Democrats win, Conservative journalists will be censored

While he was covering the Portland protests, several people in masks attacked a local conservative videographer named Andy Ngo. (Andy Ngo Has The Newest New Media Career. It’s Made Him A Victim And A Star.)

Ngo has spent two years filming Portland antifascists. On June 29, several demonstrators threw milkshakes and eggs at Ngo, and two masked protesters threw punches and landed a kick to Ngo’s mid-section.

“You notice they always attack people that really have never been attacked before. They attack—and I don’t want to be disrespectful to people that have taken a lot of shots to the face—but they wouldn’t attack some of the people in this room,” Trump said.

“They’re not attacking bikers for Trump, they’re not attacking construction workers for Trump, they’re not attacking law enforcement or military for Trump. You know who they’re attacking? A single man standing there with a camera who never got hit and never hit back before in his life.”

Ngo has claimed that they knew who he was and targeted him for the attack.

The CHAZ / CHOP experience proves that point exactly. Even those who agree with the premise of the left-winged radicals, if they vary in any small way, it leads to beatings, punishment, or even death. CHAZ is the poster child of what this entire BLM madness is all about. It is an idea, not well thought out. That those pushing it want to impose their radical ideology on everyone else.

This isn’t the first time a socialist ideal was pushed on an unsuspecting population.

In 1917 Russia was thrown into a socialist frenzy, that led to several civil wars, ending with Vladimir Lenin at the helm. Those who finally took control viciously massacred those who helped topple the Tsarist government and killing everyone in the royal family.

After taking control, this violent faction, known as Leninist, they purged everyone even remotely thought to be opposed to their rule. College professors, teachers, policemen, journalists, artists, lawyers, and intellectuals were gathered up and shipped to reeducation camps in faraway places. Most never to be heard from again.

But the purges didn’t end with the first round, as soon as the first group was rounded up, the second purge began. In that group, all capitalist, businessmen, landowners, and anyone in the middle class was rounded up and sent to those same reeducation centers.

Shortly after that, the third purge began. It included anyone who harbored any reservations about communism. True or not. If you got into a fight with your neighbor, they would report you as anti-communist and off you would go.

In fact, the purges never stopped. When Stalin replaced Lenin, he performed his own cleansing, ridding himself of Leninist whose loyalty to him he couldn’t be sure of. Khrushchev followed with his own.





Masked transsexual woman in antifa shirt confronts man at protest in Stone Mountain, Ga. Video by @FordFischer. pic.twitter.com/SohO7I40Cv — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 15, 2020

Russia’s political purges were due to ideological differences, no matter how slight they may have been.

Idea police came in the middle of the night and pulled those whose ideas didn’t perfectly match those in power out of their beds and marched them to gulags, or death.

The death toll in Russia alone is estimated at 100 million. All killed in the name of communism. This information is not widely known to our younger people, because it isn’t taught in our schools. In fact, the opposite is taught.

Our high schools and universities are teaching the greatness of communism, ignoring the heinous side. Glamorizing the ideals of socialism. It is why true socialist in CHAZ found themselves punished and killed at the whims of leaders. It was because no one can really explain what “true socialism” is.

So any difference in ideology means reeducation or death. There can be no other resolution to an idea.

Right about here many are thinking that this can never happen in America.

Could anyone, only five months ago have imagined, in their wildest dreams, that a large prosperous city like Seattle or Portland would ever suffer almost three straight months of lawless destruction, looting and anarchy? That’s how fast things can change.

The heck of it is, that a majority of the citizens of those towns elected their officials to do exactly that, allow lawlessness. It isn’t as if no one knew their intentions. Videos abound on what the socialist believe. Project Veritas, for one, posted videos of Bernie workers bragging how after they take control that capitalism and conservatives will be marched to reeducation camps and gulags. (‘Guillotine the rich’: Sanders staffer says he’s ready for armed ‘revolution’)

They idealize Stalin and want nothing more than to emulate his reign of terror. Now they idolize Bernie Sanders, who will be the first to grab a clipboard and send you for socialist education.

The plans of ANTIFA, BLM, Bernie Bros. and Anarchists aren’t a secret.

And no one in the Democrat party, or in the legacy press, condemned those plans for America’s future. By not condemning, they approved of those proclamations. So, the question as to should this openly conservative writer be worried if the Democrats win in November is not only valid but worrisome.

Not only for me, but everyone.

Don’t forget, if Biden wins, especially if Democrats control the Senate, they will control the NSA, who under Obama collected everyone’s phone calls and text messages. (Why did the Obama administration spy on the Associated Press)

They know what you think, and what you say. No one who believes in capitalism will be safe. Just reading conservative websites might be enough to be shipped off to a gulag.

But, fear not, until my dying breath I will continue to amplify the truth over ignorance.

And that truth is that if Democrats win in November we will all be in jeopardy of reeducation camps. Some of us to never be seen or heard from again.

We are at the precipice of the Democracy experiment begun in 1776. Our future all comes to a head-on November 3.

This election is the most important since 1860, where Abraham Lincoln changed this nation’s future. America can become a socialist hell, or remain great; it is all up to the voters.

**************

About the author:

Joseph Ragonese is a veteran of the United States Air Force, a retired police officer, has a degree in Criminal Justice, a businessman, journalist, editor, publisher, and fiction author.

His last book, “The Sword of Mohammad,” can be purchased at Amazon.com in paperback or kindle edition.

Lead image: courtesy of the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) https://www.cpj.org