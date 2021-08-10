DoD mandates m-RNA COVID-19 vaccine for ‘the Force’, like it or not

SAN DIEGO: Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin sent a message to the forces saying he is seeking mandatory COVID-19 vaccines for all service members. This new mandate adds to the list of known vaccines for all armed forces. Will the DoD demand the military get the vaccine only from the military? If a service member already had the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, will they also be forced to take the Pfizer shot as well?

When military members sign up, they know that some vaccines will be required.

But they are not forced to take a vaccine that may go against religious, cultural, even physical limitations. (COVID Vaccines and Fetal Cells: What’s Ethical and What Isn’t?)

Now, with the new DoD rule, not taking the vaccine could mean a separation from the military. Is the goal to deplete the military by forcing vaccines that may be harmful and regardless of previous vaccinations, the presence of Covid anti-bodies, or natural herd immunity?

According to the Military Immunization Exemption guide, there are variances the could allow a service member to refuse the vaccine.





But that might not stop Austin.

SUBJECT: Message to the Force (excerpt)

“I have consulted closely with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the Secretaries of the Military Departments, the Service Chiefs, and medical professionals. I appreciate greatly the advice and counsel they provided. Based on these consultations and on additional discussions with leaders of the White House COVID Task Force, I want you to know that I will seek the President’s approval to make the vaccines mandatory no later than mid-September, or immediately upon the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) licensure, whichever comes first.”

Austin says public reporting suggests that Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine could achieve full FDA licensing early next month. The White House saying that “Biden to approve Austin’s request to make COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for service members.”

Why think otherwise?

Get poked or get packing?

Military members and contractors have the Constitutional right to their own bodies when it comes to COVID-19. Most of these people are young and have much less risk. Like their civilian counterparts, should our military have to right to choose the brand of vaccine they want, if they decide to get one?

Even if it means waiting for FDA approval such as in the case of the more traditional one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Millions of the Johnson and Johnson vaccines are being sent to Brazil for emergency use. (Transnational criminals fuel surge of Brazilian migrants at SDC border)

The Left is all over people’s, particularly women’s rights for their bodies.

One important question not being answered is how will m-RNA affect reproductive systems of younger military members? It is a gene therapy. What about the rights of an unborn child in pregnant military members? Or nursing mothers?

DoD’s move to vax follows in the wake of reports of dangerous possible side effects from the m-RNA driver in the Pfizer formula. It’s been a series of rushed trials, an emergency rollout, with alarming adverse reveals along the way.

Some of them too late to help stop injury or death. (How Many Have Died From COVID Vaccines?)

m-RNA found to cause heart inflammation in vaccinated military members.

Epoch Times reports,

“Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) said he was informed by some members of the U.S. military that they would quit if the armed forces mandated a COVID-19 vaccine, coming after a report claimed that Army headquarters told commanders to prepare for mandatory vaccinations in September.”

The congressman pointed to a Department of Defense (DoD) study published in late June saying a higher number of vaccinated military members experienced higher than expected rates of heart inflammation. Massie introduced HR3860 to prohibit mandatory COVID-19 vax pokes for members of the military.

“U.S. Army, Navy, and Air Force physicians found 23 cases of myocarditis, a type of heart inflammation, in previously healthy men. They developed the condition within four days of getting the vaccine, a study published in JAMA Cardiology found,” says Epoch Times, adding,

“The study comes weeks after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention panel found a higher rate of heart inflammation after m-RNA vaccines were administered.”

If you choose to take a vaccine, you assume the risk that the vaccine benefit will outweigh the risk of the disease.

If a service member develops an adverse reaction to a mandated vaccine is that immunity to lawsuits rendered moot? They did not make a personal choice, it was mandated.

A question Austin needs to answer.

A government domino of destruction now causing military members to face a hard reality.

This COVID-19 research funding is outside of authority. Government officials like Anthony Fauci saying “we were careful.” The man repeatedly tries to distance himself from any wrongdoing bringing up questions of criminal misuse of power.

For nearly two years, the media and Big Tech actively censored any discussions about the possibility of the Wuhan virus having come from the military-run bioweapons lab in Wuhan, China. They went batty instead over the easily debunked idea that it came from the sale of animals in a “wet market,” reports the Washington Times.

Fauci pushed, along with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), to make what certainly reeks like a bioweapon. Particularly as we wade through Fauci’s lies time and again. Why else would you make a natural virus occurring in bats transmissible to humans?

We still don’t know why China pushed for COVID-19 in human cells.

China does a tragic number on the world, while they build up their nuclear arsenals. Three days ago, Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed concerns about this, outlining a list of provocative Chinese behavior.

Is this a CCP’s move to strike once our military is weakened? By those who leave due to a forced vaccine mandate or any adverse health effects? Or death? Adding to growing unrest already caused by DoD’s hunt for “extremists” and a degradation of leadership values troubling many military members who in confidentially express their grave concerns.

How does the FDA approve an m-RNA vaccine they advise can cause heart problems for our troops?

“On June 25 this year, the FDA added new warnings for both vaccine provider and recipients to their fact sheets on Pfizer and Moderna over rare cases of heart inflammation called myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) and pericarditis (inflammation of the lining outside the heart). The agency added the warnings just two days after the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) met and confirmed the “likely association” between myocarditis and pericarditis and the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, both of which use m-RNA,” reports Yahoo!life.

While the FDA’s new warning says the risk of heart inflammation is “very low,” they tell Pfizer and Moderna recipients to “seek medical attention right away if you have any of the following symptoms.”

Chest pain

Shortness of breath

Feelings of having a fast-beating, fluttering, or pounding heart

FDA’s warning says these symptoms tend to happen a few days after the second dose.

Our service members deserve transparency about the engineered virus and vaccine.

All aspects, side effects of the COVID m-RNA vaccine need disclosure to our troops.

The National Vaccine Information Center has found 545,338 cases with adverse events from mild to death from COVID-19 vaccines, as of 7/30/2021. You can search the site to find out which vaccine triggers which side effects.

As early as March 2021, “scientists at Sloan Kettering found that m-RNA itself carries cancer CAUSING changes – changes that genetic tests don’t even analyze, flying completely under the radar of oncologists across the globe.” reported Newstarget in March.

“The information-carrying molecule, messenger RNA, can instruct human cells ultimately in the same way as cancer drivers, playing a major role in causing cancer to thrive while inactivating natural tumor-suppressing proteins the human body creates to save you from cancer. This is the complete opposite of what the CDC and the vaccine manufactures are telling everyone right now about the Covid vaccines, and this is based on clinical research by molecular biologists at the Sloan Kettering Institute.”

“So now, it’s time for independent laboratories that are not vaccine manufacturers (or hired by them) to run diagnostic testing on the COVID vaccine series and find out if these are cancer-driving inoculations that, once the series is complete, will cause cancer tumors in the vaccinated.”

We still don’t know the long-term effects of any vaccine. If one dies then the risk of COVID-19 is far less than the death of a healthy 56-year old man. This family friend trusted the vaccine dialogue, dying in his sleep after his second shot.

Leading to outrage, confusion, and a broken-hearted family left behind.

We have a volunteer military and forced COVID-19 vaccination is a violation of rights.

In Austin’s letter to the force it states,

“All FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccines are safe and highly effective. They will protect you and your family. They will protect your unit, your ship, and your co-workers. And they will ensure we remain the most lethal and ready force in the world.”

He forgot to add the word ‘emergency use’ to FDA-authorized meaning we’re still dealing with experimental vaccines.

“Get the shot. Stay healthy. Stay ready,” ends Austin admonishing ‘getting vaxxed’ before the mandate sets in.

The pandemic has exposed government health officials, the Democrats and media contempt for Americans. And what is behind FDA approval, ignoring medical freedom giving people the right to decide if, and which, vaccine is best for themselves.

What you don’t hear in mainstream news, Facebook, Twitter, the Whitehouse…

Dr. Joel S. Hirschhorn is a professor at the University of Wisconsin and author of Pandemic Blunder. He worked on health issues for decades. And is also a member of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS), and America’s Frontline Doctors (AFD). Hirschhorn has this to say,

“The Covid-19 vaccines in widespread use have emergency authorizations (EUA) [only to date]. Not actual approvals, a crucial regulatory distinction that reflects major differences in the level of regulatory scrutiny and certainty about the risk-benefit balance.”

“There is no better reason for Americans to distrust mainstream and corporate social media than the combination of propaganda for COVID vaccines, [in addition] holding back key information on what medical experts for several months have been doing in their fight against full approval of them. We are in a corrupt world of vaccine fanaticism.”

Our military accepts great personal risk on behalf of America. Now their own leadership is demanding a medical ambush for our troops who have no say.