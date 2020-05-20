Democrats unending quest to destroy Pres. Trump, Gen. Flynn, and America

WASHINGTON: Be you Democrat or Republican, Liberals non-stop single-minded attacks on President Trump are becoming depressing. There is no other word for it. Democrats are doing everything they can to put America into a malaise of political punditry. The lockdown of businesses is causing strain and stress. Making it difficult to conduct the simple day-to-day activities of life.

Yet, Democrats continue there quest to destroy America in their demand that we obey their sycophant rules and regulations. That we accept their non-stop, baseless attempts to destroy the Presidency. To usher America into the New World Order. A place no real American wants to go.

Impeachment 2.0

You have to give Democrats points for their dog-with-a-bone attacks in their smarmy attempts to discredit not only the Office of the Presidency but America in general. From their first attempts to “get him” with the Clinton paid for Steele-Russia dossier to their attacks on George Papadopoulos, Paul Manafort, Roger Stone, and most egregiously, their coordinated attack on General Michael Flynn.

General Flynn is a pediment of what it means to be American. To live in America. Like the rocks that have separated from the mountain to provide a base to protect the mountain, Michael Flynn, the man, selfishly put himself in positions of danger and stress in order to protect America. A war hero, Gen. Flynn, and Gen. Stanley A. McChrystal is responsible for our winning the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq is being butchered by his own Government for Democrat political purposes.





Previously they burned Gen. David Petraeus, who as a presumptive Presidential option in 2016, offered a viable threat to Hillary Clinton. Flynn was targeted because he knows where the bones of Obama’s skeletons are hidden. And he was long hanging fruit in their quest to discredit the Trump presidency before it even began.

General Flynn, and men and women like him, who will sacrifice themselves for the protection of … well you and I… have become ripe targets for our Democrat leadership. People who have taken, but never have sacrificed anything for this country.

And now Democrats like Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer are promising impeachment 2.0 as they gear up to go after the President in 2021 when he wins the 2020 election. Leading to the question of whether this is a promise to their base or a threat to those, like independents, that do not want to suffer the Democrats insults to our country any further

It is often asked, how can a politician be elected penniless only to become a multi-millionaire?

Graft, corruption, back-room deals, and sweetheart arrangements with lobbyists. They sell their positions of power, that was gifted to them, to the highest bidder. Want proof? If Democrats are so “anti-gun” why have they not made America gun-free? Democrat presumptive nominee Joe Biden spent eight years in the White House after being first elected to Congress in 1973.

In 1982 Biden said:

“I believe the compromises that are now a part of this bill have resulted in a balanced piece of legislation that protects the rights of private gun owners while not infringing on law enforcement’s ability to deal with those who misuse guns or violate laws.”

“During my 12 and a half years as a member of this body, I have never believed that additional gun control or federal registration of guns would reduce crime. I am convinced that a criminal who wants a firearm can get one through illegal, nontraceable, unregistered sources, with or without gun control,” he continued.

And once they get a taste of that power, of the financial rewards of power, it is hard to let go. Even if it means taking money from a lobbyist. Thus leading to career politicians who like Nancy Pelosi (elected 1987), Maxine Waters (1991), Jerrold Nadler (1992), and Chuck Schumer (1998). And the aforementioned Joe Biden, all sitting inside Washington since 1982.

In the CNN Business article “Millionaires-in-Chief – The top White House contenders are a lot richer than the rest of us. Here’s where they got it…and where it goes” writer Marlys Harris, a senior business editor, writes:

Clinton’s money Net Worth: $34.9 million

Where she got it When Bill Clinton first ran for President in 1992, Hillary provided most of the couple’s income working for the Rose law firm in Little Rock; he earned only $35,000 a year as governor of Arkansas. Although she takes in $165,200 a year as a senator, these days Bill is breadwinner-in-chief. His presidential pension is $201,000 a year, and he grabbed a $12 million advance for his 2001 memoir, “My Life.” (Her “Living History” won an advance of $8 million and $7 million in royalties.) But it’s been Bill’s great gift for gab that has really feathered the Clintons’ nest. He earned an astounding $41 million speaking to groups and corporations in the first six years since he left office. Standard fee: $150,000. The fact that he may be married to the next President can only burnish his star power.

But Hillary did not become President and the money train came to an abrupt halt. (Clinton Foundation cash flow continues to drop years after 2016 election loss – 11/2019) We here nothing about his speaking engagements. Or supposed good works of the foundation. In Bill and Hillary Clinton’s Life in Exile: The Once-Powerful Political Couple Now Seeks Attention (05/2019), author Bill Powell writes of Bill Clinton: He is 72 now, 15 years on from open-heart surgery and the complications that arose from it. He was, the friend says, a “bit sad, and more than a bit angry.” The 2020 race for the White House was underway, and not many of the ever-expanding field of Democratic contenders had phoned him or come calling to discuss what it is like to run a presidential campaign. A lot of the contenders seemed to be scrambling to the left to satisfy the progressive wing of the party “and the angry Twitter-verse,” as Bill’s dinner companion puts it. “This guy’s political brain is still sharp—among the sharpest in the party—and he worries that [the Democratic Party] may be frittering away the chance it has to beat Trump next year.” That’s where the anger comes in. And the sadness? “He realizes, politically, he’s in exile, and to some extent, Hillary is too. This is a tough time for them.” Powell’s words providing substance to the non-stop barrage of attacks against the President.

Democrats moving America toward socialism Prior to Hillary Clinton’s 2016 loss, the Obama administration had America on a path toward becoming the paying partner in a global economy. To move America closer and closer to socialism, a form of government that the Obama coterie preferred. At the time of Fidel Castro’s death, Obama made the tone-deaf statement: Obama offered his condolences to Castro’s family, reaffirming that the Cuban people have a “friend and a partner” in the US. “We know that this moment fills Cubans — in Cuba and in the United States — with powerful emotions, recalling the countless ways in which Fidel Castro altered the course of individual lives, families, and of the Cuban nation,” Obama’s statement read. “History will record and judge the enormous impact of this singular figure on the people and world around him,” he added. President Obama’s fondness for the Cuban doctors that have been ruining the lives of Cubans since 1959. In the Independent, writer Lizzie Dearden writes Fidel Castro: Cuban leader condemned as ‘dictator’ who presided over executions and human rights abuses – 11/16 writes:

Human Rights Watch cited secret police, surveillance, short-term detentions, house arrests, travel restrictions, criminal prosecutions and politically motivated sackings as methods of “enforcing political conformity”, as well as restrictions embedded in legal and constitutional structures.

All media is heavily censored and the spreading of “unauthorised news” a criminal offence, with internet access heavily limited by cost and restrictions.

And:

As the one-party system came into force, independent newspapers were closed and homosexuals, priests and others viewed as a threat were herded into labour camps for “re-education”. Censorship and repression spread, with fans of American rock ‘n’ roll among those targeted. Freedom of expression, religion, association, assembly, movement and the press were denied. Democrats destruction of the Constitution and the peaceful transference of power that has stood for more than 240 years Today the left, liberals, are fighting to destroy the rights of freedom, the right to assemble, the rights to bear arms .. the basis of our Bill of Rights, just one document, like the Constitution, that Democrats have said needs to be altered. David B. Rivkin Jr. and Lee A. Casey write in the Wall Street Journal’s Democrats Abandon the Constitution – The Kavanaugh battle lost, they claim the Electoral College, Senate and judiciary are illegitimate – Oct. 2018) Brett Kavanaugh’s appointment to the Supreme Court has sparked a firestorm of outrage and recrimination on the left. Some attacks seem aimed at intimidating the justices into supporting progressive causes. “The Court must now prove—through its work—that it is worthy of the nation’s trust,” Eric Holder, President Obama’s attorney general, tweeted Oct. 6. Yet the attacks go beyond ideology. Detractors of Justice Kavanaugh and President Trump are denouncing the Constitution itself and the core elements of America’s governmental structure.

It is that structure, the structure of the Founding Fathers, the Republic Benjamin Franklin warned we could lose, that has been protected by the Constitution. Democrats want to see the first and second amendments changed. They want to remove the electoral college in favor of a popular vote giving dense big cities, like Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York, the ability to choose our next President. Which would be by default the Democrat’s choice.

Protecting the Obama Administration

Investigations in the Obama administration continue, however, empirical evidence does show us that Obama, and Biden, did undertake courses of action that were at best questionable at worse illegal. While the investigations should go deep enough to take a look at the many scandals of the 44th administration, including

The IRS scandal and the targeting of conservative groups. Benghazi and the administration’s failure to respond to Ambassador Chris Stevens pleas for help resulting in the deaths of the Ambassador, Information Management Officer Sean Smith, CIA contractors Tyrone S. Woods and Glen Doherty and wounding ten others. Obama and Clinton then trying to cover themselves in lies about the attack being a result of an anti-Muslim video. The Bowe Bergdahl scandal and trading five Gitmo terrorists for the Army deserter. Iran deal ransom payments – US sent plane with $400 million in cash to Iran – CNN Veterans Affairs death list scandal – 307,000 veterans may have died awaiting Veterans Affairs health care – CNN Solyndra scandal — $500 million lent to a failed solar company – Washington Post The great “stimulus” heist – Obama took a trillion dollars of taxpayer funds for “stimulus” spending, creating virtually zero private-sector jobs. The money did vanish into thin air as Obama, Biden and Democrats like Pelosi began complaining that billions were needed to repair roads and bridges. Operation Fast and Furious the insane program of Obama and AG Holder to use American gun dealers and straw purchasers to arm Mexican drug lords. Their reason being so the administration could complain about lax regulations on American gun sales to restrict American Second Amendment constitutional rights. Adding to this is that AG Holder was held in Contempt of Congress even as Obama’s White House shielded him. ObamaCare – the biggest lie of Obama’s was “if you like your doctor you can keep your doctor.” Instead of protecting American’s ObamaCare destroyed the delivery of health care services, giving it to some while making it so expensive to others that more Americans were left underinsured, while paying higher premiums, than where helped. Spying on reporters at the AP and the deaths of James Rosen and Michael Hastings Hillary Clinton’s secret server – Subverting rules, she was guilty of sending classified emails on her home-brew server, and Obama knew about it. The Pigford scandal –Abuse of a program using taxpayer dollars meant to compensate minority farmers for racial discrimination exploded. NSA spying scandal: Edward Snowden’s pilfering of sensitive National Security Agency data damaged national security, creating diplomatic problems and AG Eric Holder thanked Mr. Snowden for performing a public service by exposing surveillance programs the Obama administration didn’t want to talk about. Polluting Colorado’s Animas River: The Environmental Protection Agency turned the river orange unleashing water from closed copper mines. EPA officials escaped punishment Solyndra – This green energy scandal introduced America to “crony capitalism” wasting millions of tax dollars. by misleading the Department of Energy in its application for the $535 million loan guarantee. There were shortcomings with the DOE’s process of managing and approving the loan guarantee to Solyndra. (Why the Solyndra mistake is still important to remember) GSA scandal: General Services Administration wasted taxpayer money on lavish parties; the administration tried to cover it up. (GSA Threw an $800,000 Party and All You Got Was the Bill) VA death list scandal – Department of Veterans Affairs put veterans on secret death lists and executives turned in phony status reports and signed themselves up for big bonuses. Mr. Obama spun the news with hollow promises. Secret Service gone wild: White House fence jumpers, tipsy Secret Service agents driving a car into a security barrier, and agents soliciting hookers in Columbia.

Then there is the Government Shutdown of 2013, which may be a precursor to the 2020 China Flu Shutdown.

In 2013 Obama did everything he could to make citizens feel maximum pain. From barricades to keep veterans away from memorials, to releasing illegal alien criminals from detention centers. All in order to shove Obamacare down our collective throats.

All after Republicans failing to block the passage of the original act in 2010, failing to pass countless repeals from 2010 – 2013. Losing a Supreme Court case in 2012 and failing to win the 2012 U.S. Presidential Election to Obama, putting Obama/Biden back in the White House.

This is when the Tea Party rose up within the Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives who then attached a provision to a spending bill eliminating funding for the implementation of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (PPACA) in order to fund the rest of the U.S. Federal Government.

That bill was sent to the U.S. Senate. The Democrat-led Senate then stripped out the provisions relating to defunding PPACA and sent it back to the House. The Republican-led House then sent back a version of the bill that delayed implementation of the Act for one year. The Democrat Senate tabled the measure and didn’t even take it up for consideration.

The result was the Government “shutting down.” However, essential services such as the military and post office continued to be funded. As well as the paychecks of those Congressmen. All becoming a lesson for voters in how every dollar they get from the government is a dollar that can be used against them when are they impudent enough to demand spending restraint.

It is here that Democrats had a first taste of controlling Americans via a countrywide shutdown. Now using the China Flu pandemic as their excuse to protect American, they not only shut down the government but the entire economy. All in their hopes to discredit President Trump, destroy the best economy and lowest jobless rates America has had, and push American’s into the servitude of the high taxes and reduced Constitutional rights.

Democrats assault on America all begins with Russia and General Michael Flynn

A fully declassified email from Susan Rice to Susan Rice is exposing early elements of the Democrat’s assault on President Trump and America. Rice wrote to herself detailing a meeting held three weeks prior on the day of President Trump’s inauguration. We are learning this was done because the White House legal counsel told her to so so. (Declassified Susan Rice email describes Comey’s concerns with Flynn)

The declassified portions being:

“Director Comey affirmed that he is proceeding ‘by the book’ as it relates to law enforcement. From a national security perspective, Comey said he does have some concerns that incoming NSA Flynn is speaking frequently with Russian Ambassador Kislyak. Comey said that could be an issue as it relates to sharing sensitive information. President Obama asked if Comey was saying that the NSC should not pass sensitive information related to Russia to Flynn. Comey replied ‘potentially. ’ He added that he has no indication thus far that Flynn has passed classified information to Kislyak , but he noted that ‘the level of communication is unusual.'” (emphasis added)

Rice’s memo details FBI director Comey’s concern about sensitive information related to Russia being provided to Flynn. Comey’s objection due to a “level of communication.” An assessment that is unquantifiable. What is quantifiable is that FBI records show that Flynn had not passed on classified information.

In the Rice email, she repeats three times that Obama wants everything done by “the book.”

But nothing was being done by “the book.”

A briefing was never given to President Trump, a routine procedure, about the investigation into General Flynn.

As facts worked their way into the sunlight, Rice hit the cable news shows to deny any knowledge of the investigation of General Flynn. (Susan Rice’s Email Proves FBI Had No Legitimate Reason To Question Flynn) Rice suggesting that former FBI director Comey suggested she not share sensitive information concerning Russia with Flynn.

Why this odd email on the day that Trump became President.

Rice claims it took three weeks because she was busy. However, her schedule shows that she had plenty of time to write other memos and attend events.

The accepted thought is that Rice was worried that as she was at the meeting with President Obama and VP Biden. And that it was clear she knew that the President and Vice President were aware of the investigation into the Trump team. That the investigation was under the guise that the Trump administration was doing something wrong, which they were not.

Rice did not tell Flynn about the investigation despite the fact that she was reading him into the NSA position. Her CYA memo is that she attended the meeting on the advice of Comey who said we could not be candid about Russia with the incoming administration.

This just proves that America’s trip down the depressing path of Democrat “malarky” has been ongoing, prevalent, and planned since 2016. From Clinton’s financial support of the Steele Dossier to the actions of Peter Strzok

Democrats about-face on General Flynn

In late December, the FBI had decided they would close their inquiry into Flynn saying they had no evidence of collusion, that it never happened. Being the Christmas holiday, the paperwork to dismiss was. held up and it is during this time Peter Strzok sends Lisa Page an email saying “our incompetence has saved us, we have permission from Comey’s office to proceed with the interviewing of Flynn.”

Only the FBI interview with General Flynn concluded that Flynn had not been duplicitous in his actions. That he did not lie to the FBI. But that was not good enough for Agent Strozk, who is the vilest of villains in this tale.

So why did Rice write the email to herself? The WH council wanting something to cover Obama’s hindquarters. To provide a basis for the story that President Obama told Comey to act by the rules. But as facts emerge, Comey was either misleading the president or told President Obama that the investigation was going to be shut down in December.

So was the President aware that Comey was off the book? That Comey had not informed President Trump of the investigation, as should have been done. You guess.

The Justice Department dropped its case against Michael Flynn “with prejudice.”

The latest evidence further undermines the credibility of James Comey’s FBI, special counsel Robert Mueller, and the entire “Russia collusion” investigation.

The retired Army general had initially pleaded guilty to making false statements to the FBI on Jan. 24, 2017. This is when two agents interviewed him at the White House shortly after he took over as President Trump’s national security adviser. But he later reversed his plea as new information emerged that the FBI may have tried to entrap him.

The two agents took notes to create the 302 based on those notes. This is a task to be done in a matter of days. However, five weeks after the interview Strozk and Page were still editing the notes. And now the original exculpatory notes are missing. The original 302 is missing. The only thing we have is the results of Strozk and Page’s reimagining of that interview with Flynn. However, their revisionist telling of that interview is not legally permissible. Nor should it have been allowed. The documents filed on Thursday in federal court vindicate the general’s reversal. Justice said the FBI’s interview of Mr. Flynn was “untethered to, and unjustified by, the FBI’s counterintelligence investigation into Mr. Flynn,” and that the interview was not “conducted with a legitimate investigative basis.” In the court filing GOVERNMENT’S MOTION TO DISMISS THE CRIMINAL INFORMATION AGAINST THE DEFENDANT MICHAEL T. FLYNN U.S. attorney Timoty Shea states: The United States of America hereby moves to dismiss with prejudice the criminal information filed against Michael T. Flynn pursuant to Federal Rule of Criminal Procedure 48(a). The Government has determined, pursuant to the Principles of Federal Prosecution and based on an extensive review and careful consideration of the circumstances, that continued prosecution of this case would not serve the interests of justice. Mr. Flynn entered a guilty plea—which he has since sought to withdraw—to a single count of making false statements in a January 24, 2017 interview with investigators of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (“FBI”). See ECF Nos. 3-4. This crime, however, requires a statement to be not simply false, but “materially” false with respect to a matter under investigation. 18 U.S.C. § 1001(a)(2). Materiality is an essential element of the offense. Materiality, moreover, requires more than mere “relevance” or relatedness to the matter being investigated; it requires “probative weight,” whereby the statement is “reasonably likely to influence the tribunal in making a determination required to be made.” United States v. Weinstock, 231 F.2d 699, 701 (D.C. Cir. 1956) (emphasis added). The filing recounts how the FBI had concluded in late 2016 that there was no evidence that Mr. Flynn had colluded with Russia. However, this did not stop Mr. Comey and his loyalists from setting up Mr. Flynn during an interview that had no legal basis. The documents show that Mr. Comey told his deputies not to inform the White House general counsel of the visit. And not to tell the White House about Flynn’s conversation with the ambassador. They also show that Mr. Comey worked around senior Justice officials, including Acting Attorney General Sally Yates, who thought the White House should be informed. General Flynn’s investigation is yet another example of Mr. Comey acting as if he was a law unto himself. As he did in the matter of Attorney General Loretta Lynch’s tarmac meeting with Bill Clinton. And his referencing Hillary Clinton’s emails and use of a private, non-secured service as being a “matter.” A choice of words suggested by… Peter Strzok. All of which is a very scary warning not about unseeable viruses, but American Intelligence Agencies turned not against crime, but against political opponents. Even as they knew they were building a case of straw against General Flynn. Their only hope to destroy President Trump, then Vice President Pence. In order to instill Nancy Pelosi into the White House and protect the Obama administration’s malfeasance. But fear not. If Donald Trump wins 2020, they will continue to use whatever they can to continue their assault on the Presidency. And if Joe Biden wins? They will bury all of what has been uncovered, rebuild the FBI and intelligence agencies to continue their assaults. They have already let us know a President can be impeached after he / she leaves office. And America will be one step closer to socialism and the censoring of a free press.

Lead Image: Official White House Photo by Pete Souza –