DOJ on McCabe: I am mad as heck and don’t know how much I can take

WASHINGTON: I am spitting mad and want to lash out at our Department of Justice, or lack of justice, over their recent decision not to prosecute Andrew McCabe for his criminal actions. In fact, my anger goes deeper the DOJ, all the way to the White House. Donald J. Trump is not only the President of the United States, but he is also the chief judicial officer. He can and should be at the forefront of directing the DOJ, an executive branch, to fully enforce the laws of this land as well as his policies. (DOJ drops probe into former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe)

Barack Hussein Obama was fully in control of his enforcement and prosecutorial branches, as is evidenced by Spygate.

One of the messages between FBI agent Peter Strozk and his paramour, FBI attorney Lisa Page, was explicit, stating that Obama wanted a full briefing on the ongoing attempts to undermine Donald Trump.

The Obama administration was also fully behind the prosecutions of white men and police officers involved in the shootings of black men, using hysterical rhetoric to try to show cause to do so. Most of those cases, like those in Sanford, Florida, where a Hispanic male, identified as white, killed Trayvon Martin in self-defense. Or Ferguson, Missouri, where a police officer killed Michael Brown in self-defense. Even in Baltimore, Maryland, where Freddie Gray died in Police custody, all resulting in failed prosecutions where Obama’s DOJ, under racist Eric Holder, was heavily involved.





Yet, it shows the level of radical left-wing involvement in our judicial system that is considered acceptable, while cases like Roger Stone and Michael Flynn show a complete intolerance for conservatives.

In the meantime, President Trump is being meticulous in allowing our DOJ its total freedom for fear of being impeached again. That DOJ has been proven to be full of far-left swamp monsters. He must not allow the swampy elements within the DOJ to undermine his political agenda that “we the people” elected him to implement.

“No justice, no peace,” was a leftist slogan under Barry Obama that holds true today. But justice for all, not only the chosen ones, in this case, the leftist. There is more than ample proof of Hillary’s crimes, destroying evidence after being subpoenaed by Congress, more than 33,000 emails, telephones, computer hard drives and so on.

Yet the leftist purveyor of anti-Americanism is free to continue to sow seeds of hatred, protected by the leftist within the DOJ. At the same time, Donald Trump faced impeachment charges when no laws were broken, brokered by the same swamp.

This dual system of justice is now out of hand.

Conservatives go to jail and get enhanced sentences simply for being, or supporting, Republicans while Democrats can do no wrong. Antifa mercilessly attacks innocents and Trump supporters capriciously without being charged, while conservatives go to jail for defending themselves, as happened with two New York City Proud Boys.

There will be a breaking point unless justice is meted out fairly and evenly, and very, very soon. Once that point is reached, hell hath no fury like that which will be unleashed. And many Americans are near that point today.

Sean Hannity tried to protect the President on a recent radio broadcast over the miscarriage of justice of the DOJ freeing McCabe, saying just wait for the Durham indictments, then we’ll see whose laughing. Hannity just putting lipstick on a pig. Those of us who love America have heard that old song and dance for the last 11 years.

The result is to first vote Republicans into office, stopping the Obama agenda in its tracks.

We voted them in over and over again and kept getting further behind in the culture wars.

Our guns are increasingly at risk, our religion is under attack, even our race and sex is an issue. So we voted President Trump into the Oval Office charging him to dig us out of this unending spiral into progressive doom.

While the President has worked miracles with the economy, turned around unemployment, raised millions out of poverty, while rebuilding our military, he is failing in the most primal enterprise, that of justice.





Fear justice and you fear your government.

If Americans cannot feel safe from unscrupulous leftwing courts attacking our basic constitutional rights, while allowing leftists to violate any law they wish to, without prosecution, we have a problem of monumental proportions.

There is a remedy within our Constitution, highlighted by the Second Amendment. But we really don’t want to go there until all our options have been examined. But feeling helpless lessens those options drastically.

And right now many of us are feeling helpless.

Yes, I’m mad as heck and am not going to take too much more abuse by my government. A government who is supposed to be, of the people, by the people, and for the people.

We, the people, are standing up to demand equal justice for all.

If the President and DOJ cannot deliver equal justice, what will come next is a whirlwind that no one wants to ride.

If John Durham has any indictments ready to issue, now is the time, before it is too late.

President Trump has to drain the swamp a whole lot faster before an implosion consumes our nation. We need to see that we are not being given lip service to something we hold dear, that of equal justice under the law for all: or else all Hades is going explode.

Because I’m not the only one who is as mad as heck.