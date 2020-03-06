WASHINGTON: What a week in politics. Tuesday Joe Biden was a big winner in the Democrat primary. Miraculously his two top contenders dropped out in time for him to make a big win for establishment Democrats. Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar decided, at the last minute, to step out of the race to make an open path for Biden.

What that cost the DNC won’t be known until they get top jobs that neither are qualified for. Maybe vice president for Amy and Secretary of State for Buttigieg.

Bloomberg crashed and burned badly and embarrassed himself for the whole world to see.

His stature is at an all-time low. It is the first time that he couldn’t bully or buy his way to something that he wanted. He will bluster for a while, but it is meaningless.

Sanders was the big loser on Tuesday.

He was a juggernaut going into the big day but lost to establishment Democrats who know how to skewer the process to their needs. Just look at what they did for Hillary in 2016. Sanders never really had a chance at winning, not because he came out of the closet as a dyed in the wool communist, but because he really isn’t on the team.





While he is running as a Democrat, he has never been a part of the club. That’s why he identifies as an independent. Another trait of his is that he hasn’t got that killer instinct that it takes to win.

He showed it when he kowtowed to Hillary over her emails in 2016, and just today when he humbled himself to Biden saying that he would step out of the way if Biden gets a plurality of the delegates to the convention.

Tulsi Gabbard – the last woman standing

That leaves Tulsi Gabbard as the last woman standing and the only player on the stage besides Biden and Sanders. Gabbard won one delegate to the convention from American Somoa, but as she is not the chosen one of the DNC, they have changed the rules to keep her off of the debate stage throughout the remainder of the race to the convention.

That is a good thing, because if she makes it to the convention, and it is brokered, she could present a problem to the President if she became the nominee. I do not think she will get the nomination because she has challenged the DNC on their politics; and while she is a true socialist, she has credentials that mark her as conservative in the radically far-left party.

Gabbard meets the diversity standards of the party, being part non-white, and female

Unfortunately for Gabbard, she loses big time with her heretical beliefs in capitalism, duty and honor. She is a member of the National Guard and a veteran of Afghanistan. Those attributes make her a real challenge to President Trump because she would draw many centrist to vote for her. It is also her downfall with the Democrat party that is so far to the left now that none of the diehard Democrats will vote to give her the nomination.

Watch out for her in 2024, after the Democrats take a trouncing in November and realize that in order to win back their base of working-class Americans they need someone just like her.

In any case, come November we will see President Trump reelected. While the race isn’t over on the Democrat side, the Presidential results are sealed; to Keep America Great.

It doesn’t stop Democrats and their minions in the MSM from formulating plans to unseat Trump.

The mainstream media (MDM) is hyping the Covid-19 Virus to do just that. They are hoping that the virus takes out President Trump because they know that they cannot. Their plan is to blame the President for not foreseeing the future enough to prevent the coronavirus from central China.





Then they are hoping that it kills thousands of Americans so that the citizens who are solidly behind Trump, change their minds and vote for one of them.

If thousands don’t die from the virus, their second hope is that the economic downturn now happening, becomes a recession. Due to investors panicking over China’s inability to fulfill production needs because their plants are shuttered in response to this virus, the DOW has fallen, much to the cheering of Democrats. (Rev. Graham Blasts Bill Maher for Hoping Coronavirus Hurts Trump, ‘That’s Sick’)

Democrats need bad things to happen to America

Bad things before November, if they have any hope of beating President Trump. The problem is, that the Coronavirus is fading in China, plants are reopening, and trade will resume at full speed within a few weeks to a month. The economy will hiccup, but will not take a recessionary turn.

The bad news is that this virus may be enough to tip the scale in Europe and send them into a recession. That will have long-lasting effects on our stock market, but won’t be enough to tip the scales in the Presidential election.

There are not enough Americans who depend on the stock market in their daily life to change their votes.

The MSM will milk any problems with the virus and turn it on President Trump as much as they can, but as most Americans are better off now than under Obama, the press’s efforts to tarnish Trump will fail.

All in all, it was quite a week in politics, one that set Democrats on the path toward the convention.

The road to the White House that follows will depend on Democrats trickery from now until then. They will continue to throw everything they can at President Trump, hoping something gains traction to undermine him.

It is going to be one heck of a ride from now until November, so we can expect anything. My fear is that the Kavanaugh circus is only a glimpse of what’s ahead between now and then.

About the author:

Joseph Ragonese is a veteran of the United States Air Force, a retired police officer, has a degree in Criminal Justice, a businessman, journalist, editor, publisher, and fiction author.

His last book, “The Sword of Mohammad,” can be purchased at Amazon.com in paperback or kindle edition.