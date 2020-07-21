Does Anyone Care About the Uighurs in China?  Anyone?

COLORADO SPRINGS: The Uighurs (pronounced “weegers,”) of China are in concentration camps. Does anyone care? (What is happening with the Uighurs in China? – PBS) Fox News recently showed a picture of them seated cross-legged in neat rows, with their Chinese jailors standing between the rows. The prisoners’ heads were shaved, their jail-suits were an attractive matching color, and each had a folded black mouth gag tied around their necks.

Last Sunday, Maria Bartiromo, a Fox News conservative commentator and host of Mornings with Maria, interviewed Ray Dalio, of Bridgewater Associates, about his firm’s Chinese investments. Dalio led off with a disclaimer:

“I am not political.”

He views China as a “worthy opponent” for America, and, unlike the reporting, as a highly capitalist nation. He advised we look at China in terms of “cause and effect.” That we not deal with the Chinese “emotionally.”

What was it the world said after the horror of Nazi Germany? Wasn’t it, “Never again!”

Never again? But yet here we are, again

And yet, here we are again. As is widely known throughout the free world, with the complete subjugation of a group of people based on their ethnicity. Local Chinese authorities today are holding hundreds of thousands of Uighurs in camps. All for the stated purpose of countering extremism and terrorism and promoting “Sinicization.”

The Xinjiang re-education camps officially called Vocational Education and Training Centers by the Communist Party of China and the government of the People’s Republic of China (PRC).

What the camps really are is internment camps. They are operated by the Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region government. Their purpose, since 2017, is to indoctrinate Uighurs and other Muslims. Between l million and 3 million have been interred over several years.

They are sent from Xinjiang to China’s factories to work. They toil for little pay while being forcibly separated from their families.

The Uighurs are recognized as native to Northwest China.

They are considered by the Chinese government only as a regional minority. The Uighurs are a Turkic-speaking minority ethnic group originating from and culturally affiliated with the general region of Central and East Asia.

Bridgewater Associates, and indeed, many other American corporations too numerous to list, continue to justify their investments within China in 2020. Their willful blindness to the Uighurs’ plight is reminiscent of American business dealings with the Nazis so long ago.

As they say in France, “Plus ca change, plus c’est la meme chose.”

As reported by Edmund L. Andrews in I.G. Farben: A Lingering Relic of the Nazi Years: (The New York Times May 2, 1999)

“Germany is still haunted by many ghosts from the dark years of Nazi rule, but few are as enduring or as strange as the specter of I.G. Farben.”

“Once the world’s biggest chemical conglomerate, I.G. Farben played so important a role in Hitler’s war machine and in the Holocaust that it came to be called ‘the devil’s chemist.’’ It manufactured Zyklon B, the gas-chamber poison, among many other products, and its factories exploited more than 35,000 slave laborers, many from Auschwitz. It even built a concentration camp of its own to improve efficiency.”

Through the internet giants of Google, Amazon, and Facebook, Americans shop for made in China products on-line. Generally speaking, these products are priced competitively, making them particularly popular on the world sales market.

Undoubtedly, many individual American buyers as well as American global corporations, stand to gain financially by their affiliations with the People’s Republic of China. But just for a moment, might everyone slow down long enough to understand what they are really supporting? The destruction of a class of people whose history in China is long and rich.

As we comport with the monsters who replicate the heinous actions of dictators and incarcerators throughout history, do we even deserve to repeat that virtue-signaling phrase from World War II, “Never again?”

I think not.

