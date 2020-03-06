Did you miss it? President Trump and ending the war in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON: Lost in the news this week because of all of the drama surrounding Democrats and super Tuesday, was a tidbit that President Trump is keeping yet another promise by ending the war in Afghanistan. While most cheered, to Afghanistan veterans it felt like a dagger into the heart. They believe that all of their sacrifice and effort was in vain. Their blood, sweat, and tears were for nothing. To those honorable men and women who put their lives on the line for America, it feels like a betrayal beyond any other.

Unfortunately, these soldiers, sailors, airmen, and marines aren’t the first to feel the sting of their government’s stabbing in the back. Veterans from Korea, Vietnam, Gulf War One, and Iraq feel exactly the same.

Why we entered Afghanistan

Our government entered Afghanistan to close Al-Qaeda training camps. Goals were to overthrow its government so new training facilities will not return. Our troops did that in spectacular time and with a minimum of troops involved.

The U.S. government squandered that unquestionable victory with a nation-building program that was doomed to failure from its start. It was compounded when Obama decided to make it his war, then impose rules of engagement that would prohibit victory.





It speaks volumes about the dedication and professionalism of our military, that with all the political tumult at home, that they were able to hold on for so long.

For almost 20 years our military held off a determined enemy while local Afghani political corruption undermined the effort. Through all the background static against them, our armed forces prevailed under the most trying conditions.

An accord with Afghanistan

Yet, with no definition of victory they could fight to obtain, our warriors continue to carry out our politicians’ orders. No matter how insane they are. Now comes the President’s accord with the Taliban.

The peace agreement, which will not be followed by the Taliban who believe that lying is acceptable in order to get what they desire, speaks volumes about the incompetence of our elected politicians before PresidentTrump.

Caught in between, where our military members who, at the cost of life and limb, did exactly what was asked of them. We should all be proud of that 1% of the population that makes up our armed services.

So yes, the agreement was a betrayal to those who went and served in harm’s way, but a blessing to all Americans in the long run. I know this is hard for Afghanistan war veterans to accept, and just as hard for the rest of Americans to understand why they feel betrayed, but it was the right call from President Trump.

We are in a new cold war with China and Russia,

How we fight this war will determine if it ends in a nuclear holocaust, or a quiet capitulation like the last Cold War did. The stakes couldn’t be higher for the entire world. In order to prevail once again, we have to switch gears and prepare for what happens next.

The only way to prepare for this new onslaught is to shed the remnants of our neverending wars mentally. Turn our armed forces from preparing for limited wars into readying for peer and near-peer conflagrations.

This is already happening. Only our Middle East wars are siphoning off huge funds we need elsewhere to complete that transition.

President Trump was right to remove our troops from Afghanistan, Syria, and next, Iraq. Since the initial removal of Al-Qaeda from Afghanistan, we have had no security interests in that area. As much as it hurts the souls of Afghanistan veterans, our nation will be better off having shed ourselves of that burden.





The reason that the mainstream media hasn’t paid more attention to this is that it does not help their political agenda. While Joe Biden’s surge in the Democrat polls is a huge story, so too is our withdrawal from Afghanistan. It signals a new era for our military and a new direction in foreign diplomacy.

It is one more reason to reelect President Trump in November because his vision for our future is decades ahead of anyone else in the political spectrum. He has a plan, where his opponents do not.