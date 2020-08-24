Democrats ongoing coups and conspiracies a result of their ignorance

Every week, sometimes multiple times per week, we hear the latest Democrat theory as to why President Trump is the “orange man bad” they love to hate. But it seems that their hates usually begins in lawlessness (Russia) or ignorance (Post Office). But always creating a new coup attempt or conspiracies against the President.

Way too often Democrats uproars of indignation are based on ridiculous thought. Remember when President Trump walked off the stage at Annapolis. A steep ramp, leather-soled shoes, and a hot day. The President could ignore the danger and possibly slip and fall. Or, being a pragmatist, he walked carefully. Liberal Media reporting was the President is frail. Another conspiracy attempt.

The female in the clip starts this off with “President Trump is not known to be athletic.” The man is 74 and works tirelessly for this country. And when he plays golf, he is criticized. (Trump defends golf outings: It’s my ‘exercise’)





I know many in business and politics that work out endlessly, in some cases to a point of exhaustion. It is their number one passion in life, but nobody complains. My “exercise” is playing, almost never during the week, a quick round of golf. Obama played more and much longer…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 12, 2020

But isn’t that what President Trump does?

He looks at the entire situation and makes the response he feels is appropriate. We hear time and time again how Trump gathers stakeholders – from the border wall defenders to military leaders to scientists seeking a virus to gather information on the many “issues” that come across the Resolute Desk.

Democrats, however, howl and wail, rend cloth and scream at the sky, but in time we find the President’s instincts are right. Take the China Virus, COVID-19. In a short period of time, December 31 to January 31, China, and the World Health Organization (WHO), partners in COVID misinformation, we learned of the virus. Trump was told by China and WHO that it was not a pandemic.

When the President closed America to travelers from China Joe Biden led the Democrat charge that the President is Xenophobic and a travel ban un-American.

From the Boston Globe “Trump’s xenophobic travel ban punishes Americans above all – The president’s recent anti-immigration move is breaking up American families” reports:

“The NO BAN Act — or the National Origin-Based Antidiscrimination for Nonimmigrants Act — was filed last year by US Representative Judy Chu of California. It’s a fair and sensible policy solution that inserts fundamental checks and balances into the president’s executive power to indefinitely restrict or bar foreigners from coming to the United States. The bill would amend the section of the Immigrant and Nationality Act that grants the president such broad discretion and, aside from repealing all Trump’s travel ban orders, it would require that all future presidential travel limits be reported to Congress and the public, and that they be supported by credible evidence.”

However, the ban saved lives. It was not an anti-China ban, but a pro-American action to save lives. (Dr. Fauci credits travel ban with saving lives, refuses to specifically blame protests for spreading COVID).

In hindsight, always 20/20, Trump’s response to COVID-19 was right.

He worked quickly to make sure America was prepared to provide for Americans who became sick. The President’s strong relationships with businesses had car and pillow makers making PPE. He motivated the Military hospital ships Comfort and Hope. The Comfort went to New York’s harbor. The President oversaw turning Javitz Center into a hospital for COVID sufferers. They even erected a MASH unit in Central Park to help serve the people of New York, including Manhatten and New Jersey.

So what did the Democrats do? Democrats ignored the earliest of advice – mostly if someone has COVID keep them away from those who do not, particularly the sick and elderly. Instead of putting COVID patients into hospitals, the Javitz Center, the Comfort, or the MASH units, they put COVID patients into ill-equipped nursing homes who put sick people in with older patients and patients with other illness or recovering. Why would Governor Cuomo do such a thing? He was busy being a cabal news star.





Using the facilities President Trump provided from the Federal Government would have given the President a perceived win. And Democrats cannot have that. Instead, they killed 11,000 people. (Janice Dean: COVID-19 killed my in-laws after Cuomo’s reckless New York nursing home policy). Not only did Democrats kill people, but they also did so while decimating America’s soul with the impeachment hoax. (Impeachment costs stretch into — umm, unknown millions).

Russia, Kavanaugh, Mueller, Impeachment, COVID, Killer Hornets – now its the Post Office and Rose Garden

President Trump, in his remarks at the Republican National Convention today, remarked that he had 130 judgeships to fill. When he asked why Obama left so many open benches, he was told that Obama assumed Clinton would win. They did not intentionally give him such a gift.

Democrat narcissism did not let them imagine that businessman, New Yorker Donald J. Trump would win the nomination, much less the election. And they are seeing history repeat as enthusiasm for Donald Trump’s re-election far exceeds any for Joe Biden.

So now Democrats are spending money on hearings featuring Post Office

Dems threaten to subpoena DeJoy over mail delay document

Democrats worry damage has already been done to weaken the Postal Service’s capacity ahead of the November elections. (Postmaster General Louis DeJoy says election mail will not be slowed down). Democrats, instead of helping Americans struggling with COVID are attacking the US Post Office, but they are doing so from a seat of ignorance. They keep talking about “charging” Amazon more to bail out the Post Office that does not need bailing out (USPS forecasts push back timeline of when it expects to run out of cash).

But, but, but Amazon has its own delivery system, it does not use the Post Office as a primary delivery system. Even the President has bought into the Amazon delivery story.

Democrat ignorance on display.

Instead, they are pushing for $25 billion for the Post Office , an organization that unions are keeping from being effective. (Time to Admit it: The Postal Service Has a Union Problem)

Then Donald Trump is driving around with a trailer locking and stealing mailboxes. Another bit of Democrat ignorance. The boxes that are locked are done so to lessen the ability for thieves to open the larger slot and fish for mail. The Post Office regularly removes mailboxes from corners when they are lightly used. Why? It takes time and money to send a mail carrier to open and empty those mailboxes. If there are only a few pieces of mail, the USPS asks you to take it to the local post office, or just drop it, with postage attacked, in your mailbox.

Watch the following video from USPS flashback: Obama administration removed thousands of mailboxes – 2016 report: ‘Nationally the number of collection boxes declined by more than 12,000 in the past five years’. President Trump explains his decision-making process when it comes to the USPS.

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

The Post Office scandal is not a scandal. It is a ploy. Only Democrats think they can lie and cajole American’s into believing them. They seem to think that the President can march into each state, kick their governor’s out, and change their policies. And he can’t. Not even the running of the Federal Post Office. If he could walk into states and push his policies, Portland’s riots would be long over. And Cuomo would have been stopped from killing over 11,000 people in nursing homes.

Democrats are not going to get all of us to fall for their bull-hockey. They think they can confuse the election, particularly if Trump wins, to keep him from serving an additional four years.

That foreigner in the White House just destroyed the Rose Garden

This may be my favorite Democrat scandal outrage of the last four years. The First Lady, Melania Trump, oversaw a refurbishment of the rose garden. The goals were to move the large trees along the portico to another area of the White House lawn to expose the architecture. And to make the Rose Garden, an important area of the White House in these COVID times, handicap accessible.

Liberals are calling Melania a “classless illegal” for redoing the Rose Garden, saying she’s a “foreigner” who has no right to redo “OUR HISTORY” https://t.co/xH6wlhDnYW — W.E. Dupree (@WayneDupreeShow) August 24, 2020

This tweet shows President Obama walking near a flowering Crab Apple as proof of the First Lady’s malfeasance. But as you can see in the tweet above, that tree is still there.

WH Rose Garden before a trashy family moved in, destroyed it and made it into Melania’s cemetery. pic.twitter.com/FufydxpH04 — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) August 23, 2020

The ignorance and lies are easy to debunk

The ignorance, or lies, of Democrats always fail to note that anything an administration does at the White House goes through a thorough and lengthy vetting process. Melania did not wake up one morning, grab her gardening gloves and start yanking out the Kennedy Rose bushes.

Facts about newly renovated @WhiteHouse Rose Garden:

🌹@FLOTUS consulted historians, horticulturists & architects

🌹Done in spirit of 1962 design

🌹ADA compliant

🌹Crabapple trees to be replanted on WH grounds

🌹Ensured healthier growing environment

🌹Paid for w private donations — Stephanie Grisham (@StephGrisham45) August 23, 2020

Democrats think America is gullible, if not just stupid

Other than far-left leftists and the liberal media, most people recognize that Democrat’s duplicitous and delusional efforts to “get” Donald Trump.

Trump supporters have every reason to be optimistic over his re-election. But the reality is, that win has to be in an overwhelming landslide of votes. Because if not, Democrats will tie up the election results beyond 2021. And a rudderless America will be bad for Americans.

Make sure you head to the polls and vote on November 3. But beware the Killer Hornets, I understand democrats are sending nests to Trump districts to discourage in-person voting. (Do I have to say that is satire?)

President Trump at the RNC opens his remarks with a sense of humor, and knowledge about the Delusional Democrats he fights every day.