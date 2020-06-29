Dixie Chickens afraid of Mississippi flags, crosses, and mobs

WASHINGTON: While we may have lost the Dixie Chicks, we now have the Dixie Chickens. The Mississippi Legislature led by Rooster Republican, Tate Reeves. It was not a foregone conclusion that Mississippi would change its State Flag and remove the religious symbol of the Cross of St. Andrew. This, of course, is a symbol of liberty displayed worldwide.

But the legislature, worried that the people wanted to keep it, would not allow a vote statewide as before in 2001. And the Baptist “leadership” worries about membership and money. So, to hell with the people said the legislature. To hell with the people, says the governor. Probably the Baptist leaders did as well. They just said it in the closet.

For the disclaimer record: I was a Southern Baptist for 60 years until I saw the John Calvin light. Born Jehan Cauvin; (10 July 1509 – 27 May 1564) Calvin was a French theologian, pastor and reformer in Geneva during the Protestant Reformation.

The real fear for the weak flowers of the South—more on the flower metaphor later—was they would be seen as simply a bunch of redneck hayseeds who want to harm blacks. And of course, Mississippi’s legislature and governor, know like all good little toadies know that black lives matter—the most. At least when they vote.





This fear came from the Cross of St Andrew symbolism attached to the Confederate States of America’s (CSA) battle flag. And today in a country largely educated (or uneducated) in public schools the CSA is seen as racist. It is not seen for what it was. A group of people who wanted, as Robert E. Lee said, to live under the American Union as it had been formed.

“All that the South has ever desired was that the Union, as established by our forefathers, should be preserved and that the government as originally organized should be administered in purity and truth.” – Robert E. Lee

This is what the Cross of St Andrew stood for serving General Lee.

This is the Cross carried by the Mississippi Greys from Ole Miss who suffered 100% casualties at Pickett’s charge. There might have even been some courageous Baptist there.

But that is over. The uneducated cretins roaming the streets, burning and looting as a mob, now rule the land.

Therefore, if Al Sharpton or any of his Mississippi legislature sycophants decide that the Mississippi Baptist Mission and its minions have “blessed” changing the Mississippi flag, then so be it. The last time a change was suggested was in 2001, and in a statewide referendum, the change failed. But no longer will the legislature and the Baptist allow the people to decide.

The Baptist will claim they have prayed for guidance in the changing of the flag, removing its cross. But the legislature has determined that the flag with its racist cross is gone–prayer or no prayer.

If Mississippi needs to change, change the oft-used moniker “The Magnolia State.”

The magnolia is a beautiful flower; fragrant in aroma and beautifully blanched. It is much like husband and wife joined in marriage. It has strength joined with beauty. A beautiful flower that is both sturdy and stunning. Its strength develops from its tree roots–deep and holding. A handsome robust flower that stands against and within nature.

With a governor and legislature who bow to the mob the wrong flower is serving. Mississippi should now have as a motto, “The Dandelion State.” The weak weed that plants its roots at the slightest wind. And loses all of its face with no more than a political puff.

“Nothing fills me with deeper sadness than to see a Southern man apologizing for the defense we made of our inheritance. Our cause was so just, so sacred, that had I known all that has come to pass, had I known what was to be inflicted upon me, all that my country was to suffer, all that our posterity was to endure, I would do it all over again.” – Jefferson Davis

Probably the dandelions of the legislature need to level Jackson’s Old Capitol at the east end of Capitol Street. For those of them who do not know (probably the whole bunch), Jefferson Davis made a speech from the balcony of the Old Capitol in 1861. Therefore, that property has been tainted by the presence of The President of the Confederacy.

Reduce it to rubble. Or ask your mob friends to do it.

But for the racist record, Davis related the following.





“It happened that several persons were conversing of a certain battle, and one of them remarked that the Mississippians did not run. “Oh no!’ said another, ‘Mississippians never run.’”

Wanna bet?

Paul Yarbrough writes novels, short stories, poetry, and essays. His first novel. Mississippi Cotton is a Kindle bestseller.

His author site can be found on Amazon. He writes political commentary for CommDigiNews.

