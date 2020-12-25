Donald J. Trump unleashed – vetos bloated defense bill

WASHINGTON. President Trump struck a blow for national defense by vetoing the bloated $740 billion defense bill. (President Trump Vetoes Defense Bill)

The president warned Congress, Republicans and Democrats alike, that he would veto the spending measure if it did not include a rider canceling big tech’s congressional protections.

Safeguards originally designed to “encourage free speech,” but that ultimately granted social media giants market monopolies and the ability to censor and control the free-flow of information.

Big Tech’s threat to national security

This unprecedented power was used to manipulate the recent presidential election.

And this granting of power was a bipartisan effort. Conservative stalwarts, like GOP Sen. Mike Lee, refuse to hold Big Tech accountable for its misdeeds. That’s because Republicans in Washington have been recipients of considerable campaign contributions from companies like Microsoft, Facebook, and Google.





Democrats election fraud House of Cards is collapsing

Swamp-dwelling politicians just like the aforementioned Republican Sen. Mike Lee.

They are not your friends

Trump supporters have got to get it through their heads that the GOP is no more their friend than it is to the president. Swampy Washington Republicans are rallying around “President-elect,” Beijing Joe Biden.

The proof is in the disgusting, bipartisan COVID-19 relief legislation recently passed by Congress that throws a paltry $600 at individual Americans while earmarking $10 million for gender programs in Pakistan and $250 million in financial aid to the Palestinian Authority, to name just a few of the bill’s pork-filled provisions.

It represents a callous slap in the face to every financially devastated American after nearly a year of government-enforced Covid-19 lockdowns. Especially those Americans disenfranchised by massive voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

No more Mr. Nice Guy

The president’s veto signals he isn’t playing anyone’s game but his own.

And he’s determined to use his remaining weeks in office to unmask Washington’s cabal of corrupt Republican and Democrat Deep-Staters. Of course, that is if he leaves office. Christmas Eve reports saying the President’s administration has stopped packing their things for departure. Along with promises of overturning the fraudulent 2020 election.

The Deep State has to explain their votes to preserve a system that supports freedom-killing Big Tech companies, gives peanuts to Americans while showering taxpayer largess on foreigners. While pretending the mentally deficient Democrat Joe Biden is the legitimate president of the United States.

And, hopefully, it signals Trump intends to lead an opposition movement to this January’s phony chief executive and our nation’s phony two-party system. (What the Daughters and Sons of Liberty can do to help America)

Top Image: President Trump addresses Covid-19 relief legislation. Photo: The White House.



