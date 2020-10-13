Donald J. Trump Vs. Joe Biden, how they compare as leaders

When President Trump addressed Candace Owens’ Law and Order “peaceful protest” a few days ago, he was showered with the crowd’s affection for him. Gladdened by his recovery from COVID the audience was shouting, “We love you.” Trump’s final words to them were, “Get out and vote and I-LOVE-YOU,” he said slowly and pointedly.

There was nothing calculating or surreptitious, only his true feelings for the people of America.

Joe Biden, on the other hand, has little to no regard for his constituents.

In Iowa, in December 2019, at a town hall meeting, he called a voter a “damn liar” when questioned about helping his son obtain a lucrative board seat with a Ukrainian gas company. In Michigan, he tells an auto worker that he is “Full of sh*t when confronted on his gun policy. No love there.

WATCH: “You’re full of sh*t,” @JoeBiden tells a man who accused him of “actively trying to end our Second Amendment right.”

“I support the Second Amendment,” Biden adds while vising under-construction auto plant in Detroit. @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/sueOSBaY9P — Bo Erickson CBS (@BoKnowsNews) March 10, 2020

Therein lies the difference between this president and almost all other president’s in our history.

Donald J. Trump is no politician. He is truly an American patriot, of the same ilk as our founding fathers. A man who places his fortune on the line to benefit this nation, not for his own fame, financial success, or self-glorification, he already had all of those things. Rather because he loves America, and all Americans.

As we can see by Biden’s behavior with his voters, both were attending Biden events, and most likely working Democratic voters, he is arrogant and, as a high lord of feudal times, not to be questioned by mere surf workers. You know, those underlings that serve him and the upper-class political overlords.

None of that superior arrogance afflicts President Trump.

And just like our founding fathers, the President comes with blemishes. Each and every one of us does. But what he has sacrificed, just to lead this nation in its darkest hours, can never be calculated. Nor will it be appreciated by the majority of Americans. He not only has lost half of his yearly earnings to accept the job, he even donates every cent of his over $400,000 a year salary to chosen causes.

Compare that with his predecessor, Barack Hussein Obama. Obama walked into the office with a meager million dollars to his name and walked out with a combined wealth (with Mrs. Obama) of $24 million.

Considering Obama’s total government income was $569,000, with travel and expense allowances included, he created a lot of unaccounted wealth during the same period of time that President Trump was losing up to half a billion dollars annually doing the same job.

Joe Biden is even more of a predator to the American taxpayer.

He loves to posture that he entered office as a poor working man, without barely a pot to piss in. Yet somehow during his 47 years in office, never earning more than $400,000 a year, Biden has amassed a fortune estimated at over nine million dollars.

Along the way, he was able to turn everyone in his family into multimillionaires. Including his son, Hunter. (How five members of Joe Biden’s family got rich through his connections)





While most politicians earn huge sums of money while feeding off of taxpayers funds, President Trump loses more than half a dozen of them combined earn, including all of their less than above board earnings.

President Trump leads America without taking money from the American people

But the President has received disrespect, and nasty behavior because he truly loves this nation and all of us. There is no other explanation. We are truly blessed with this man, yet most haven’t got a clue as to how important he is to our future.

This writer constantly hears the exact complaints about President Trump. They parrot Democratic talking points about his tweeting and his un-presidential behavior. The first debate is an example. He was combative, argumentative, and in your face confrontational.

Yet he was passionate and determined to point out the differences between him and slow Joe.

And what a difference there was. While President Trump showed his genuine love for America, Joe only showed the meanness within him. No passion for America, none for our principles, and zero for our greatness. It was all about him. And there the difference was glaring.

While Trump wanted what was best for all Americans, Biden wants what was best for Joe Biden.

As President Trump appealed for all to behave in a civilized fashion, Joe couldn’t name those who are tearing this nation apart. To the former Vice President, ANTIFA is a vast right-winged conspiracy. An idea. Not a violent group.

Those who claimed to be appalled by President Trump’s behavior were able to overlook Biden’s.

These same people thought it was acceptable for then V.P. Biden to threaten to withhold one billion in aid to Ukraine unless they fired the prosecutor who was looking into his son’s corrupt dealings.

Trump’s accomplishments are legendary. No one else has stabilized the middle-east as he has. Our wars are winding down while peace between foes is blooming. Our relations with super-powers, China and Russia, continue to coalesce, although that can change at any moment.

North Korea is less a threat than before his election, and Iran becomes less powerful with each middle-east place deal that President Trump brokers.

Compare that to Biden, who as VP brokered a deal to earn his son millions from both China and Ukraine. Whose policies empowered Iran and North Korea. Whose Defense Secretary Robert Gates said:

“He’s a man of integrity, incapable of hiding what he really thinks, and one of those rare people you know you could turn to for help in a personal crisis. Still, I think he’s been wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades.”

Like millions of Americans, I am proud of President Trump and wish there was some way to award him with a True American Medal. He is the first president to sacrifice everything, his wealth, his good name, his reputation, for the benefit of us all. Only our founding fathers sacrificed as much.

Joe Biden takes everything, living off of politics for nearly 50 years. President Trump gives America everything while losing millions.

The difference in their motives for ascending to the highest office in the world cannot be more obvious.

On November 3, cast your vote for the man that you think will do better for America: a giver, or a taker.

About the author:

Joseph Ragonese is a veteran of the United States Air Force, a retired police officer, has a degree in Criminal Justice, a businessman, journalist, editor, publisher, and fiction author.

His last book, “The Sword of Mohammad,” can be purchased at Amazon.com in paperback or kindle edition.

Lead Image: President Donald J. Trump gestures with a thumbs-up as he boards Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Md. Saturday, Sept.26, 2020, en route to visit Middletown, Pa. (Official White House Photo by Tia Dufour)