Donald Trump – one-man leading the D.C. swamp resistance movement

WASHINGTON. One of the things that most distinguishes President Donald Trump from the vast majority of Republican politicians is his ability to speak without notes or a teleprompter. His GOP detractors often criticized him for “going off script” to express his thoughts rather than those of his play-it-safe White House speechwriters.

The stem-winder

His off-the-cuff humor, often biting, was the reason his rallies were standing-room-only affairs. As President Theodore Roosevelt, Trump used the presidential bully pulpit to eviscerate his enemies to the sound of thunderous applause, laughter and chants of “lock her up” (Hillary Clinton), “send her back” (Rep. Ilhan Omar), and “CNN sucks.”

The path to effective resistance

With it looking almost certain President Trump’s legal challenges to the shady presidential election outcome will fail, it falls to him to lead the resistance against the Biden regime.

Swampy and conciliatory Republicans in Washington are no doubt salivating at the prospect of a return to the “you scratch my back and I’ll scratch yours” pork-filled deals of yesteryear.





Conservative journals and Fox News will rally around the party of the capital “R” like dogs returning to their own vomit. They’ll work to see the next Republican candidate for the White House is a mush-mouth nonentity in the mold of senators John McCain and Mitt Romney.

That’s why it’s so important that President Trump violate the unwritten rule that ex-presidents refrain from criticizing their successors. After all, Trump violated the absurd “11th Commandment” that said a Republican should never disparage a fellow Republican. If not, the disgustingly weak Jeff Sessions would have returned to the US Senate in 2020.

You may recall that as Trump’s Attorney General, Sessions allowed the Russia-collusion investigation of Trump to proceed by recusing himself from the process. In doing so, Sessions allowed Obama administration hold-overs (mostly Republicans) in the Justice Department to proceed with the bogus investigation.

Trump eventually asked for Sessions’ resignation in 2018.

When Sessions sought to win back his old Senate seat in 2020, Trump actively campaigned for his GOP primary rival and political novice, Tommy Tuberville.

Tuberville defeated both Sessions and his eventual Democratic rival for Alabama’s Senate seat.

Taking the bully pulpit with him

You see, the untold story of the 2020 presidential election is that a wave of Republican candidates rode into office on Trump’s coattails. Democrats down-ballot from Joe Biden failed miserably.

If Trump continues to speak out, what effect might he have on the outcome of the 2022 mid-terms? More importantly, his support of primary challengers seeking to unseat the GOP’s weak-sisters will move the Republican Party further in the direction of becoming an effective opposition party.

That’s the basis of a real resistance movement. One dedicated to defeating the phony, bipartisan, two-party D.C. swamp, and the Deep State that sustains it.

And who knows? Donald Trump may join President Grover Cleveland (22nd and 24th US president) to serve two non-consecutive terms in the Oval Office.





Top Image: President Trump speaks to the White House press corps about election irregularities. CBS News screen capture.