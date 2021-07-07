DING-DONG, Biden’s Calling – Did you get your COVID jab?

WASHINGTON, D.C.: Yesterday, Tuesday, Joe Biden announced a plan of five ways to get those who are unvaccinated for COVID-19 vaccinated. As of July 6, cases of COVID-19 numbered more than 184 million around the world, including more than 34 million cases in the United States with more than 613,000 U.S. deaths. The number of deaths though is suspect since deaths from the flu virus appear to be so underreported from 2019 to 2020. Many doctors and scientists believe COVID-19 deaths have been over-reported while flu deaths have been underreported.

The comment Biden made that caused the Internet to explode yesterday was he wants to send Federal employees door-to-door to offer testing and vaccinations at people’s residences.

“Now we need to go to community by community, neighborhood by neighborhood, and oftentimes, door to door — literally knocking on doors — to get help to the remaining people protected from the virus.”





LIVE: Biden to Outline Five Steps to Get More Americans Vaccinated

Biden’s plan calls for:

“First — first thing we’re going to do: This includes 42,000 local pharmacies where folks with questions can talk to the pharmacist they know and already have done — dealt with. These locations overwhelmingly allow you to walk in without an appointment, get the vaccination when you’re picking up your prescription or just going in to get toothpaste or something else you need from a drug store.

Second, my team is going to place renewed emphasis on getting the vaccines to more and more family doctors and healthcare providers so more Americans can get this shot at their doctor’s office from the folks that they know and they trust the most.

Third thing we’re going to do: We’re going to step up efforts to get vaccines to your family doctors and other doctors who serve younger people so that adolescents ages 12 to 18 can get vaccinated and — as they go for back-to-school check-ups or getting ready for their physicals they need for fall sports.

Fourth, we’re also intensifying our efforts to meet people where they are, outside of their neighborhoods — pharmacies and doctor’s offices. This includes continuing to work with employers to make vaccination shots available at work — on the work site, if possible — or — and/or give their employees paid time off to get vaccinated at a nearby facility.

And fifth and finally, we’re sending out more mobile clinic — more mobile clinic units out there to help people at special events, summer festivals, sporting events, as well as places of worship, wherever we can find people gathered.”

Biden made a number of false claims during his presser.

“We see why it matters. COVID-19 cases and deaths are down by 90 percent since January.”

There is no empirical evidence that supports the different big pharma drug company’s COVID-19 vaccines are attributable to this. Those who advocate herd immunity predicted this would happen over time in 2021 last year.

They also said there would be no need for any vaccine if this was not a man-made gain-of-function virus. Biden has been slow to want to get at the origin of the COVID-19 as Dr. Anthony Fauci remains on the job despite recently leaked damning emails that exposed him saying one thing to President Trump and the public and something opposite to his fellow scientists.

FAUCI LIED and People DIED ?! – Trax News

JUST IN: Jim Jordan says he can prove Fauci LIED – The Hill

“Millions of Americans are unvaccinated and unprotected and because of that, their communities are at risk.”

Those who advocate for herd immunity would consider this a lie. Those who have immunity, either naturally or because of having had COVID-19 and recovered, should not need any vaccination. The vaccines are untested and are authorized by the FDA for use as “experimental”. Such authorization has never been done before by the CDC in the history of our nation.

“The good news is that our vaccinations are highly effective. Fully vaccinated Americans have a high degree of protection including against this Delta variant.”

There is no scientific proof that these vaccines are working to eliminate COVID-19 but there is a number of documented cases of the vaccines causing injury and death. The Delta variant is too new in the United States to offer data for any scientific study. Top Chinese official admits vaccines have low effectiveness – AP

The CDC and VAERS are not doing their jobs when it comes to tracking COVID-19 vaccine deaths. If they are not demanding this data from doctors and coroners, they are not curious or interested which constitutes malpractice and dereliction of duty. The CDC has authorized the use of these vaccines as “experimental”. Therefore, the CDC should be finding out this data as a matter of standard practice.

“Study after study after study has shown that since early May virtually every COVID-19 hospitalization and death in the United States has been among the unvaccinated.”

Nowhere can this statement be confirmed but it has to be assumed to be false since. People have been confirmed to have died after receiving some of the different COVID-19 vaccines. It is also impossible to find out which vaccine brands are killing the most people. Even though the CDC and VAERS should be tracking this data. Particularly as these vaccines are permitted for use by the FDA as “experimental”.

“So, if you’re vaccinated, you’re protected. But if you’re unvaccinated, you’re not, and you’re putting yourself and more importantly maybe, from your perspective, your family and your friends at risk.”

This is yet another false statement by Biden and news watching people knew it as soon as he said it. So far, 5,800 fully vaccinated people have caught Covid anyway in US, CDC says – CNN

Americans should always base their health and medical decisions after receiving sound information that allows them to offer informed consent. To any thinking person, Joe Biden did this presser announcement in place of Dr. Anthony Fauci as Fauci has now been disgraced. His recent emails released leave him little credibility in the public eye. Still, Joe Biden is on thin ice with state audit results about to be released. Not to mention Mike Lindell’s Cyber Symposium on election theft. (Mike Lindell’s Cyber Symposium Scheduled for August 10, 11, 12 in Sioux Falls)

Everybody knows what a “Win-Win Situation” is. Looks like Joe is offering a new scenario of “Lose-Lose”!

########

About the author:

Mark Schwendau is a Christian conservative patriot and retired technology professor (CAD-CAM and web development) who prides himself on his critical thinking ability. Schwendau has had a long sideline of newspaper editorial writing where he used the byline, “- bringing little known facts to people who simply want to know the truth.”

Mark is on alternative free speech social media platforms after lifetime bans from Facebook and Twitter and shadow bans from Instagram and Fox News commenting. His website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech

Follow Mark on:

MeWe

LinkedIn

Gab