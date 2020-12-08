Dominion Smoking Gun proves the reelection of President Donald J. Trump

The people who call Joe Biden president-elect best rethink that conclusion. Our founding fathers put in safeguards against fraudulent elections. There is eight contested presidential elections in US history: Thomas Jefferson, Andrew Jackson, Abraham Lincoln, Rutherford B. Hayes, Theodore Roosevelt, Harry S. Truman, George W. Bush, and the 2016 Trump vs. Clinton Contest. In Election 2020 we can add a ninth – Trump vs. Biden.

As we move through this process a smoking gun has emerged in Election 2020. Dominion vote tabulation machines.

There are multiple issues of fraud in Election 2020 working to change your vote

Mail-in and paper ballot fraud is epidemic. However, for the Dominion vote tabulations machines (hereafter Dominion) to swap votes from one candidate to another, there needed to be a “paper ballot” to tabulate. A focused effort to create and count fraudulent ballots is evident. (Revenge of the Nerds: Statistical experts prove Biden loss, Trump win)

This fraud includes but is not limited to no return address on the ballot envelope or ballots mailed to the voter and returned within 24 hours. Ballots with no down-ballot votes, pristine ballots mail-in with no fold marks, ballots on paper that poll workers said was “not the same” as other ballots, odd markings on some ballots, ballots whose return address is a vacant lot or commercial property.





Deceased people voting and military ballots returned in non-official envelopes all for Joe Biden. Groups of ballots, in the thousands that are all for Joe Biden and with only votes for the President. Thus allowing that ballot to be sent to any state. – Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Georgia being the most likely recipients. Working congruently with those alleged fake ballots in these “swing states” is that the chain of custody that allows a ballot’s providence to be identified is unknown.

Then there is the Smoking Gun

There are certain election truths that we rely on.

Some of these are anecdotal but pervasive, others are statistically proven by cyber-security experts and data analysts. These truths include historical precedence. The Federalist’s J.B. Shurk outlines how a Biden victory is against the norm of election precedence. (Federalist: 5 Ways Biden Unusually Outperformed Norms)

1. 80M Votes

Americans are consistent in their voting. This is why the independent voter, or the silent voter, causes pollsters to say, but we really don’t know. Trump gained 10 million more votes in 2020 than 2016. Biden’s record gains in defeating the first “incumbent president in nearly a century and a half” who has gained votes in a reelection campaign is unimaginable.

“Candidate Joe Biden was so effective at animating voters in 2020 that he received a record number of votes, more than 15 million more than Barack Obama received in his reelection of 2012,” Shurk wrote.

“Proving how sharp his political instincts are, the former VP managed to gather a record number of votes while consistently trailing President Trump in measures of voter enthusiasm. Biden was so savvy that he motivated voters unenthusiastic about his campaign to vote for him in record numbers.”

2. Overcoming Bellwether County Losses

“Amazingly, he managed to secure victory while also losing in almost every bellwether county across the country,” Shurk wrote. “No presidential candidate has been capable of such electoral jujitsu until now.”

Biden is the first U.S. president in 60 years to lose the bellwether states of Ohio and Florida, despite pollsters’ prediction that Biden held a lead in both states. Biden lost Ohio by eight points and Florida by more than three.

“Even more unbelievably, Biden is on his way to winning the White House after having lost almost every historic bellwether county across the country,” Shurk wrote. “The Wall Street Journal and The Epoch Times independently analyzed the results of 19 counties around the United States that have nearly perfect presidential voting records over the last 40 years.”

President Trump won every single bellwether county, except Clallam County in Washington.

“Whereas the former VP picked up Clallam by about three points, President Trump’s margin of victory in the other 18 counties averaged over 16 points. In a larger list of 58 bellwether counties that have correctly picked the president since 2000, Trump won 51 of them by an average of 15 points, while the other seven went to Biden by around four points. Bellwether counties overwhelmingly chose President Trump, but Biden found a path to victory anyway.”

3. Biden Topped Hillary Clinton in Just a Few Cities, making is “historical win” unlikely

Richard Baris of Big Data Poll questions how “Biden underperformed Hillary Clinton in every major metro area around the country, save for Milwaukee, Detroit, Atlanta and Philadelphia.” Those cities being in the contested swing states where vast voter fraud is being uncovered: Wisconsin, Michigan, Georgia, and Pennsylvania. The electoral college votes in those states should ultimately decide this election.

“Big cities in swing states run by Democrats . . . the vote even exceeded the number of registered voters,” Shurk wrote.

4. Republicans Gained Around the Country, but Biden Soared

Shurk calls it the “Biden miracle,” that Trump might lose reelection despite his GOP gaining House seats. There were 27 House election tossups that Republicans not only won, but they also appear to have swept.

“Democrats failed to flip a single state house chamber, while Republicans flipped both the House and Senate in New Hampshire and expanded their dominance of state legislatures across the country,” Shurk added.

“Amazingly, Biden beat the guy who lifted all other Republicans to victory. Now that’s historic!”

5. Trump’s Primary Performance Was Legendary

Trump was just one of five incumbents since 1912 to win over 90% of the primary vote. The President set a record for an incumbent with 18 million votes. This is more than double the next most primary votes for an incumbent in history.





“No incumbent who has received 75% of the total primary vote has lost reelection,” according to Shurk, but Trump won 94% of the primary vote for the fourth-best all-time.

“For Biden to prevail in the general election, despite Trump’s historic support in the primaries, turns a century’s worth of prior election data on its head,” Shurk concluded.

“Joe Biden achieved the impossible. It’s interesting that many more journalists aren’t pointing that out.”

Dominion Vote Tabulation machines are the Smoking Gun proving fraud

The Election 2020 fraud required that ballots in Biden’s favor be manufactured then counted as legitimate, which explains the fraud that took place during Election 2020. There has been testimony from truck drivers who moved thousands of ballots from New York to Pennsylvania, a ranged of 144,000 to 288,000 ballots. (I Drove ‘Thousands of Ballots’ From New York to Pennsylvania).

The Amistad Project of the Thomas More Society has verified the driver’s story.

“The evidence demonstrates, and it’s through eyewitness testimony that’s been corroborated by others by their eyewitness testimony, that 130,000 to 280,000 completed ballots for the 2020 general election were shipped from Bethpage, New York, to Lancaster, Pennsylvania,” to a facility incapable of processing them, attorney Phil Kline says. “This evidence demands investigation. This evidence demands answers.”

Kline says The Amistad Project is working with the FBI and U.S. attorneys in various jurisdictions to get to the bottom of the story.

Once those fake ballots were put into the system, the gun shoots and the vote swap begins.

In Arizona, Biden’s lead was 10,457 votes. Republican Chairwoman Kelli Ward says that 2% of the duplicate ballot sample her team examined swapped from Donald Trump to Joe Biden or the vote for Donald Trump was simply erased. The result of the vote swapping is a vote for the President, but not counted for President would remove one vote from him giving it to Biden.

By giving that vote back to Trump, it reducing the total vote difference by two, from 10,457 to 5,2278.

Analyses of the voting rolls show that 6,000 fraudulent votes were cast for Biden, switching the state to Trump.

1. This 3% came from a court ordered review of 100 random ballots to see if there was fraud. Now that 3% of the ballots were deemed fraudulent a larger audit will be ordered. https://t.co/19X5CdCSuV — Paul Gosar (@DrPaulGosar) December 3, 2020

Arizona’s Supreme Court will be hearing arguments regarding vote fraud in the state.

In Georgia, Dominion was given a $107 million contract for 30,000 new voting machines.

The Trump team has accessed one of the machines which absolutely shows and proves that votes were moved from President Trump to Joe Biden. A small sampling shows that the one machine… one machine out of 30,000, flipped 37 votes from Trump to Biden. When this number of “swapped votes” is extrapolated out, it equals 14,000 votes swapped from Trump to Biden. This reduces Biden’s total by 14,000, increases Trump by 14,000. Biden’s lead in Georgia is only 10,000 votes.

In Ware County Georgia, Ware County, GA has broken the Dominion algorithm: Using sequestered Dominion Equipment, Ware County ran an equal number of Trump votes and Biden votes through the Tabulator and the Tabulator reported a 26% lead for Biden.

The Elections Director confirmed that the recently completed hand count audit totals showed the total electronic vote count shorted Donald Trump 37 votes and added those 37 votes to totals for Joe Biden. The 74 affected votes represent 52% of the 14,192 county votes cast, exactly double Biden’s total statewide margin of .26%.

Michigan Fraud

The Washington Times reports (Dominion software manipulated votes) that illegal votes counted in Michigan must be thrown out. Biden is being given the win in Michigan by about 154,188 votes, or 2.8%, a number similar to that in Arizona. The Biden margin of win in Georgia also has a 2.0% margin.

Retired U.S. Army Col. Phil Waldren, a computer warfare expert, said an estimated 1.2 million votes were altered in Pennsylvania.

His team of analysts focused on anomalies of spikes in election returns. In one instance, about 337,000 ballots he called “loaded votes” had been added to the count on Election Day during a 90-minute span.

“Normally, you would expect to see a smooth curve,” he said. “That big spike that occurred there is a prime indicator of fraudulent votes.”

He noted there appear to be more than 600,000 votes tabulated during the unusual spikes. Out of that figure, he said, roughly 570,000 of those went to Mr. Biden while about 3,200 went to Mr. Trump.

In Antrim County, Michigan, a Judge has ordered the forensic exam of 22 Dominion Voting Machines that flipped over 6,000 votes from Trump to Biden. Remember, if Biden has ten votes and Trump eight, a vote is given back to Trump, Trump has nine, and Biden reduces to nine. Forty-seven Michigan Counties used the same machines and software. This software not only affected the Trump campaign but also John James who ran for the Senate Seat.

The Detroit Free Press reports that results for Antrim County had been “updated and revised”:

Antrim County has posted updated and revised numbers for the presidential and U.S. Senate races after discovering major errors in the numbers the county initially sent to the Secretary of State’s Office.

The revised numbers — arrived at after manually entering the results from printed tabulated tapes for all 16 precincts — show the northern Michigan county is still red, just not as dark a shade as it was in 2016.

The county is reporting Republican President Donald Trump beat Democrat Joe Biden by about 2,500 votes, with Trump receiving 56% of the just over 17,000 votes cast for president and Biden receiving 42%.

Texas attorney general Ken Paxton’s lawsuit against Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin says that the “2020 election suffered from significant and unconstitutional irregularities.”

Paxton’s lawsuit, says the battleground states used the pandemic as a justification and “usurped their legislatures’ authority and unconstitutionally revised their state’s election statutes,” allegedly weakening ballot integrity.

“These same government officials flooded the Defendant States with millions of ballots to be sent through the mails, or placed in drop boxes, with little or no chain of custody and, at the same time, weakened the strongest security measures protecting the integrity of the vote — signature verification and witness requirements,” the lawsuit reads.

The Trump Campaign has thousands of ballots in some twenty 3” binders all legally attesting to the voting fraud they witnessed. But in reality, only one complaint of voter fraud should start the process of review of all election results.

But there can be little doubt that Election 2020 was stolen from President Trump and legislators must step up, as the founding fathers prescribed, to send Republican electors to DC. You can find legislators by the state at Defending the Republic. Call your legislators and ask them to please support a fair election with vote integrity.

