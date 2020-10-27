Despite Democrats threats, Amy Coney Barrett joins the Supreme Court

Judge Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed to the U.S. Supreme Court Monday evening by a 52-48 Senate vote. Only Senator Susan Collins of Maine, who is in a very tight re-election campaign, voted against her on the Republican side. All 47 Democrats voted against her.

Shortly after her confirmation, Justice Clarence Thomas administered the oath of office in a Rose Garden ceremony, making Barrett officially a Justice of the Supreme Court. It couldn’t have come at a more appropriate time, as the court is about to hear cases on the Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare, and other cases dealing with abortion rights, gay rights, business regulation, and the environment.

Elections have consequences

With a solid 5-4 conservative majority now on SCOTUS, and with over 250 other federal and appellate judges appointed, President Trump has more than lived up to his campaign promise of 2016 to appoint originalist to the Federal courts. For the first time in over 50 years, we find ourselves in a position where Justice will be administered by the courts, not legislation from the bench.

An angry backlash from Democrats was best represented by Senator Elizabeth Warren, who branded Barrett’s ascension to the high court as a “corrupt and illegitimate process.” Warren knows all about being corrupt and illegitimate as her entire career is based on those two principles.





In case some might have forgotten, Warren earned her teaching position at Harvard by lying about her Native American heritage. She further used that lie to elevate herself to the Senate, where her millions in income cannot be accounted for through her salary. So she knows a thing or two about corruption and illegitimacy.

Of course, Justice Barrett’s ascension to SCOTUS has nothing to do with either of Warren’s pillars of democracy, but Democrats always project their shortcomings and illegality to their opposition. In other words, they are sore losers. Sour grapes to highlight that Democratic characteristic. Before the final vote for Justice Barrett, Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut laid down a threat during his remarks.

“The fact is that our Republican colleagues are shattering the norms and breaking the rules and breaking their word, and there will be consequences. There inevitably are consequences when one person breaks his or her word to another.”

He added: ”

I fight for the Supreme Court’s legitimacy. I revere the Supreme Court, having argued before it, having clerked on it. Its legitimacy depends on faith and trust. We must act to restore the credibility and legitimacy of the court, which has been so gravely imperiled.”

Blumenthal knows a thing or two about legitimacy, faith, and trust himself.

He rose to the Senate on the lie of saying, on several occasions, that he served in the Vietnam War when in reality he was a Marine reservist who never left U.S. soil. President Trump highlighted his stolen Valor after a trip to Viet Nam tweeting:

“I have now spent more time in Vietnam than Da Nang Dick Blumenthal, the third rate Senator from Connecticut.”

Republicans stand up against Democrat bullying for the first time in way too many years, the bully tactics by Democrats held no sway with Republicans, who voted almost completely against their threats. Threats that the legacy media backs up with fake news in support of Democrat positions. In spite of being raked over the coals by Democrats and their propaganda press, ever since the mid-term elections of 2018, Republicans are standing together against Democrat scare techniques.

Even Utah Senator Mitt Romney stood up against them and voted for Justice Barrett’s appointment.

The Republican party is finally becoming a Trump party.

Something they were not before. A slew of never-Trumpers and globalist RINO Republicans lost seats or were defeated in 2018 and those who remained realized their continued political careers hinged on fully supporting President Trump and his agenda.

To their credit, Senators, like Lindsay Graham, now works with Trump. Senator Mitch McConnell has turned into a very strong leader, no longer afraid of bad press. Which is how Justice Barrett was nominated, heard, and confirmed in roughly 40 days.

What is at stake in this election

As noted by CNN,





“Barrett, who is 48 years old, is likely to serve on the court for decades and will give conservatives a 6-3 majority on the Supreme Court, a shift in its makeup that could have dramatic implications for a range of issues that could come before it, including the future of the Affordable Care Act and any potential disputes regarding the 2020 election.”

There it was in a nutshell, Democrats fears over Justice Barrett’s appointment. She is young and will help decide cases for several decades to come. What they really fear is someone who believes in a moral code. A code that better reflects that of our founding fathers.

Blumenthal’s threat is not idle words. Rather it is an articulation of what Democrats are plotting as their strategy. But only IF they regain control of the White House and Senate. Which is looking less likely.

Biden and Harris both refuse to answer. However, all Democrats know as a fact, if they gain power they plan on packing the Supreme Court with liberal jurists. All in order to have their way. It is a deep-rooted tradition of Democrats. The only time the court is threatened is when Democrats rule. It started when Franklin Delano Roosevelt threatened SCOTUS. Roosevelt threatening he would pack the court if SCOTUS rules were against his unconstitutional social welfare programs.

SCOTUS believed him and ruled in his favor.

They knew it wasn’t a bluff, as then all branches of government were in the hands of Democrats.

Obama followed that lead when he threatened SCOTUS if they ruled against Obamacare. A weak-kneed Roberts collapsed to that threat. Thus finding a new tax when even Obama’s Attorney General stated that the mandate to purchase insurance was not a tax.

With Barret’s appointment, we can finally foresee some real Justice from SCOTUS with a solid 5-4 majority. Maybe some real issues will finally be resolved, like abortion, gay rights, and the second amendment. But that only happens if President Trump and a Republican Senate are reelected on November 3rd. Because elections have consequences.

