed and wiped tears from his eyes.

“Sorry, hold on, wait,” the host interjected through chuckles. “Give me a second, hold on. That was good, sorry. That was a good one. I needed that.”

Leading to the question of how much do you know about Ukraine?

Hey Boomer Rubes, can you find Ukraine on a map?

Ukraine shares borders with seven other countries: Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, Moldova, Russia, and Belarus.

Tourism used to be the mainstay of Crimea’s economy, however, there has been a major fall in visitor numbers following the Russian annexation in 2014.

Kiev, Lviv, Odesa, and Kamyanets-Podilskyi are Ukraine’s principal tourism draws, all filled with many historical landmarks.

Ukraine is listed as the 8th place in Europe for Tourism.

For adventure travelers, Ukraine boasts mountain ranges suitable for skiing, land for hiking and rivers for fishing. The country also has vast nature reserves featuring variant ecosystems.

History travelers will enjoy the many churches, castle ruins, and other architectural and city park landmarks.

The Black Sea coastline on the Countries southern border is a popular summer destination. The Black Sea is popular with European holidaymakers. The massive lake lacks a tide and the water level never changes.

From the CIA Factbook:

“Cape Kazantyp is a prominent headland on the Kerch Peninsula, which defines the southern shore of the Sea of Azov and the east extension of the Crimean Peninsula. Due to its relatively low latitude (45° N) the Crimea has been the warm holidaying destination for generations of Ukrainians and Russians. Towns in the Kazantyp area-Lenine, Shcholkine-offer tourist attractions ranging from birdwatching to beaches and music festivals.

Additional features are the vast nature reserves protecting the country’s different ecosystems; churches, castle ruins, and other architectural and park landmarks.





The Seven Wonders of Ukraine include Sofiyivsky Park, Kieve Pechersk Lavra, Kamianets National Historic Architectural Reserve, Khortysia, Chersonesos Tauric, the Saint Sophia Cathedral, and the Khotyn Fortress.

Ukraine also boasts its Seven Natural Wonders of Ukraine, a selection of the most important natural landmarks of Ukraine.

Notable 20th History – the Yalta Conference, Chernoyble and Independence

The Yalta Conference or Crimea Conference happened over February 4–11, 1945 near Yalta in Crimea, Soviet Union. The conference brought heads of government of the United States, the United Kingdom, and the Soviet Union to discuss the postwar reorganization of Germany and Europe.

The three states were represented by President Franklin D. Roosevelt, Prime Minister Winston Churchill, and Premier Joseph Stalin, respectively.

The conference was held in the Livadia, Yusupov, and Vorontsov Palaces, which are all historical tourism destinations. The aim of the conference was to shape a post-war peace that represented not just a collective security order but a plan to give self-determination to the liberated peoples of post-Nazi Europe.

Chernobyl Disaster

The Chernobyl disaster was the Saturday, April 26, 1986, nuclear accident at the No. 4 nuclear reactor in the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant. Chernobyl is located in northern Ukranian SSR, near the city of Pripyat.

Chernobyl remains a restricted zone though some people (brave or stupid?) are wandering into the area.

Independence

Ukraine’s Independence

In 2018 Ukraine celebrated 27 years of independence from Russia. When the Soviet Union began to unravel in 1990–91, the legislature of the Ukrainian S.S.R. declared sovereignty (July 16, 1990). This was followed by the August 24, 1991 declaration of independence from Russia.

With the dissolution of the U.S.S.R. in December 1991, Ukraine gained full independence.

Lead Image: This image is a map derived from a United Nations map.

Unless stated otherwise, UN maps are to be considered in the public domain. This applies worldwide. https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Map_of_Ukraine_en.svg

Yalta By US government photographer – This media is available in the holdings of the National Archives and Records Administration, cataloged under the National Archives Identifier (NAID) 531340., Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=4807722