Democrats hypocrisy: When is an insurrection not an insurrection?

Insurrection, that’s what the MSM, Democrat politicians, every left-leaning opinion writer, RINO Republicans, and the president-elect are calling the riot in the Capitol on January 6th. It is portrayed as the worst event to happen in the United States since the attack on Pearl Harbor that brought us into World War II. Yet, every one of them neglects to remember the actual takeover of an entire city block in Seattle. That is an insurrection. Unless you are a leftist, then it is a “peaceful protest.”

The Seattle riots, which led to overrunning a police precinct and walling off a city block which was variously named CHAZ/CHOP, was an actual armed insurrection against a democratically elected government. Yet, no Democrat, from Joe Biden down, nor any MSM reporter, not even RINO Republicans, like Mitt Romney, have called it what it was, an insurrection.

Reading the MSM today, they gleefully report on the rioters who invaded the Capitol being identified and arrested by the FBI and U.S. Marshals in only a matter of a few hours. In fact, some who tried to board planes to go home found they were listed as terrorists and placed on the no-fly list. This accomplished in record time.

A thirty-six-year-old father of five, Adam Johnson, traveled from Parrish, Florida, to D.C., and while illegally entering the Capitol, stole Nancy Pelosi’s podium. A photograph of him cheerfully walking off with it went viral. Upon returning home he was quickly snatched up and arrested for his theft.





The same treatment nabbed Jake Angeli, of Phoenix, Arizona. Jake was the libertarian who was seen inside the Capitol wearing a fur hat with Buffalo horns, a painted face and no shirt. (). In fact, the list of those rounded up for taking part in the illegal entry of the Capitol is growing daily. It has become the FBI’s priority.

Police are aided by leftist Internet sleuths using facial recognition software to identify Trump supporters who took part in the D.C. riots.

While what those supporters did was illegal and wrong, there is no denying that fact, were they in fact insurrectionist?

Do their crimes rise above those committed by Antifa and BLM throughout the past year?

Bringing them to justice is important, after all, one Capitol policeman died from head trauma received fighting with protesters. Four others died, one was shot by a policeman and three others by medical causes. One was a woman trampled to death as protesters fought with police to illegally enter the Capitol. Another Capitol Police officer has committed suicide.

We should not support violence or illegal activity of any kind, or we are as big of hypocrites as are those on the left.

Like Joe Biden who, to this day refuses to condemn Antifa and BLM for the deaths, destruction, and mayhem across this country throughout 2020. As Democrats rush to impeach President Trump in his last ten days, we forget that throughout 2020 Democrats, including Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, and Maxine Waters called out for leftists to attack conservatives.

House Speaker Pelosi spoke often, referring to Republicans and the White House as “domestic enemies” and “enemies of the state” and boosting “uprisings all over the country.”

The most important video of 2020

pic.twitter.com/3nMNlxl5Q8 — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) August 31, 2020





In June of 2018, Pelosi lamented, “I just don’t even know why there aren’t uprisings all over the country. And maybe there will be, when people realize that this is a policy that they defend.”

Should Pelosi be immediately impeached for causing continuous rioting across America?

Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) called for “unrest in the streets.” why aren’t we impeaching her? Joe Biden called repeatedly for protest against police, but to his credit he did speak out against violence; just as Trump has. Why aren’t we impeaching him?

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) in 2018 told supporters to physically harass anyone from the Trump administration:

“No peace, no sleep! No peace, no sleep! … God is on our side! … If you see anybody from that cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd, and you push back on them, and you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere,”

Democrats causing mayhem across the land for years

Why isn’t Waters, Presley, Pelosi, Ohmar, or AOC facing impeachment? But those words are merely the tip of the spear. For months the left was on a rampage of rage. All supported by Democrats. Not a peep out of one of them about enforcing the law to stop the Democrat protests burning America’s cities.

No Internet sleuths comparing images of criminals using facial recognition to identify them, until Kyle Rittenhouse killed two leftist protesters trying to kill him. And then they quickly went into action to identify the right-thinking teen. He was identified and his name given to police, and Antifa, within hours. This same treatment isn’t given to left-wing criminals.

Raz Simone, the DJ turned warlord, who led the armed insurrection of CHAZ/CHOP has yet to be arrested for his treason. No one needs to identify him, everyone knows who he is. There is even video of him opening the trunk of his car and handing out AR-15 rifles to anyone who wanted them, even teens who cannot legally possess them in the State of Washington.

No one filled out a form 4473 as required by federal law, and no background checks were conducted.

Where did those rifles come from and where are they now? Where is Raz of CHAZ, BATF, FBI, and Federal Marshal Services? When is Raz going to pay for his crimes? Yet, Raz is not alone. There are hundreds of thousands of faces clearly visible on hundreds of thousands of hours of videos, many posted on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Tik Tok, and other big tech platforms where leftist criminal rioters and looters proudly pose while flaunting the laws of this nation. None of them found themselves on no-fly lists or designated as terrorists.

Not even after many months, let alone only a few hours later.

From the riots across the nation, burning cities, destroying stores, killing children, no leftist outrage flamed.

In fact, the opposite occurred. For months all we heard about was the continued police brutality against peaceful demonstrators. With the night lit from the flames of rioters as a backdrop, in places like Minneapolis, Seattle, Portland, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City, and even small towns like Kenosha, Wisconsin, the legacy press lied to us about peaceful protesters. Not a peep about an insurrection.

And now, when protesters take over the U.S. Capitol, they again lie to the world proclaiming that it was the worst event since the British Army burned down the building during the War of 1812. Yes, it was illegal. Yes, some, but not many, committed crimes and should be held accountable for their actions.

Yet, only a few hours after the takeover of the building congress was again in their seats conducting the business of politics. Compare that to Seattle’s East Precinct Station that was ransacked and burned by left-wing Antifa. It is still not fully functional due to riotous actions. Yet those who committed that outrage are not an FBI priority.

Saying that it is hypocrisy is like saying being dead is as good as being alive.

The difference between the left’s behavior and that of conservatives is that stark. And calling the takeover of the Capitol on January 6th an act of insurrection is like calling George Washington a criminal. But wait, the left does that. CNN was widely mocked for an on-air graphic that described violent insurrection in Kenosha, Wisconsin as “fiery but mostly peaceful protests.”

The selected outrage from the left is meant to crush any resistance from patriots to the socialist charge they intend during the next four years.

Truth is their enemy, and those who know the truth can hurt them. So the first casualty of this war will be the truth. That is why big tech has begun its purge on those who tell the truth. And why Democrats will allow it to happen.

The next major purge will be against the truth being heard. But wait, that is already happening, as big tech is shutting down conservative platforms as quickly as possible. Democrats love it and will not stop them.

That is why there is such selected outrage from the left.

About the author:

Joseph Ragonese is a veteran of the United States Air Force, a retired police officer, has a degree in Criminal Justice, a businessman, journalist, editor, publisher, and fiction author.

His last book, “The Sword of Mohammad,” can be purchased at Amazon.com in paperback or kindle edition.

Follow Joseph on Parler