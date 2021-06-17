Democrats using Critical Race Theory to restore segregation in America

FLORIDA: On January 1, 1863, Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation. Attempting to bring a nation mired in a bloody civil war back together, Lincoln made a decision regarding the institution of slavery in America. It took many decades following that event before race relations in America really changed. Now, 158 years after Lincoln’s first steps, two attacks on America are intended to segregate this nation as surely as it was in the early 1960s. And they are using Critical Race Theory fallacies to do so.

They are the 1619 Project and Critical Race Theory.

Both work in unison to spew hatred for America and to segregate us into separate races. Just like the theory of eugenics, which bore the race theory of Aryanism into the murderous Nazi regime during the 1920 and 30s, Critical Race Theory today breaks down the races into good and bad. It pits achievers against non-achievers and breaks down the races into simplistic forms of oppressor and victim. It is fed by a fictitious account of American history, known as the 1619 project, and together both attempt to segregate this nation as bad as it was during the early 1960s.

For those who do not know, the 1619 Project is a long-form journalism project developed by Nikole Hannah-Jones a writer for The New York Times, and The New York Times Magazine. This intrepid [black] writer “aims to reframe the country’s history by placing the consequences of slavery and the contributions of black Americans at the very center of the United States’ national narrative.”

The key to this Wikipedia description of the 1619 project, and its author, is in the single word “reframe;” a simple transitive verb meaning to revise our history.

Critical race theory (CRT), on the other hand, is an academic movement of civil rights scholars and activists in the United States. These scholars seek to critically examine the law as it intersects with issues of race.





To challenge mainstream liberal approaches to racial justice. Critical race theory examines social, cultural, and legal issues as they relate to race and racism. CRT, too, is trying to change American history into a simplistic race war between Caucasians and blacks. The single thesis of the two theories is that blacks are the victims of white oppression in the United States.

And that White oppression began when the first white person stepped foot on this continent. Of course, anyone with a modicum of common sense knows this to be false. Keisha King, an African-American mom in Florida, has gone viral for her heated remarks against teaching critical race theory in Florida schools. (Black mom blasts critical race theory as ‘not teaching the truth’)

King brands critical race theory as racist during a school board meeting in Duvall County, Florida.

She blasted the academic movement saying it was only needed if “you believe that whites are better than blacks. That is not teaching the truth,” she said Thursday, June 10, as quoted by Fox News. “Unless you believe that whites are better than blacks.”

King then explaining how it was outright racist to segregate people into “oppressors” and the “oppressed,” class. The idea that blacks are victims of whites implies that whites are better than African-American’s, and is an idea that finds it roots in the eugenics that justified slavery in the first place. By no longer preaching faith in the Constitution or civic brotherhood, the New York Times hopes that—by creating enough hatred for the nation’s founding, its ideals, and for America’s majority group—justice and harmony will somehow emerge.

This, anyway, is the idea behind its “1619 Project.”

This skewered thinking is what breeds the hatred shown today towards whites, especially white males.

After all, females are automatically victims of males by their birth as the weaker sex. Yet, those who believe in CRT have enough hate within them to hate white women as much as men. Once you justify hatred through CRT, the next logical step is to hate every “oppressor.” Which is happening today. Asians are the next group hated by the “oppressed” blacks and their useful idiot supporters.

Why are Asians the next victims of CRT you might wonder?

Because they are as big of achievers as are Caucasians as a group. This achievement frightens those with little desire to achieve. This brings us right back to Keisha King. She, like a vast majority of African-Americans, wishes to succeed and teach their children how to do the same. And she is intelligent enough to understand that you cannot succeed if you believe that you are oppressed. That feeling of oppression kills all desire to achieve and instills only hate and a desire to exact revenge.

Consumed by the belief that you are oppressed, you simply submit to your oppressor by not contributing to their success. And that is exactly what the Democrat Party is attempting to do. It is reenslaving blacks who buy into the idea of systemic racism, police targeting unarmed blacks, and all Republicans, conservatives, libertarians, liberals, and independents as their enemy.

The party that first embraced slavery to the point of causing the Civil War, is today embracing the re-enslavement of blacks to doing their bidding once again. Only this time by dividing all races to the point that Democrats appear to be their only recourse. However, they forget the truism of P.T. Barnum, when he stated:

“You can fool all of the people some of the time, and you can fool some of the people all of the time, but you cannot fool all of the people all of the time.”

Keisha King proves that the Democrat party has reached the limits of how many people they can continue to fool. The growing numbers of those who see the harm being done to this nation through the Socialist policies of the Democrat leadership are reaching deep into the support Democrats had only 100 days ago. With CTR coming under intense scrutiny, outlawed in a growing number of states like Florida and Texas, and the 1619 project being outed as the fraud that it is, completed by a feeble Democrat as president, and an intellectually challenged vice-president, the prospects of a complete reversal of politics in 2022 seem inevitable.

America will never be segregated again, no matter how hard Democrats try to do so. America became the greatest nation on earth because of all groups and races working together for the single cause of liberty and freedom for all. Yet, they keep trying.

