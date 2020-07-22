Donald Trump and Conservative Republicans: Wish I was in Dixie

TEXAS: The biggest threat to conservative thought (and Donald Trump’s reelection) are the actors and actresses who read lines for a living. These folks often being referred to as conservatives. The lines, the script, are often some fiction which they have assumed is true because they heard it somewhere.

It is like, once having read Uncle Tom’s Cabin, the reader believes he is a historian.

Uncle Tom’s Cabin, of course, was a dark piece of fiction written by Northern abolitionist Harriet Beecher Stowe. Interestingly Stowe never journeyed south of the Mason Dixon line. However, she purported to know all of the Southern ethe. In short, the story was as fraudulent, historically, as Roots. Alex Haley’s Fraudulent Roots – At the Intersection of Faith and Culture

At this time the Democrats were split between North and South.

Whereas the Republicans and their bearded hero Abraham Lincoln had no intention of freeing slaves unless politically expedient. At least that's what he said. And he never did. The slaves were freed in 1866 via the 13th Amendment.





But now, the Never Trumpers, neocons, and armchair historians posing in Republican (“we love Lincoln”) empire garb promote themselves as conservatives. They offer certain lines that they had been written by someone. And they must read them through the contemporary canard of the Southern Confederacy being black-hating racists.

Therefore, anything representing the Southern Confederacy, including its monuments and any of its flags must be dismissed. After all, these objects must be symbols of “Black lives don’t matter.”

That is, these Never Trumpers et al equate “conservatives” with Republicans, post-1860, not with Jeffersonian Republicans of 1787. These updated ones (post-1860) were the guys who essentially replaced the old Whig party as a political force.

Republicans vs. Democrats

These Republicans and their modern supporters claim some false belief that their predecessors “ended” slavery and bigotry while the Democrats relished slavery.

That Blacks were seen as a hated class and then there was a desire for “free” labor.

This is all nonsense that Dinesh Desouza, Mark Levine, Rush Limbaugh et. al. rave about. All demonstrating a knowledge of history that Rasputin could have proudly professed. They read the lines like actors on a stage. Theirs is an attempt to burn the Democrats while glorifying the Republicans.

Of course, Southern Republicans must sacrifice some of their greatest and most revered Southerners to be a part of this modern bilge.

Some of the greatest men to ever speak, write, serve and fight must be discarded because Republicans, conservative wannabes, say so. These same men who had ancestors with a greater import on the Declaration of Independence and Constitution than any of the backwoods links to Abraham Lincoln must die to history.

Whether wise enough to know why Republicans win elections and why they lose elections, President Trump recently did a decent thing. He honored the South as honorable men and women in an honorable land.

He recently said when asked about the Confederate Flag being a symbol of slavery and white supremacy:





“It depends on who you’re talking about, when you’re talking about,” Trump responded. “When people proudly had their Confederate flags they’re not talking about racism. They love their flag, it represents the South. They like the South … I say it’s freedom of many things, but it’s freedom of speech.” Trump says Confederate flag proud symbol of U.S. South – Reuters

It was thoughtful though the reason for the Southern Confederacy existed in time was a historical marker not shared to him by his White House Staff. But, take one step at a time.

Back in 1960, one of the most popular presidents, and Republicans, President Eisenhower had the following exchange of letters with a U.S. citizen: Dwight D. Eisenhower in Defense of Robert E. Lee – Civil War Profiles

August 1, 1960

Mr. Dwight D. Eisenhower

White House

Washington, D.C.

Dear Mr. President:

At the Republication Convention, I heard you mention that you have the pictures of four (4) great Americans in your office, and that included in these is a picture of Robert E. Lee.

I do not understand how any American can include Robert E. Lee as a person to be emulated, and why the President of the United States of America should do so is certainly beyond me.

The most outstanding thing that Robert E. Lee did, was to devote his best efforts to the destruction of the United States Government, and I am sure that you do not say that a person who tries to destroy our Government is worthy of being held as one of our heroes.

Will you please tell me just why you hold him in such high esteem?

Sincerely yours,

Leon W. Scott

President Eisenhower took the time to reply.

August 9, 1960

Dear Dr. Scott:

Respecting your August 1 inquiry calling attention to my often expressed admiration for General Robert E. Lee, I would say, first, that we need to understand that at the time of the War between the States the issue of secession had remained unresolved for more than 70 years. Men of probity, character, public standing and unquestioned loyalty, both North and South, had disagreed over this issue as a matter of principle from the day our Constitution was adopted.

General Robert E. Lee was, in my estimation, one of the supremely gifted men produced by our Nation. He believed unswervingly in the Constitutional validity of his cause which until 1865 was still an arguable question in America; he was a poised and inspiring leader, true to the high trust reposed in him by millions of his fellow citizens; he was thoughtful yet demanding of his officers and men, forbearing with captured enemies but ingenious, unrelenting and personally courageous in battle, and never disheartened by a reverse or obstacle. Through all his many trials, he remained selfless almost to a fault and unfailing in his faith in God. Taken altogether, he was noble as a leader and as a man, and unsullied as I read the pages of our history.

From deep conviction, I simply say this: a nation of men of Lee’s calibre would be unconquerable in spirit and soul. Indeed, to the degree that present-day American youth will strive to emulate his rare qualities, including his devotion to this land as revealed in his painstaking efforts to help heal the Nation’s wounds once the bitter struggle was over, we, in our own time of danger in a divided world, will be strengthened and our love of freedom sustained.

Such are the reasons that I proudly display the picture of this great American on my office wall.

Sincerely,

Dwight D. Eisenhower

There seems to be a consensus among political would-be-elites, talk show raconteurs, and cable news sages (rather sage wannabes) that the South and its antediluvian hicks remain lost. They are lost to the fact that “The War” is over and not only did they lose but were punished because they wanted to keep and harm Blacks. Unlike the North who loved Blacks as demonstrated by the New York draft riots, in 1863, where black lives didn’t seem to matter. New York Draft Riots | Civil War Wiki | Fandom

But, as bad and stupid as these Southerners are pictured to be today, the Republican apparatchiks know Southern votes are needed for the righteous Republicans to keep “power.” So, these actors of radio, T, V., etc. now are climbing on the Damn-the-Southern-Confederacy, but praise the Southern vote.

Hollywood actors are not the usual suspects

The Hollywood clique (DeNiro, et al). These other would-be historians/actors are not even from the fake news gang of MSNBC, CNN, ABC, NBC, and CBS (though they, alone, have a multitude of bad actors).

It is that, often, fake wannabe conservative news outlet, the wily old “Fox” that is suffering the lapse of fact into fiction. There are more than a couple of these actors on staff, but two prime examples, from North and South, are Dagen McDowell and Pete Hegseth who spoke recently.

These are two talking heads who are typical. The attitude and lack of understanding of people like these McDowell and Hegseth make Southerners who don’t write history, but study it, deign to associate with so-called conservatives.

They want to vote for Trump but not for Republicans and their Fox ilk.

McDowell, a self-reported Southerner, recently reported that Confederate statues need to come down.

That, she said, was because they were put up during the “Jim Crow” era. She went on to say she knew of no one who wanted to keep the statues up. Ms. McDowell apparently has been in an early quarantine since she received her “Art” History degree (irony, irony, irony). Does she know how many members are in The Sons of Confederate Veterans or The United Daughters of the Confederacy?

Does she know how many online visits The Abbeville Institute gets daily? These are just three (of dozens) examples? How does a so-called journalist like this keep a job? She knows of “no one.”?

Good grief! I knew that Virginia’s once finest suffered, but McDowell has pulled them down below Yankee depths of blind-siding history. The Strange Career of Segregation | Abbeville Institute

But aside from this Biden-type-blunder (“I know of none”-duh?), she refers to the Jim Crow Era as if it were a Southern contrivance. In fact, it was a Northern one of the 1840s.

No such laws existed (for the 300,000 free Blacks) in the South before or during the War for Southern Independence. And monuments 50 years later had nothing to do with politics, and everything to do with memorials. And they were paid for down South, privately, not out of the public trough.

The irony continues.

The War itself actually was due to Yankee pilfering the public trough mostly financed by taxes and tariffs from the South. Talk about turning history on its head.

What part of McDowell’s Art History degree left this piece of history out?

Her “artless” news is more worthy of CNN and such ilk. Or perhaps The Southern Poverty Law Center would be more compatible for her to ply her trade. Her poverty of knowledge would fit right in.

Meanwhile, a non-Southerner conservative wannabe (I guess) journalist, Pete Hegseth steps up. Proudly, as if he has just read historiography of the work of famous authors, he declares:

That Lincoln via the Emancipation Proclamation freed the slaves.

Then Lincoln fought the “Civil War” to end slavery.

Hegseth isn’t the only pseudo-historian to follow and fetch this folly, but just one of the most recent mimic-minded. Again, an easy target. After all the 13th Amendment freed the slaves. And Lincoln himself said that the war was to preserve the Union.

But it’s easier to slay the South than fix the truth onto history.

But all of this somewhat ahistorical blather in the name of conservative wannabe Republicans is a stab at conservative Southern voters.

Many of such folks will not sell their flag for a Republican-empire-Judas goat.

But this is the truth that Southerners are willing to put on the shelf, if these so-called Trump allies will shut up about the South and keep their ignorance and lies private, at least. The wolves are at the door burning and looting and possibly even plotting with maybe or maybe not over the misreporting of diseases.

It is this kind of reporting that encourages people to forget to vote.

I know of no Southerners who want to refight the War, North against the South.

But, since 1865, the real war is and has been about coexisting in America. It is about the truth within it.

No one down South wants any monuments removed or destroyed, even those of Lincoln. If people North or South want to worship him, fine. Most Southerners don’t. They have been decent to his memory because they have sought a conservative place for their vote.

The crusty and often petulant, well regarded, H.L. Menchen, speaking of Lincoln after his Gettysburg address, said:

“Even his handling of the slavery question was that of a politician, not that of a fanatic. Nothing alarmed him more than the suspicion that he was an Abolitionist. Barton tells of an occasion when he actually fled town to avoid meeting the issue squarely. A genuine Abolitionist would have published the Emancipation Proclamation the day after the first battle of Bull Run. But Lincoln waited until the time was more favorable—until Lee had been hurled out of Pennsylvania, and, more important still until the political currents were safely running his way. Always he was a wary fellow, both in his dealings with measures and in his dealings with men. He knew how to keep his mouth shut.” – H.L. Mencken on Abraham Lincoln and the Gettysburg Address | Faith & Heritage

But, to the bad actors out there: If you keep defiling Southern history, they might reveal yours. Because those down south have had their burning and looting 150 years ago. They survived because they are of sturdy stock. You neocons aren’t the type to take hardship. You are like that little gal Dagen McDowell: timid and ignorant.

So, if you keep up this anti-Southern Confederacy, you might want to see a country run by the Democrats and their Antifa animals.

They will tread on you!

When I was a boy in grade school in Mississippi, we always stood for the Star-Spangled Banner. We also stood during the playing of Dixie, which was often. The other day while checking out at the counter of a store my cell phone, which has the ring tone of Dixie, rang.

The Vietnamese lady who was checking me out said, “Oh what is that music?” Telling her and she replied, “Oh that is a wonderful song. I like it.”

Maybe, if she remains in Texas long enough, just maybe she would, as I do, come to love it.

I hope someone comes along someday and tells her The Pledge of Allegiance was written in 1900 by a defrocked socialist minister who was trying to sell flags. Maybe by then, those football players will stand for the Star-Spangled Banner. And the ones down South will stand once again for Dixie.

But I doubt it. I got a hunch they read about as much as Dagan and Pete. So, they just act like conservatives.

