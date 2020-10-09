It is said that Justice delayed is justice denied. And that is especially true when it comes to the travesty of Justice playing out within the Department of Justice and FBI today. Thursday the FBI said that it uncovered a plot by an armed militia in Michigan to attack that state’s Capitol, and kidnap Democratic Governor, Gretchen Whitmer, in the process.

This news flashed around the legacy media like wildfire.

An armed militia, the stuff to make the left salivate. Why, because militias are always right-wing in their worldview. For hours the news was all about this wild bunch of ravenous militiamen and their plans to overthrow the State of Michigan and its far-left governor. And just like that, a video surfaces with one of the ringleaders.

In the video, we see Brandon Caserta, one of the ringleaders of the group of men arrested for the plot where the group planned to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer, as he blathers on about police malfeasance and other such nonsense, with the Antifa anarchist flag proudly displayed behind him. Oops. This militiaman and his group are ANTIFA, you know the group that Joe Biden said was only an Idea.

The same group that FBI Director Christopher Wray couldn’t connect as any more than a thought. As some are familiar, this writer has railed against Antifa/ BLM extremism for many months, while overlooking right-winged extremists. Why, because it is mostly nonexistent. The left pretends that it is right-wing extremism that is the cause of the riots and mayhem, which is an almost completely false statement.





It all went down in flames when we learned that the attempted armed coup in Michigan was an Antifa plot.

This was to be an armed invasion with up to 200 fighter’s involved in the takeover. All members were to be ready to kill anyone who got in their way, including law enforcement.

And then we see who they really are. Today’s domestic terrorist armies at Antifa/BLM are mostly taking a more openly violent and less criminally culpable approach, by not using bombs, or guns, as they did in the 60s. Instead, they are attacking with bicycle locks, skateboards, rebar, baseball bats, and frozen water bottles.

The optics are better than the 1960s bombers, but the results are just as life-altering.

Only this Michigan group planned to come armed to the teeth with rifles, to kill anyone who got in their way.

It is what could have been expected when law enforcement is not allowed to enforce the laws against left-wing wackos. Now, no Justice, no peace means something. If Justice had been served, these wackos would not feel empowered to plot the overthrow of Michigan.

We see it happening in Minnesota where protesters have again taken over the streets because they don’t like the laws to be fairly used for their enemies.

In this case, they do not like that Darren Chauvin, one of the police officers in the George Floyd case, being released on one million dollars in bond.

But they love that those charged with riot felonies are bonded out by Kamala Harris and her organization. Some of them are on the streets against Chauvin now.

Ditto for Wisconsin

In Wisconsin, rioters damaged residential homes because a police officer wasn’t charged for shooting a man who was shooting at him. As they chant no justice, no peace, they are so ignorant that they do not see the hypocrisy in their own words.

You know, what’s good for the goose is good for the gander.





Which brings us back to Tuesday’s Justice Department announcement.

In total, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel filed 19 state felony charges against seven individuals known to be members of the left-winged militia group, Wolverine Watchmen, or associates of Wolverine Watchmen. Separately, six individuals were also charged by U.S. Attorney Andrew Birge with federal felony charges as a result of the execution of search warrants Wednesday.

The truth is, if these militiamen were in fact plotting to commit the charges they are accused of, it is the best thing that they were stopped prior to the commission of their crime. Kudos to the FBI and the DOJ for breaking this attempted crime wide open just prior to the election. Of course, it will have an effect on the election outcome, but good job.

On the same note, why no announcement of wrongdoing by conspirators in the long ongoing Russian hoax and attempted coup to overthrow the duly elected President?

Is that crime any less important than some left-wing nut jobs trying to overthrow the State of Michigan?

If this militia did try to overthrow Michigan’s governor, the FBI has shown that they can act in a very timely manner, bringing charges against those who are committing, or about to commit a crime.

Why then have we waited so many years to see any results of crimes committed by Hillary, Bill and Chelsea Clinton, James Comey, Andrew McCabe, Peter Strozk, Lisa Page, Andrew Wisseman, and so many others?

Law and order must be applied equally to all or else you have anarchy.

And that is precisely what is happening on the streets of America today. It is not by chance, rather by choice. Directed by George Soros who has spent billions to usurp our government, this travesty of Justice must end soon after President Trump is reelected.

Should he not win in only 24 days, every Democratic operative who plotted against and broke multiple laws to do so, will go free. More than this president’s future is on the line, the future of our country is too. Make sure to vote on November 3, and ensure that everyone you know does likewise.

This writer fears the consequences of a Biden victory because good people thought that their vote did not matter.

As BLM likes to shout, ‘no justice, no peace,’ the slogan rings truer now more than ever. Unless Justice prevails in this country we will find ourselves living in anarchy, on our way to a communist dictatorship. The chaos created by Antifa/BLM will be the catalyst to communism, in the guise of returning law and order.

It is what happened in Russia in the aftermath of the 1917 revolution.

That future of anarchist chaos can be seen in Wisconsin yesterday, as hordes of Antifa/BLM insurrectionist invaded a suburban neighborhood when leftist didn’t get their way. It is what can be expected after a weak Joe Biden takes office and the left doesn’t get what they want.

Only the reelection of President Trump can prevent this.

Vote on November 3. The Republic needs you.

About the author:

Joseph Ragonese is a veteran of the United States Air Force, a retired police officer, has a degree in Criminal Justice, a businessman, journalist, editor, publisher, and fiction author. His last book, “The Sword of Mohammad,” can be purchased at Amazon.com in paperback or kindle edition.