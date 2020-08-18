Democrats Virtual Convention begins: We the race-baiters?

LOS ANGELES, August 17, 2020 — The opening night of the 2020 Democrat Virtual Convention was entitled “We the people.” A better title would have been “We the race-baiters.” Under the guise of unity, speaker after speaker spent every waking minute exploiting old wounds to rip us all apart.

Presumptive presidential nominee Joe Biden was an afterthought in a slickly produced Hollywood production long on cliches and cries of systemic racism. But little light on anything substantive that matters. Democrats began their four-day tribute to ordinary people with a Hollywood celebrity famous for being pretty.

Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria is gorgeous and Latina, which apparently makes her qualified to understand what people struggling in Middle America go through. Her character on Desperate Housewives was briefly facing financial struggles, making Longoria an expert on everything that matters. She piously begged Americans to “save our democracy” and then moderated a ton of grievances. Nothing has changed since 1863, so elect Joe Biden.

Ms. Longoria also falsely accused President Donald Trump of preventing the Post Office from sending out Social Security checks. The Social Security Administration does not send the checks by United States mail. Beginning on March 1, 2013, Social Security checks were moved to direct deposit or debit card payments only.





The obligatory videos of children and teen activists were sandwiched around a Latino pastor oblivious to the Democrat Party’s war on churches. For those worried about a lack of Jew-hatred, Tamika Mallory was given a speaking slot rather than Ilhan Omar or Rashida Tlaib.

Then came Congresswoman Gwen Moore of Wisconsin, who wants to help us “Reclaim the soul of America.”

What happened under Obama – Biden is all President Trump’s fault!

Then came a bunch of Democrats blaming Trump for violence that took place in Democrat-controlled areas during the Obama-Biden presidency while Trump was a private citizen.

Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser stated that she wants her daughter to live in an “America where she’s not scared to walk out the door.” However, Bowser is oblivious that violent crime is happening in the Nation’s Capital under Bowser’s watch. Which is somehow Trump’s fault? Bowser has stubbornly resisted Trump’s efforts to restore safety and order to her violent city.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said that what Chicago needed most was “economic empowerment.” People living on the South Side would claim that what Chicago needs most is for their children to stop being shot to death.

Eric Garner’s mother Gwen Carr was also part of the panel. One can have empathy for Ms. Carr, but her grief is misplaced.

Her son was killed in New York City in 2014. The people in charge of government at that time were President Barack Obama, Vice President Joe Biden, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill DeBlasio.

They are all Democrats who could have made changes long before Trump ever sought public office.

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn of South Carolina tried to exploit the horrific AME Church Shooting in Charleston. That horrific event took place in 2015 under the Obama-Biden administration. Charleston Mayor Joseph Riley had been in power for 40 years. Trump was still in real estate in New York.

The killer Dylan Roof was sentenced to life imprisonment after offering a plea bargain to escape the death penalty. If Democrats have a viable plan to end all shootings without trampling the Bill of Rights, they have not said so.

Kerry Kennedy’s insufferably smug ex-husband Governor Andrew Cuomo waxed poetic and nonsensically.

The New York Governor opined that “COVID is the symptom, not the illness” and that “COVID is a metaphor.” His most insane line was that “The virus was attacking the northeast while the White House was still fixated on China.”





The Coronavirus came from China, and at least Cuomo accidentally admitted that Democrats have ignored China for far too long. Cuomo even attacked the incompetent government without a hint of self-awareness that he is the Government in New York.

Nearly 20% of all COVID deaths nationwide were in New York. (More Than 40% of U.S. Coronavirus Deaths Are Linked to Nursing Homes)

Cuomo’s disastrous decision to place COVID victims in nursing homes was a fatal blunder. Cuomo repeatedly praised Trump during the crisis, but he needs to attack Trump during the campaign to have a shot at running for president in 2024. He will have to fight Kamala for the nomination. Or accept the Veep spot.

Kristin Urquiza was billed as an innocent heartbroken woman who lost her father to COVID.

Anyone who saw her Twitter feed would know that she is a hardcore leftist political activist. She blamed Trump for her father’s death. Her father died in San Francisco, a city with virtually no Republicans in government. In a state with no Republican statewide officeholders.

Somehow every death on Governor Gavin Newsom’s watch is Trump’s fault because of “Orange Man bad.” They are beginning to sound like delusional children blaming “Ida know” for the broken vase.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer credited Obama and Biden with saving the auto industry without saying how they did it. Whitmer instituted draconian lockdowns including the banning of seeds and other gardening tools. Her husband was caught trying to violate her own travel orders by taking his boat across the water to another city.

Women for Biden?

Former New Jersey Governor Christine Todd Whitman, eBay founder Meg Whitman, and former New York Congresswoman Susan Molinari were all trotted out as Republican women supporting Biden. Their remarks were all equally disingenuous. All three of these women left the GOP and voted for Democrats long before Donald Trump ever ran for President.

They are all pro-choice on abortion and left the Republican Party over this issue. They should be honest and say so.

Former Ohio Governor John Kasich said that Trump violated GOP principles, but did not provide a single example.

Senator Doug Jones of Alabama, now losing in a landslide election, spoke next. Jones’s election was a fluke when the GOP nominated Roy Moore. His luck has run out, as he trails Tommy Tuberville by 17 points in the polls. (Poll: Tommy Tuberville leads Doug Jones by 17 points in Alabama Senate race)

Dowdy dullard Senator Amy Klobuchar did what she always does. She began with a joke that fell flat. The rest of the failed primary candidates labeled Trump a failure.

Bernie Sanders there for the Bros.

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders began by speaking about climate change. He dedicated one throwaway line to the glory of peaceful protests. Unlike every other speaker before him, at least he chose to lie about the nature of the protests rather than ignore the violent rioters altogether.

The keynote speaker on this evening of racial and ideological grievances was former First Lady Michelle Obama.

She began by saying “I love this country with all my heart.” This was the same woman who said that she had never been proud of her country until her husband Barack was elected President.

She said that a president’s words can “start wars or broker peace.” Trump just brokered a historic peace deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

Mrs. Obama continued her trend of lecturing Americans about how you can only be a good person if you agree with her. She wants everyone to listen, even though she never listens. Her speech catered to the angry left without a hint of appeal to moderate voters. It was less of a keynote convention speech and more of a temper tantrum by a spoiled brat toddler.

She also did not mention California Senator Kamala Harris even once.

There was also no mention on this entire night of violent leftist anarchists burning down buildings, tossing Molotov cocktails, or killing innocent children. Antifa was never mentioned. Everything was about systemic racism. What was also not said is that the worst horrors Democrats complained about happened under Democrats. The message was clear. Black Lives Matter. Non-black lives do not.

From beginning to end, this was “We the race-baiters,” not we the people.