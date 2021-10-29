Doctor Richard Flemming calls for an immediate halt to Covid Vaccinations

DALLAS: Dr. Richard M. Fleming is one of the many Americans stepping up to expose what is really going with Covid-19 and the subsequent vaccines. Dr. Fleming, who holds the titles of Ph.D., MD, JD FASNC (Diplomate), FACP/FASM, FACA. was born and raised in northeast Iowa. He refers to himself as a “Kennedy Kid” as he received advanced Doctorate scientific training through a program established by the JFK administration. To say he is a genius might be an understatement as he holds degrees in Physics, Biology, Chemistry, and Psychology where he graduated second in his class.

His credentials as noted at a 2021 conference of Ozone Therapies Group stated:

“Doctorate Physics, 1968-1974. Ph.D., JFK Administration Program. The State Universities of Iowa. Coursework material supplied by Iowa, Iowa State, the University of Northern Iowa, MIT & Harvard. Area of emphasis Physics – Fundamental foundational courses followed by specialized work with, Lasers, Quantum mechanics, Sub-atomic particles, Positrons, and positron annihilation. Field Containment of Positrons and Plasma. May 1974 University of Iowa Medical School, Iowa City, Iowa, M.D., Graduated with Honors Program – Internal Medicine. Research Sodium and Quabain Receptors; Autonomic Differentiation Following Sodium Loading of Patients. 1986. (Magna Cum Laude) Concord Law School [at Purdue University Global], J.D. 2014. Awarded: 3L Legal Analysis and Writing Award for Best Memorandum of Law for Defendant.”

A recent presentation by Dr. Flemming was titled “Title of Presentation: SARS-CoV-2 Bioweapon: Clinical Consequences & Treatment”.

After 20 years of research, Dr. Fleming patented the “Fleming Method for Tissue and Vascular Differentiation and Metabolism”. He explains it as the only non-invasive method available to quantitatively measure changes happening inside the body.





The changes occur with heart disease, cancer, and, most recently, CoVid-19.

In February of 2012, Fleming was disciplined by the Board for being convicted in federal court in August 2009 on one count each of health care fraud and mail fraud relating to his cardiology practice in Omaha, Nebraska.

An Iowa Court of Appeals upheld his indefinite suspension of a physician’s Iowa medical license after he failed to comply with a Board of Medicine order relating to his federal convictions of health care fraud and mail fraud.

An explanation of that episode of his life is found on his website this way:

“A recent Pew study (2018), reviewed approximately 80,000 federal prosecutions and found just two percent went to trial. Up to 97% of federal criminal convictions are obtained through plea bargains – defendants pleading guilty – revoking their constitutional right to a trial – for assurance of a lesser penalty. There is a growing list, the National Registry of Exonerations, however, that exhibits conviction after conviction based on fabricated evidence, false testimony, and outright refusal to consider proof of innocence. Each miscarriage of justice cited in this Registry was an element present in the 2009 case of The United States v. Richard M. Fleming.

If the felony indictments against Dr. Richard Fleming caused you to discount his contributions to medical research, this article will challenge your understanding of judicial gymnastics and institutional justice.

Indeed, the Doctor pled guilty to charges, but without deeper investigation, you’d never know they were not the criminal charges of Medicare and mail fraud. No one can fault you for your wariness, and you wouldn’t be alone. Until recently – in this age of Michael Flynn, Russia Gate, and Manafort, plea deals have been the ‘gold standard’ indicator of guilt.

Never one to be deterred from doing that which is right, in 2020, Dr. Fleming began investigating SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19 using his “Inflammation” Theory and Patent.

His FMTVDM is the first method capable of measuring regional blood flow and metabolic changes inside the body. His method and patent make it possible to accurately determine what is happening inside the body. Dr. Flemming applied his theory to determine if Covid-19 treatments were working or not.

Simultaneously he began investigating the origins of Covid-19. What he discovered in his research is shocking.

He found in 1999, U.S. Federal Agencies began funding Gain-of-Function research.

That research, by its very nature, is designed to increase the ability of pathogens to infect and harm people. Dr. Fleming holds that in 2019, one of those pathogens was intentionally released upon the world in the Wuhan area. The key to proving and understanding this as a bioweapon is its spike protein. This very same spike protein is now being generated in millions of people after they received the COVID vaccines.

Dr. Fleming maintains that these vaccines are nothing more than the genetic code of this bioweapon. He holds that people ultimately should be held criminally responsible for the design and development of this bioweapon as it violates the Biological Weapons Convention (BWC) Treaty.

With all of his smarts, Dr. Fleming still has a sense of humor about life and the degrees he holds when he says,

“The difference between a Ph.D., and MD and a JD is that PhDs actually figure out problems while MDs treat them and JDs typically cause them, and this presentation we believe will have all three effects.”

However, when he gets serious, he gets real. He is calling for big changes in how Covid-19 is being addressed.

“Respected Research Scientist Who Tested Pfizer’s Covid “Vax” Has Made Multiple Nightmare Discoveries – FULL SHOW 10/26/21″ – The Alex Jones Show

In the opening teaser of this episode of the Alex Jones show Dr. Fleming lays it out pretty clear what he wants to see happen next as a brilliant American scientist, doctor, and attorney:

“You can watch now as these bottom feeders are throwing each other under the bus so that they aren’t the ones who are going to pay the ultimate penalty. What I want right now; I want Americans to stand up, recognize what’s going on, stop being vaccinated, don’t attack people that have been vaccinated, recognize they thought they were doing the right thing, but support these individuals, I want you to get hold of your attorney’s and have them look at strict liability lawsuits on these vaccines because the vaccines aren’t protected under that, and I want the Congress of the United States to indict, to investigate, and indict, Anthony Fauci and (Dr. Francis) Collins and the rest of these people that were involved in this gain-of-function research and lied, under oath, to Congress and I want the President of the United States to grow up and quit mandating things that are beyond his legal authority to do.

You can’t mandate injecting people with something that has garbage in it that takes this oxygen out of the blood that causes the blood to coagulate to clot and, and, and, get by with it! This is illegal, it’s unconstitutional, it’s unethical, it’s unscientific, it’s unmedical.”

This show runs long at 176 minutes but it is well worth viewing.

This Alex Jones episode with Dr. Richard M. Fleming should be seen by every American. Dr. Fleming will present his findings backed up by laboratory evidence including microscopic images of Pfizer’s vaccines and how it impacts the blood in the body thereafter. Dr. Fleming has witnessed how the vaccine immediately triggers a deoxygenating chain reaction in living blood which leads to severe clotting!

Some will not understand Dr. Fleming’s brilliant suggestion to sue the drug companies.

What he is advocating is the Trump Administration allow Big Pharma to have all product liability waived for a vaccine however, by the traditional time-held definition, Operation Warp Speed did not create any vaccines!

In the first place, one cannot patent a true virus. Covid-19 has a patent. And what was created and patented as vaccine cures are actually 4 experimental mRNA gene modification drugs?

