Did Hezbollah’s Iranian missiles go “Boom in Beirut?”

WASHINGTON. It reminded many of what scientists at Los Alamos set off in the New Mexico desert in 1944 – the Fat Man atomic bomb. But the Boom in Beirut detonation of Wednesday last produced only a fraction of the plutonium device’s explosive yield.

A city buster

It was the equivalent of 1,155 tons of TNT. That makes the Beirut explosion more powerful than the US military’s GBU-43 B Massive Ordnance Air Blast (“Mother of All Bombs”), which is the equivalent of a measly 9.35 tons of TNT.





It was an impressive blast that utterly destroyed buildings within an 800-foot radius, killed 140, injured 5,000, and left around 300,000 souls homeless.

Russian fertilizer?

The mainstream media reports that a Russian cargo vessel with 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate – the same chemical fertilizer used as an explosive in the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building – was the source of the blast. (Oklahoma City Bombing — FBI

The alternative view

But like most of the mainstream media, the BBC fears alternative explanations for the mayhem,

“Conspiracy theories promoted by far-right groups have also shared on Facebook, 4chan, Reddit and messaging apps like Telegram, according to research from the Institute for Strategic Dialogue… focused on false claims that this was an Israeli attack, either a bomb or missile strike on a Hezbollah weapons depot.”

Just for the sake of clarity, the Institute for Strategic Dialogue (ISD) says its mission is to turn…

“… research into action in the fight against hate, extremism, and polarization.”

Truth doesn’t seem to be part of ISD’s “strategic” agenda.

Denying the obvious

Forbes magazine, meanwhile, says Israel isn’t likely behind the Beirut explosion because…

“Lebanon’s government and Hezbollah militants – never shy about blaming their arch-enemy Israel for any misfortune – say the disaster was an accident caused by volatile explosive material in a warehouse. If Israel were, in fact, responsible, the result could be a war with Hezbollah and Hezbollah’s patron Iran and that could even embroil the United States and other nations in a vast Middle East conflagration.”

Without a doubt, Forbes’s assertion that the terrorist organization Hezbollah and terror’s global exporter Iran are not already engaged in a war against Israel is a mind-numbingly stupid statement.

It looks a lot like a preemptive strike

Getting back to Beirut. Various videos of the explosion show small, bright flashes occurring prior to the massive detonation. Ascribed as fireworks at first, they suggest the initial blaze set off small-arms ammunition. The following massive explosion was likely stockpiles of Iranian-made missiles.

According to The Atlantic magazine:

“Hezbollah’s arsenal includes at least 100,000 rockets and missiles, 10 times the number the group had in 2006. These weapons likely include the Iranian-made Fateh-110 missile, scud missiles, guided surface-to-air missiles that could target Israeli warplanes, and an increasingly sophisticated drone program, the official said. Israeli military officials, meanwhile, have warned that Hezbollah could fire 1,200 rockets a day in a future conflict—up from the roughly 100 rockets a day 12 years ago.”

In August of last year, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced at a press conference:

“Today we uncovered part of Iran and Hezbollah’s precision missile project… We are determined to eliminate this dangerous project. The aim… is to convey a message that we will not sit by and allow our enemies to arm themselves with deadly weapons directed at us.”

Fox News reported in 2018 that several Iranian/Hezbollah missile assembly facilities surround Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport.





And Israel conducts routine airstrikes against Iranian/Hezbollah missile sites in Syria. They fear the collapsing Bashar al-Assad regime may lose control of its Soviet-supplied chemical weapons of mass destruction.

Human shields get a shaking

The Beirut explosion looks more like an Israeli preemptive strike against a Hezbollah ammunition and missile dump. But it’s understandable that an Israel-hating global media would provide Hezbollah cover by ascribing all the death, injury, and homelessness to an accident.

Otherwise, those existing under the totalitarian yoke of monsters like Iran and Hezbollah might come to realize the vast cost of serving as human shields for terror.

Top Image: Beirut explosion. Global News Screen capture.