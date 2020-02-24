Democrats unable to destroy President Trump targeting AG William Barr

WASHINGTON: Democrats (or Dumocrats) need a victory, badly. After having suffered loss after loss when going up against President Trump, they really need a win. That is if they have any hope of retaining the House, much less expanding their power to the Senate or the White House.

Their record against the President begins before his election in August 2016 when FBI counterespionage chief Peter Strzok and attorney Lisa Paige met with Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe leading to the infamous “insurance policy” text.

In October of 2016, a month before the 2016 Election, the liberal blog Lawfare, a reference to use the law as a weapon, asks the question





“What if Trump wins? We need an insurance policy against the unthinkable: Donald Trump’s actually winning the Presidency.”

Lawfare founder Benjamin Wittes, a friend of FBI Director James Comey, writing how his vision of an insurance policy against Trump requires that Democrats challenge and obstruct Trump, using the courts as a “tool” and Congress as “a partner or tool.” (A Coalition of All Democratic Forces, Part III: What if Trump Wins?)

Wittes even mentions impeachment — two weeks before Trump is elected.

“One would hope that Congress would be a partner or tool, in such a project, being a coordinate branch of government with vast legislative, oversight, appropriations, and impeachment powers.”

Donald Trump is still a candidate in October 2016 when the FBI begins to wiretap Trump campaign adviser Carter Page. The legality of that wiretap, used by intelligence agencies to spy not only on Page but other Trump associates, if not the candidate himself, is still under question.

Candidate Trump becomes President-Elect Trump in November of 2016, putting the Trump resistance into overdrive.

In January 2017, Politico reports (Ukrainian efforts to sabotage Trump backfire)

“Ukrainian government officials tried to help Hillary Clinton and undermine Trump by publicly questioning his fitness for office. They also disseminated documents implicating a top Trump aide in corruption and suggested they were investigating the matter, only to back away after the election. And they helped Clinton’s allies research damaging information on Trump and his advisers, a Politico investigation found.”

Within days of President Trump’s inauguration attorney Mark Zaid tweets

Followed by:





Special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of Trump and his administration begins on May 17, 2017, ending in March of 2019 without finding any collusion between Trump, his associates and Russia. This despite that John Brennan and James Clapper, in their positions as CNN analysts, have claimed that the evidence of collusion is overwhelming.

They followed up with two very loud and boisterous attempts to oust the sitting President. Following the Russia collusion dossier hoax, after two years of shouting out daily that they have seen the proof to remove the President, the investigation fizzled out with no proof and no indictment against anyone for collusion.

Even their highly touted indictments against Russians overseas backfired when those charged fought back. (Here Are All of the Indictments, Guilty Pleas and Convictions From Robert Mueller’s Investigation)

On January 23, 2018, Former Vice President Joe Biden brags about forcing Ukraine to fire its top prosecutor, threatening to withhold U.S. aid.

In the meantime, Democrats begin their attack on Judge Brett Kavanaugh, claiming during his September 2018 Senate Judiciary Committee hearings that he had sexually attacked Christine Blasey Ford – allegations that could not be proven and that included the lies of now-convicted Atty. Michael Avanti.

Judge Kavanaugh was exonerated and now sits on the Supreme Court bench.

Yet the Democrats are not done

Next came Ukraine whatever the heck that was supposed to be. It led to an embarrassing impeachment of the President where no laws were broken. The whole affair proving how totally incompetent Democrats really are. The President being impeached by the house only to be exonerated by the Republican-led Senate.

So while the House attempted impeachment, the President was not impeached.

Demystifying Democrats Lies and Misdemeanors

For three years Democrats have embarrassed themselves with lies about Donald J. Trump. From surefire evidence that President Trump had colluded with Russia to steal his victory, to the harassment and public embarrassment of Justice Kavanaugh, to their fanciful evidence was that the President intimidated Ukraine in a quid quo pro scheme, the President has suffered undeniable harassment by Democrats.

With a dozen eggs on their face from their attempts to destroy Trump, Democrats need to boost the spirits of their minions, who don’t have the brains of a milliworm between them if they believe any of the party shenanigans. And if Nasty Nancy wants to keep her exalted position as leader of the Democrat party, she must create a victory for the party. But there is no victory for them to get.

Nonetheless, these non-literate, undereducated souls are their base and voters. Of course, just as all journalists are not left-wing lunatics, not all Democrats fall for the radicalism being foisted by today’s Democrats. Don’t get me wrong, not all Democrats are dumb, illiterate, lacking in intelligence, nor uneducated; only those falling for Bernie socialism and Nancy fantasies. Who believe Elizabeth Warren’s lies.

Nancy Pelosi is living with the conundrum of constantly being a loser in her attempts to destroy President Trump.

She also needs to convince Democrats to vote Democrat come November – even if that vote will go to avowed socialist Bernie Sanders.

Whatever tactic she tries next needs to be fast and complete. As Speaker of the House of Representatives, she can impeach almost anyone within Trump’s cabinet, as well as within the judiciary.

As recently released ex-Democrat Governor of Illinois, Rod Blagojevich says lapsed Democrats in the age of Trump are Trumpocrats. Watching the fecal follies in Nevada, of the Democrat debates, proves none of those on the stage are worthy of becoming President.

So those who love America, its traditions, its morality, and its nobility, will vote for Trump in November. Or stay home. Which, in the end, is a vote for Trump.

A lot of power for anyone, too much for a vindictive, overbearing, unreasonable Speaker; which is exactly what Nasty Nancy is.

Her next target will be Attorney General, William Barr. He scares the living bejesus out of Democrats, and some RINOs, because he is digging into the official corruption that has been the Washington D.C. way for too many years.

That corruption has led us to where we are today.

The only way Trump can be stopped is by stopping Barr from learning the truth. Because so many career politicians, both Republican and Democrats, are hopelessly corrupted, Barr is an easy target. Nasty Nancy can secure a quick victory against Trump by impeaching and removing William Barr from office before any indictments are out against so many.

President Trump opened a hornet’s nest when he appointed Barr to office, and lots of people are shaking because of it. This is Nancy’s only shot at a win-win, and she knows there is help by both sides to stop the truth from being learned.

William Barrs words: Obama and Brennan were spying on Trump

Inadvertently President Trump opened the door for this when he tweeted his dissatisfaction with events from the DOJ’s handling of Roger Stone’s conviction. Barr’s investigation may be the only opening to rid the crooks, while simultaneously providing Democrats with the boost they need going into the 2020 elections.

This is Nancy’s only shot at a win, and it will be the fight to watch before the election.

Already the mainstream media buzz is undermining Barr. We will see what follows next. In any case, the ongoing saga of Democrats versus truth, justice and the American way, continues.