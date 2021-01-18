Dems’ plan to make MAGA into lawbreakers, declare Martial Law

These are the times that try men’s souls. Like most big headline events, the real story of what happened at the capitol won’t be known for days, if not weeks. The truth is most like somewhere between the liberal media narrative and social media. But one this is sure, as hard as it is right now, the values we have had for the last four years we have now. The dreams we had for the last four years we have now. We believed in a world through Donald J. Trump’s eyes. And that world still exists.

But we have to make sure we do not let Democrats determine the truth, as they did on January 6th.

And that means standing down

The goal of the Democrats is to enflame Republicans, create a melee and use it as a reason to further discredit the President. Furthermore, by rounding up Trump supporters and claiming they are domestic terrorists gives them yet another narrative talking point to destroy the Second Amendment, take guns, and round people up. (AOC WANTS TO PURGE THE COUNTRY OF TRUMP SUPPORTERS)

Democrats will then declare an official Martial Law. Official because we already live by Martial Law – told where we can go, prohibited from traveling across state lines, kept from working, living, and pursuing happiness.





Furthermore, the cancel culture warriors will make sure you lose your job, your home, and your children. Michael Beller, former Principal Counsel, PBS – a taxpayer-supported channel, says clearly

“Even if Biden wins, we go for all the Republican voters, and Homeland Security will take their children away.” – Beller

And while Beller is no longer with PBS, he just spoke out loud what Socialist Democrats are thinking.

Shame on you the first time, shame on me the second

On January 6th, Democrats craftily turned the narrative on MAGA supporters. No longer is the movement seen as peaceful and law-abiding. We are seen as a group far more dangerous to America than ANTIFA or BLM, despite the millions of dollars of damage, and lives lost to the riotous groups.

Watch the video. Pay attention to the Police Officer in the Senate Chamber asking “are you guys done yet?” as ANITFA, not Trump supporters, rummage lawmakers desks taking photos. Further on, see a group of Capitol Police walking ANTFA anarchists through the maze of hallways.

Trump supporters can be seen. Peacefully walking through ropes, looking into, but not entering offices. And while they were wrong to enter the Capitol, the Capitol Police did hold open the door. .

Videos, testimony prove that it was not MAGA supporters that started the storm at the Capitol

It was not Trump supporters who caused destruction, mayhem, or threatened Congress. Who was responsible for the deaths on January 6th

On Crossroads with Joshua Phillips, The Epoch Times releases this analysis of the events surrounding Ashli Babbitt’s death. Japanese journalist Masako Ganaha uses video taken during the melee to point out how ANTIFA insurgents and Capitol Police were communicating and how the ANTIFA member leading the confrontation just prior to the shooting of Ashli Babbitt changed his identity in full view of the Capitol Police.

What is most shocking, is that the glass door that Ashli Babbitt was shot through, no one was getting in. The officer inside was not under any threat from Mrs. Babbitt at the time of the shooting.





Reported on OANN this afternoon host Patrick Hussion speaking with…., spoke about the events on January 6th. The conversation was about how, as President Trump was speaking, they could see the insurgency beginning. Cell service was spotty at best, so the President’s speech was not being seen by the crowds. But yet, they could see people moving toward the doors and as Ms. Ganaha reports, they were not obviously Trump supporters.

The Capitol is the people’s building, but the people are not allowed

Raheem Kassam of The National Pulse attended the January 6 rally. Located near the Capitol, he reports walking through the crowds, which were basically peaceful. Kassam saying that there is no way you could have listened to Trump’s speech and made it to the capitol in time to take part in the breach of the Capitol. the Democrats Impeachment threat is based on President Trump inciting the crowd to riot. But that is as far from the truth as Earth is from Mars.

Referencing the Washington Post report that the outgoing Capitol Police Chief Steve Sund believes his efforts to secure the premises for officials went directly to Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Mitch McConnell. (x Capitol Police Chief Says Pelosi, McConnell’s SAA Refused Security Measures)

The Nation Pulse also reported that the Washington Post, and others, the timeline (seen here) makes it impossible for the Trump supporters at the Elipse, listening to the President, could not have possibly made it to the Capitol in order to breach the building.

This means, particularly as there were no cell signals, that those attacking the Capitol building were Trump supporters egged on by the President’s speech is a lie. That there is no basis for impeachment based on his speech. (Transcript here)

The timeline narrative simply does not stack up. Conservatives cannot allow a false narrative to take root to be used against the President or his supporters.

As we watch the National Guard moving into DC and other state capitols around the country, we have to recognize that Trump supporters and the Second Amendment are being set up. As we were on Jan. 6th No Trump supporter should attend any gatherings between now and January 24th. Because if you do, you will hurt President Trump, the MAGA movement and help to erode the Second Amendment.

Every Trump supporter needs to couch their emotions and wait.

This war will not be won on any one day. It is a war of years. We have let President Trump fight for us for the last four years. Now he needs us to be smart. MAGA cannot cut themselves off at the knees once again. We cannot give liberals and the liberal media the chance to call us domestic terrorists.

There will be a time for fighting – which may include conflict – but that time is not now. The organization is not in place. We will lose in the court of public opinion. Donald J. Trump will have more of his liberty, life, business relationships and future destroyed by the vile, vengeful, and vicious Democrats who have fought to destroy him for the last five years.

So far the PGA has announced it is breaking its contract with Trump Golf clubs. Banks, including Deutsche, have said that they would cease working with him. All because of the Democrat’s false narrative as to what happened on January 6th.

The dodgy timeline via The National Pulse – Raheem Kassam

The Washington Post attempts, despite his calls for peaceful protest, that the President egged his followers to riot. Their article admits that the first round of agitators showed up at the Capitol at or about 12:40 pm. The President’s speech did not end until 1:11 pm. And it was at least a 45-minute walk between the speech and the Capitol, putting the first Trump speech attendees at Capitol Hill a full hour after the insurgency began. The breach began at leat 56 minutes before the President’s speech even began.

According to a former FBI agent on the ground at the US Capitol, at least one bus load of Antifa goons infiltrated the Trump rally as part of a false flag operation.

Chaos erupted at the US Capitol building on Wednesday after Vice President Mike Pence announced he would not block Biden’s electors.

The joint session began at 1:00pm. By about 1:15 pm, Senator Josh Hawley was interrupted in his Objection to Arizona’s electors. The violence had already began. President Trump just wrapping up his remarks. Whatever pushed the violence forward, and it sure seems like ANTIFA and other Democrat collaborators are to blame for the violence. it was not the President’s speech in which he said:

“We have come to demand that Congress do the right thing and only count the electors who have been lawfully slated, lawfully slated. I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard. Today we will see whether Republicans stand strong for integrity of our elections, but whether or not they stand strong for our country, our country.”

Trump supporters are being blamed for all of the violence and chaos but according to a former FBI agent, Antifa has infiltrated the Trump rally.

The trouble was caused by Antifa insurgents

Via investigative reporter Paul Sperry: Former FBI agent on the ground at U.S. Capitol confirmed that at least 1 “busload” of ANTIFA thugs infiltrated peaceful Trump demonstrators as part of a false Trump flag op. There are eyewitness accounts of people in dark clothing urging people to rush forward and starting anti-government chants in the crowd.

Lead Image: Nancy Pelosi illegally addresses the troops at the Capitol to create a photo op that Democrats are in control. Screenshot from online social media / NBC News