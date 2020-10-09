Democrat’s Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi: Crazy is as crazy does

WASHINGTON. Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told the Washington Press corps she and her party’s leaders are “going to be talking about the 25th Amendment.” This constitutional provision has within it a clause allowing for the president’s removal from office if he “is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office.”

A crazy Deep State plot

You may recall that back in 2017, former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe and Deputy US Attorney General Rod Rosenstein hatched a plot to secretly record President Trump in the Oval Office. Rosenstein thought capturing conversations of the irascible Trump speaking bluntly and unfiltered might sound crazy to professional Washingtonians who speak so smoothly out of both sides of their mouths.

Then Rosenstein would present the recordings to members of the president’s cabinet for review. If a majority of them agreed that Trump was mentally unstable and unfit to serve, they could start proceedings to remove him from office.

But it’s clear McCabe thought Rosenstein’s idea farfetched. He later told CBS’s “60 Minutes” he had a more plausible backup scheme.





“I was very concerned that I was able to put the Russia case on absolutely solid ground, in an indelible fashion. That were I removed quickly, or reassigned or fired, that the case could not be closed or vanish in the night without a trace.”

McCabe was clearly grandstanding. He made it sound as if he and he alone was responsible for triggering the Trump/Russia collusion counterintelligence investigation. McCabe obviously thought Trump would cave like your typical tangential Republican and be drummed out of office, and he wanted all the credit.

McCabe never thought a government of, by, and for the people could withstand the power of the Deep State. Unlike timid Republican presidents of the recent past, outsider Trump refused to surrender.

And this despite Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s warning to Trump while speaking with MSNBC host Rachel Maddow.

“Let me tell you, you take on the intelligence community, they have six ways from Sunday at getting back at you.”

As you know, the Deep State failed to remove Trump from office and now find themselves the target of investigations by Attorney General William Barr and US Attorney John Durham.

The crazy Deep-State crazy plot revisited

So, why is Nancy Pelosi and her fellow Democrats telegraphing their intention to repeat a failed plan to remove Trump from office through the use of the 25th Amendment?

Clearly, they believe Trump is going to win in November, and the gesture is a panicked response to this chilling realization. The only other option is that Biden wins, and they remove him and escalate President Harris with V.P. Clinton?

Add to this Trump’s investigation of President Obama and Hillary Clinton’s weaponized Deep State – unmasking the names of their corrupt human sources and the methods behind their operations – and you can see Pelosi and the Democrat’s conundrum.

What will Democrats do without their Gestapo-like election meddlers?

And what more might the Justice Department investigations uncover regarding past interference by US intelligence services in American elections?

The single consistency to Democrat/Deep-State actions against the Trump presidency is the charge he’s colluded with foreign powers (Russia and Ukraine) to undermine the American electoral system, which really means the political ambitions of the Democratic Party.

With the Deep State currently occupied in a war with Justice Department investigators, it seems the only gambit left Pelosi and her fellow Dems is to claim that all opposition to Democratic Party hegemony over America is a symptom of, well, insanity.





Trump laughed off Pelosi’s desperate call to action with a simple response via Twitter:

“Crazy Nancy is the one who should be under observation. They don’t call her Crazy for nothing!

Crazy Nancy is the one who should be under observation. They don’t call her Crazy for nothing! https://t.co/7vE0Jvq0dM — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2020

*****************************************************************************************

Top Image: Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi floats idea

to remove President Trump from office by use of the 25th Amendment. ABC News screen capture.