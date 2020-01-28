Donald Trump: Standing between America and the political mob

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump stands between America and the mob. But he is only a symbol. He represents ‘we the people’ who are fed up with standing alone against the political mob. He’s our point-man taking the slings from the slime of swamp corruption.

The political mob is the collection of people who have been sold corruption via the influence of the few. The few are the party members who constantly blather about their “service” to the country. This same few who will speak of the Founding Fathers as if they were holy; while in the next breath, they are skewering them as old white men who kept blacks in chains simply to create free labor and have sex with them.

While the Democrats have a Lion’s share of these “servants” the Republicans have a goodly number—the Bushes, the Cheneys, and scattered odds and ends that often end up on Fox as “contributors.” MSNBC and CNN don’t have contributors. They simply act as the PR arm of the Democrat party. ABC, NBC, and CBS as far as one can tell are the heads of the Democratic party.

While Donald Trump’s lynch-mob mentality rolls on, pushed by the mobsters, the people in the states who elected him are boiling over. They are probably past the boiling point of 2016 when Trump’s election was the final revelation that many are fed up with the whole bloody swampy mess.





They are fed up with crooks like Joe Biden and his corrupt family. With little Hunter taking millions of dollars and driving expensive cars and seeding the wombs of women with no responsibility other than an “I ain’t paying nothing” entitlement. (Hunter Biden complains his stripper baby mama is trying to ’embarrass’ him | Daily Mail Online)

Meanwhile, his daddy uses his tax-payer positions to sell his office to the benefit of his family members. Then he claims Trump has committed a crime for investigating him. It is akin to Al Capone making a citizen’s arrest of Eliot Ness. (How five members of Joe Biden’s family got rich through his connections)

They are fed up with smiling, babbling, whining Hillary Clinton getting away with lying about tragic events such as Bengazi and never held accountable. And they are fed up with bureaucrats like her lying little friend Susan Rice supporting her to the hilt in lies. (Susan Rice says her mom ‘smelled a rat’ when she went on TV for Hillary Clinton after Benghazi | Daily Mail Online)

And they are fed up with Barack Obama lying about Fast and Furious and getting away with it. (Fast & Furious: Obama’s First Scandal | National Review)

America is fed up with Obama / Biden giving billions of dollars to Iran, maintaining indifference to a twenty-plus trillion-dollar debt. They are fed up with the “media” not reporting that Barack was “both” the first black president and the worst president.

They are fed up with her and her husband, in name only, Bill Clinton leaving the White House millions of dollars in debt. Yet within a few years attaining a net worth of over 100 million dollars—without creating a single service or product between them. (The Clintons erased $16 million in debt and accumulated $45 million)

Americans are fed up with the lying “honest injun” types like Elizabeth Warren also a multi-millionaire without any visible wealth-building projects other than graft. (Senator Warren Net Worth Revealed, How Did She Make $15 Million Within 6 Years As A Politician? – Conservative Daily Post)

They are fed up with secret courts (FISA) that are lied to by government officials. Officials who then go after men like Carter Page have their lives, bank accounts, and reputations ruined.

And they are fed up with agencies like the FBI and the CIA that operate with such secrecy and impunity that they can lie and not be held accountable. But they can lie to men like Lt. General Michael Flynn and hold him accountable as per their lying.

And they are fed up with none of the political mob in the FBI and CIA going to jail, where they belong. Waiting for the promises of AG Barr to become truths.





They are also fed up with congressional representatives protected by one-man-one vote socialism which creates protected districts so liars and fools such as Adam Schiff, Jerrold Nadler, Shelia Jackson Lee or Maxine Waters continue to stain the institution of “republic.”

They are fed up with morons like these same representatives babbling every night on one of their PR stations about our “Democracy.” Particularly when it is clear to anyone who got through the sixth grade that these people wouldn’t know a “democracy” from a donut.

And they sure as hell couldn’t identify a republic.

They are fed up with the entire corrupt few who stampede the Political Mob into electing juvenile, stupid little monsters like the squalid “squad “ which is the new birth of the few who rule.

Something happens after a while to someone who gets “fed up” beyond filling. He vomits. And the mess ain’t pretty.